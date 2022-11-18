ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Erie County Updates: State of Emergency And Driving Ban

Erie County provided a critical update on the state of the county after the snowstorm hit last night. The State of Emergency is still in effect. The Lake Effect Warning is still in effect. There is a Gail watch for both Lakes Erie and Lake Ontario. The County expects another 48 hours of this. In the Hamburg and Blasdell areas, there are currently 24 inches of snow. In West Seneca and South Buffalo from Route 16 south, visibility is 50 to 100 feet at best.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County Executive: Clearing roads will take time

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As snow continues to fall on some parts of Erie County, road crews are already working to clear feet of snow off of main roads so emergency vehicles and road-clearing plows can make their way deeper into snowed-in neighborhoods. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Poloncarz provides update on Erie County travel

Update No. III: On Sunday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted the following:. •“Due to the continued cleanup from the snow storm, @ErieCountyNY offices will be closed tomorrow. Essential employees are to report as directed. All others should follow the county's ‘Work from Home’ protocol.”. •“All...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wutv29.com

Gov. Hochul requests federal emergency declaration as "historic storm" continues

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is submitting a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
J.M. Lesinski

State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected Snowfall

A shot of heavy snowfall in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul officially issued a State of Emergency ahead of what is expected to be the first massive snowfall this winter season for the state. Buffalo, New York looks like it may receive up to five feet of snow, creating hazardous travel conditions and likely power outages.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Niagara Airport Reopens After Storm Closure

Good news for travelers who are hoping to fly into or out of Buffalo after that huge storm. Traveling to or from Buffalo in the winter is always a gamble. It can be a tricky thing to do for sure. You never know what the weather is going to do or how it is going to affect your flight. Even on a weekend like the one we are having, it could be completely calm at the airport while places in the south towns get buried in snow.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Residents urged to stay home during lake effect snow storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A travel advisory will go into effect at 7 p.m. Thursday in Erie County, but more strict measures could be installed as a lake effect snow storm arrives. County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a Thursday afternoon news conference that plows might even pull off the roads if the conditions become too hazardous, citing anywhere from 4 to 5 inches falling per hour.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
WGRZ TV

Lake effect snow band divides towns

Those of us that live in Western New York are all too familiar with lake effect snow bands that can bring a ton of snow to one town, and little to none to another. That was the case in 2014 when seven feet of snow fell in some areas south and east of the City of Buffalo, while communities in the northtowns and southern tier did not see much at all.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy