The leather-studded pizza gods won't be going out without a fight. We’ve got good news and bad news, but in time-honoured tradition, we’ll tell you the bad news first. In case you didn’t already know (and if you didn’t, we’re sorry) Sydney’s most beloved hard-rock rave cave and pizza paradise, Frankie's Pizza, will be demolished next year to make way for the new Sydney metro line, and the rag tag crew has just announced their very last night on the books will be Saturday, December 11 – a date that also (tragically) happens to be their tenth birthday.

6 HOURS AGO