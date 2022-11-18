Read full article on original website
Related
Erie County officials report that some buildings in the Southtowns are being evacuated due to risk of collapse
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Some buildings are struggling under the weight of the snow in areas that were hit hard by the recent snow storm, according to safety officials at a briefing provided by Erie County. "We are also seeing some issues with collapse in buildings, so we have...
WGRZ TV
Erie County creates website to find vehicles towed during winter storm
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The heavy snow that came down during the storm this past weekend forced many people to abandon their vehicles. Erie County had many vehicles in the Southtowns towed to the McKinley Mall in Hamburg. To help people find their that were towed to that location, the...
Erie County Updates: State of Emergency And Driving Ban
Erie County provided a critical update on the state of the county after the snowstorm hit last night. The State of Emergency is still in effect. The Lake Effect Warning is still in effect. There is a Gail watch for both Lakes Erie and Lake Ontario. The County expects another 48 hours of this. In the Hamburg and Blasdell areas, there are currently 24 inches of snow. In West Seneca and South Buffalo from Route 16 south, visibility is 50 to 100 feet at best.
Travel ban still in effect for parts of Erie County
A travel ban remains in effect for a number of towns in Erie County. The ban was reduced to advisories in most of the county.
First storm deaths reported in Erie County
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says there has been a death in connection with the storm. He says two men have died during snow removal efforts.
Erie County leaders call abandoned, car-littered Southtown streets ‘ground zero’
It's not just passenger cars stuck. Many problems are coming from tractor-trailers stuck in the snow and ice.
Erie County Executive: Clearing roads will take time
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As snow continues to fall on some parts of Erie County, road crews are already working to clear feet of snow off of main roads so emergency vehicles and road-clearing plows can make their way deeper into snowed-in neighborhoods. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that...
wnypapers.com
Poloncarz provides update on Erie County travel
Update No. III: On Sunday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted the following:. •“Due to the continued cleanup from the snow storm, @ErieCountyNY offices will be closed tomorrow. Essential employees are to report as directed. All others should follow the county's ‘Work from Home’ protocol.”. •“All...
2 men die of cardiac events while shoveling snow during lake effect storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men have died of cardiac events while shoveling during the lake effect snow storm. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made that announcement during his 3 p.m. Friday news conference. They died "as a result of exertion, having cardiac events associated with snow shoveling and snow...
24 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week [Photos]
These 24 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. Serio-Troy, Nicholas Stephen. Booking Date/Time: 11/19/2022 00:18:18. AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE-...
wutv29.com
Gov. Hochul requests federal emergency declaration as "historic storm" continues
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is submitting a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
NFTA suspends bus service until further notice, limited rail service available
BUFFALO, N.Y. — All bus service from the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority has been suspended until further notice. On Saturday morning the NFTA provided the update, which included the notice that the Metrorail will have limited service. Additionally, paratransit service has not been suspended, but riders should reschedule if possible.
NFTA bus service returning to areas outside travel ban
In Erie County, a lake-effect snow warning is in place.
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected Snowfall
A shot of heavy snowfall in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul officially issued a State of Emergency ahead of what is expected to be the first massive snowfall this winter season for the state. Buffalo, New York looks like it may receive up to five feet of snow, creating hazardous travel conditions and likely power outages.
Buffalo Niagara Airport Reopens After Storm Closure
Good news for travelers who are hoping to fly into or out of Buffalo after that huge storm. Traveling to or from Buffalo in the winter is always a gamble. It can be a tricky thing to do for sure. You never know what the weather is going to do or how it is going to affect your flight. Even on a weekend like the one we are having, it could be completely calm at the airport while places in the south towns get buried in snow.
Record breaking snow fall causes travel ban especially in South Buffalo
Record breaking snowfall has causes Erie County leaders to maintain an active travel ban. The South of Buffalo has been hit the hardest said police.
Travel ban for much of Erie County as lake effect snow targets Buffalo and WNY
A driving ban is in place for all of Erie County as lake effect snow tightens its grip on county highways. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued the ban Thursday evening and said it will be reevaluated Friday morning.
Residents urged to stay home during lake effect snow storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A travel advisory will go into effect at 7 p.m. Thursday in Erie County, but more strict measures could be installed as a lake effect snow storm arrives. County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a Thursday afternoon news conference that plows might even pull off the roads if the conditions become too hazardous, citing anywhere from 4 to 5 inches falling per hour.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
WGRZ TV
Lake effect snow band divides towns
Those of us that live in Western New York are all too familiar with lake effect snow bands that can bring a ton of snow to one town, and little to none to another. That was the case in 2014 when seven feet of snow fell in some areas south and east of the City of Buffalo, while communities in the northtowns and southern tier did not see much at all.
Comments / 0