Providence, RI

eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Barking Dog to Rescue, Valet Trouble

11:55 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 44, for driving while intoxicated after he was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of his car with the motor running on Overlook Lane at Harwood Drive. It took a while to rouse the man, who once awake moved very slowly and seemed confused. He said he’d been for a walk. Police noticed a small bottle in the man’s pocket, which turned out to be a Fireball Cinnamon nip. Police also found four bottles of white wine in the car, one empty, and a plastic Mountain Dew bottle with what smelled like alcohol in it. The man agreed to take field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was taken into custody and processed at the station, where he declined to take a chemical breath test. Police gave the man a District Court summons for the DUI and a citation for refusing the breath test. A family member picked him up.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Aspiring 12-year-old Trooper spends day at State Police barracks

NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Earlier this month, ABC6 News introduced you to 12-year-old Jenson Smigel. The 7th grader says he’s a State Trooper in training. He patrols his West Warwick community everyday on his bike. Saturday, his dreams became reality. His story got the attention of Rhode...
WEST WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

One student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash

WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — According to the Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Kevin O’Connell, one Brandeis University student has died and more than two dozen others were injured in a shuttle bus crash in Waltham on Saturday night. In a statement released on the school’s website, President Ron Liebowitz identified […]
WALTHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Bristol County, Massachusetts State Police, arrest two on drug trafficking charges

Two residents from the South Coast were arrested this week on drug trafficking charges after a police investigation. According to police, on Tuesday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on Sawyer Street in New Bedford. The warrant was issued as a result of an investigation initiated by Dartmouth detectives.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Pickup truck parked across 2 spaces reserved for Massachusetts State Police leads to arrest

“A “gimme” in golf refers to a putt so short that it is essentially unmissable. This was a “gimme”. Saturday morning, November 11, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Trooper Alexa Harvey of the 87th Recruit Training Troop and her field training officer Trooper Kyle Panciera were pulling into the Weston Barracks from the Massachusetts Turnpike. While attempting to park their cruiser, as usual, the Troopers made their way to spots placarded with signs that read: AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY – STATE POLICE RESERVED PARKING. In this instance however, the Troopers were unable to find an adequate spot due to a white F-150 truck parked across two spaces, perpendicular to the lines designated for the cruiser parking.
WESTON, MA
hyannisnews.com

DRIVER EJECTED, AIRLIFTED TO R.I. TRAUMA CENTER

WAREHAM – [WFD MEDIA STATEMENT] On Thursday November 17th at about 1:00 P.M., the Wareham Fire Department received a call for a single motor vehicle accident, with ejection, on Route 25. C1 (Chief Kelley), Engine1 (Shift2) & R1 (call & career) responded to the scene. Members on scene assisted...
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of victim in fatal early morning Attleboro house fire

ATTLEBORO — An early-morning fire at an Attleboro home has claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman, said Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III. “I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Cadillac Lounge ordered to temporarily shut down following stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A person was fatally stabbed on Charles Street in Providence early Saturday morning, police said. The stabbing occurred at about 1 a.m. in the parking lot between the Cadillac Lounge and a vintage car shop. The Providence Board of Licenses held an emergency hearing following...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A college student died while more than two dozen other passengers and the driver were injured when a bus returning from a hockey game struck a tree in suburban Boston, authorities said. The preliminary investigation suggests the bus was returning to Brandeis University from a...
WALTHAM, MA
NECN

Person Shot in Boston: Police

A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

One person killed, another injured, after house fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was killed and another person was injured after a two-alarm fire late Saturday night. According to Deputy Chief Stephen Houle, firefighters were called to a home on Lisbon St. just after 10:30 p.m. for a report of a house fire. When first companies arrived, they found fire coming from […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Providence house deemed “unlivable” following fire

PROVIDECE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a house fire on Homer Street in Providence late Saturday afternoon.  Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Mahoney says a neighbor quickly alerted the people living in the house and everyone made it out safely.  Mahoney says the house is unlivable and the Red Cross is now helping the […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man set to graduate college gunned down after traffic dispute

Massachusetts officials have announced that investigators have developed additional information in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on November 15. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Police Superintendent Barry Golner, based on the subsequent investigation, police and prosecutors believe that a fatal shooting on Chelmsford Street, at Maitland Avenue in Lowell may have followed a verbal altercation between the victim, 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi of Lowell, and two parties who were not known to him.
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Wareham fire displaces 8, sends 2 to the hospital

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire fight at a burning building in Wareham sent a firefighter and another person to the hospital Saturday morning. Multiple departments responded to Main Street at 11 a.m. to battle the flames. They were able to extinguish the fire by the afternoon. According to investigators,...
WAREHAM, MA

