With Thanksgiving being less than a week away, now is the perfect time to start on your holiday shopping list in North Jersey. Finding the perfect gifts for family and friends in the Essex County area is likely high on the to-do list over the course of the next few weeks. Holiday markets offer unique finds alongside festive activities all season long. To get into the holiday spirit, we’ve rounded up holiday pop-up markets throughout North Jersey for all your winter shopping needs — from Montclair and Bloomfield to Maplewood, Rutherford, Glen Ridge and beyond. Read on to find out more about these pop-up markets, the small businesses featured, as well as where to eat, drink, and be merry this year.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO