Like his predecessor, Mike Tomlin came up through the NFL pipeline, making a rapid rise as an assistant coach and coordinator before he was hired as Steelers coach in 2007. Unlike Bill Cowher, Tomlin isn’t about to criticize the Indianapolis Colts — this week’s opponent — for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Saturday, a former Colts center, replaced Frank Reich, who was fired Nov. 7. Saturday’s only coaching experience was three years as a high school coach in Georgia.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO