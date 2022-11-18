Read full article on original website
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Barking Dog to Rescue, Valet Trouble
11:55 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 44, for driving while intoxicated after he was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of his car with the motor running on Overlook Lane at Harwood Drive. It took a while to rouse the man, who once awake moved very slowly and seemed confused. He said he’d been for a walk. Police noticed a small bottle in the man’s pocket, which turned out to be a Fireball Cinnamon nip. Police also found four bottles of white wine in the car, one empty, and a plastic Mountain Dew bottle with what smelled like alcohol in it. The man agreed to take field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was taken into custody and processed at the station, where he declined to take a chemical breath test. Police gave the man a District Court summons for the DUI and a citation for refusing the breath test. A family member picked him up.
ABC6.com
Aspiring 12-year-old Trooper spends day at State Police barracks
NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Earlier this month, ABC6 News introduced you to 12-year-old Jenson Smigel. The 7th grader says he’s a State Trooper in training. He patrols his West Warwick community everyday on his bike. Saturday, his dreams became reality. His story got the attention of Rhode...
fallriverreporter.com
Rehoboth Fire Department warns as driver injured after deer ends up in back seat
A driver was sent to the hospital after a deer crashed through the windshield of a vehicle. Friday night, the Rehoboth Fire Department responded to a serious accident with a SUV and a deer which went through the windshield and landed in the back seat. The driver which was the...
One student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash
WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — According to the Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Kevin O’Connell, one Brandeis University student has died and more than two dozen others were injured in a shuttle bus crash in Waltham on Saturday night. In a statement released on the school’s website, President Ron Liebowitz identified […]
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Bristol County, Massachusetts State Police, arrest two on drug trafficking charges
Two residents from the South Coast were arrested this week on drug trafficking charges after a police investigation. According to police, on Tuesday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on Sawyer Street in New Bedford. The warrant was issued as a result of an investigation initiated by Dartmouth detectives.
newbedfordguide.com
Pickup truck parked across 2 spaces reserved for Massachusetts State Police leads to arrest
“A “gimme” in golf refers to a putt so short that it is essentially unmissable. This was a “gimme”. Saturday morning, November 11, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Trooper Alexa Harvey of the 87th Recruit Training Troop and her field training officer Trooper Kyle Panciera were pulling into the Weston Barracks from the Massachusetts Turnpike. While attempting to park their cruiser, as usual, the Troopers made their way to spots placarded with signs that read: AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY – STATE POLICE RESERVED PARKING. In this instance however, the Troopers were unable to find an adequate spot due to a white F-150 truck parked across two spaces, perpendicular to the lines designated for the cruiser parking.
hyannisnews.com
DRIVER EJECTED, AIRLIFTED TO R.I. TRAUMA CENTER
WAREHAM – [WFD MEDIA STATEMENT] On Thursday November 17th at about 1:00 P.M., the Wareham Fire Department received a call for a single motor vehicle accident, with ejection, on Route 25. C1 (Chief Kelley), Engine1 (Shift2) & R1 (call & career) responded to the scene. Members on scene assisted...
Rhode Island man arrested on warrant for rape, drugging in downtown Boston
BOSTON — A Rhode Island man was arrested in that state on a warrant for rape and drugging stemming from an incident in downtown Boston, police said. Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, Rhode Island was arrested by police in East Greenwich, Rhode Island on Friday after a warrant was issued out of Boston Municipal Court, police said.
Police ID woman killed in Attleboro house fire
12 News saw the medical examiner's office on scene.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release name of victim in fatal early morning Attleboro house fire
ATTLEBORO — An early-morning fire at an Attleboro home has claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman, said Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III. “I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved...
Turnto10.com
Cadillac Lounge ordered to temporarily shut down following stabbing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A person was fatally stabbed on Charles Street in Providence early Saturday morning, police said. The stabbing occurred at about 1 a.m. in the parking lot between the Cadillac Lounge and a vintage car shop. The Providence Board of Licenses held an emergency hearing following...
ABC6.com
1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A college student died while more than two dozen other passengers and the driver were injured when a bus returning from a hockey game struck a tree in suburban Boston, authorities said. The preliminary investigation suggests the bus was returning to Brandeis University from a...
GoLocalProv
Deadly Stabbing Outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence — City Holding Emergency Hearing
Providence Police are investigating a deadly stabling outside of a Providence strip club overnight. Shortly before 1 AM Saturday morning, Providence police responded to Cadillac Lounge at 361 Charles Street for a report of a disturbance. Police were informed that a stabbing victim was being taken in a car to...
NECN
Person Shot in Boston: Police
A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
Police, fire crews respond to serious bus crash in Waltham
A swarm of first responders flooded South Street in Waltham following a serious bus crash late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Multiple ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
One person killed, another injured, after house fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was killed and another person was injured after a two-alarm fire late Saturday night. According to Deputy Chief Stephen Houle, firefighters were called to a home on Lisbon St. just after 10:30 p.m. for a report of a house fire. When first companies arrived, they found fire coming from […]
Police: Drunken bus driver swerved through traffic, blew red light with Hingham students on board
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A Hingham school bus driver is facing drunken driving and child endangerment charges after police say she swerved through traffic and blew through a red light with nearly 30 students on board on Thursday. Bethann Sweeney, 53, of Hanover, was arraigned Friday in Plymouth District Court...
Providence house deemed “unlivable” following fire
PROVIDECE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a house fire on Homer Street in Providence late Saturday afternoon. Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Mahoney says a neighbor quickly alerted the people living in the house and everyone made it out safely. Mahoney says the house is unlivable and the Red Cross is now helping the […]
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man set to graduate college gunned down after traffic dispute
Massachusetts officials have announced that investigators have developed additional information in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on November 15. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Police Superintendent Barry Golner, based on the subsequent investigation, police and prosecutors believe that a fatal shooting on Chelmsford Street, at Maitland Avenue in Lowell may have followed a verbal altercation between the victim, 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi of Lowell, and two parties who were not known to him.
whdh.com
Wareham fire displaces 8, sends 2 to the hospital
WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire fight at a burning building in Wareham sent a firefighter and another person to the hospital Saturday morning. Multiple departments responded to Main Street at 11 a.m. to battle the flames. They were able to extinguish the fire by the afternoon. According to investigators,...
