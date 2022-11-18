11:55 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 44, for driving while intoxicated after he was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of his car with the motor running on Overlook Lane at Harwood Drive. It took a while to rouse the man, who once awake moved very slowly and seemed confused. He said he’d been for a walk. Police noticed a small bottle in the man’s pocket, which turned out to be a Fireball Cinnamon nip. Police also found four bottles of white wine in the car, one empty, and a plastic Mountain Dew bottle with what smelled like alcohol in it. The man agreed to take field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was taken into custody and processed at the station, where he declined to take a chemical breath test. Police gave the man a District Court summons for the DUI and a citation for refusing the breath test. A family member picked him up.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 8 HOURS AGO