Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
It's official: Frankie's Pizza will close its doors on December 11
The leather-studded pizza gods won't be going out without a fight. We’ve got good news and bad news, but in time-honoured tradition, we’ll tell you the bad news first. In case you didn’t already know (and if you didn’t, we’re sorry) Sydney’s most beloved hard-rock rave cave and pizza paradise, Frankie's Pizza, will be demolished next year to make way for the new Sydney metro line, and the rag tag crew has just announced their very last night on the books will be Saturday, December 11 – a date that also (tragically) happens to be their tenth birthday.
NME
British DJ Tim Gough dies on air presenting morning radio show
Tim Gough, a radio DJ on local station GenX Radio Suffolk, died yesterday (October 24) while presenting a live broadcast. The 55-year-old presenter is suspected to have died from a heart attack mid-song during his programme, which he was broadcasting from home 35 miles from the station’s headquarters in Ipswich (via Mixmag)
Time Out Global
Festive lights at major shopping centers have been switched on
November marks the coming of the festive season in Bangkok. This means Christmas lights and glittery decor now adorn the city’s major shopping centers, which compete to put on the most spectacular show. ICONSIAM. ICONSIAM, the megamall on the west bank of the Chao Phraya River, has once again...
A historic house, listed as the 'most remote' property in England, is going on sale for around $11.9 million
Skiddaw House in the Lake District in northwest England comes with around 3,000 acres of land, including three mountaintops, and was built in 1829.
Time Out Global
JUST IN: Train commuters to travel for free in Sydney until Friday, November 25
In long-awaited good news for Sydney and NSW train commuters this week, all train travel will be absolutely free from Monday, November 21 until Friday, November 25. Station gates across Sydney and NSW will be left open, and Opal reader machines will not need to be tapped – but this time there’s no chance a transport officer can bust you for not paying. Fares are officially free until 11:59pm on November 25.
Time Out Global
Jurassic Nest is Singapore’s first dinosaur-themed food hall that has Michelin-rated food brands at Gardens by The Bay
Jurassic Nest open its doors on November 18 to the general public where diners can feast amongst 18 formidable dinosaurs. Out of the 18, three of which are life-size and highlight hyperrealistic animatronic features. You can find the mighty T-rex sheltered under the majestic waterfall while the stealthy Oviraptor hides in the shadow of another waterfall. Adjacent to that is an unmissable five-metre-tall Brachiosaurus that is set to captivate many. Watch as they come alive with multi-sensory daily programmes running every hour from 12pm to 8pm. The best part? The immersive shows are free of admission.
thebrag.com
Unseen footage of John Farnham marks historic moment in Australian TV
Previously unseen footage of John Farnham has unknowingly also preserved a historic moment on Australian TV. A recently discovered black and white clip captures John Farnham performing the song ‘For Once In My Life’ on what was supposed to be the final episode of the iconic music show Happening 72, hailed by many as ‘the last great, important pop music show of the black and white era.’
BBC
Odeon cinema organ to be heard for first time in three years
Nostalgia will be brought to a seaside resort as a 1930s cinema organ is due to be heard for the first time in three years. Music from across the decades will be played on the Compton pipe organ at the Odeon Cinema in Weston-super-Mare. The cinema houses one of only...
Time Out Global
Sean Scully career retrospective opens at Zagreb’s MCA
The Irish-American artist Sean Scully attended the opening of a new retrospective on his career at Zagreb’s Museum of Contemporary Art this week. With a body of work stretching over 50 years, Scully has created in many mediums and periods, from geometric minimalism and Rothkoesque abstract expressionism to monumental stone sculpture and much more.
DogTime
Blind Woman and Guide Dog Thrown Out of London Hotel
A London hotel threw out a blind woman accused of lying about her assistance dog. The BBC reports that staff at a London Premier Inn asked Angharad Paget-Jones “for ‘proof’ her dog Tudor was a registered guide dog.”. After providing proof, Paget-Jones and Tudor still had to...
Time Out Global
Airbnb just added some cool new categories – check out these high-altitude homes
You might have seen that back in June, Airbnb added a selection of new filters to their search function, meaning users can now find a rental based on some pretty niche categories rather than just location and date range. So if the only place you’re willing to stay in is a beachfront treehouse with a grand piano and a chef’s kitchen, you can now search for exactly that. Pretty cool, eh?
Comments / 0