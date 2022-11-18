Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagles' Nick Sirianni message to fans after victory over Colts revealed: 'This s--- is for Frank Reich!'
Video posted to social media after the Philadelphia Eagles 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts revealed head coach Nick Sirianni's comments to fans in the stand at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni sounds off on Colts after Frank Reich firing: ‘You don’t want to know what I think’
The Philadelphia Eagles' victory over the Indianapolis colts on Sunday meant something special for head coach Nick Sirianni, who called it "sweet" following Frank Reich's firing.
Yardbarker
Peyton Manning reveals reaction to Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as interim HC
Peyton Manning is among those who didn't expect Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay to replace head coach Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday. While speaking with Chris Bumbaca of USA Today, Manning admitted he was surprised that Saturday was named Reich's temporary replacement on Nov. 7. "I didn’t have any insider...
This Is What Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Yelled At Fans After The Colts Game
Sirianni went on to explain his statement.
John Mellencamp sits for national anthem before Colts-Eagles game
John Mellencamp, the renowned singer-songwriter who famously sang "Ain't That America," was seen sitting during the national anthem at an NFL game.
Steelers' Tomlin: Opinion on Colts hiring inexperienced Jeff Saturday not 'worth mentioning'
Like his predecessor, Mike Tomlin came up through the NFL pipeline, making a rapid rise as an assistant coach and coordinator before he was hired as Steelers coach in 2007. Unlike Bill Cowher, Tomlin isn’t about to criticize the Indianapolis Colts — this week’s opponent — for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Saturday, a former Colts center, replaced Frank Reich, who was fired Nov. 7. Saturday’s only coaching experience was three years as a high school coach in Georgia.
Yardbarker
Ndamukong Suh chose Eagles over one other NFC team
Ndamukong Suh played for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday after signing a deal with them just days before, and the veteran defensive tackle chose Philly over at least one other NFC contender. After the Eagles 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Suh told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk also...
Fired Colts offensive coordinator hired to help Eagles defense, per report
Marcus Brady didn't sit on his couch long. The former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator has been hired as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to an ESPN report. This time, the 43-year-old will be on defensive side, offering perspective as an offensive coach on how he would attack Philadelphia's...
Recap, Highlights: Cardinals Dusted by 49ers 38-10
The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers battled under the rainy, bright lights of Mexico City. Here's how the action panned out.
Eagles hire former Colts OC Marcus Brady as a consultant
According to Tim McManus, the Eagles have hired former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant, Jeff McLane reports. Brady, 43, is working primarily with defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and his staff, offering perspective as an offensive coach on how he would attack the Eagles’ defense. Brady spent...
Budda Baker Frustrated, Doesn't Believe Everyone Played Hard Until End vs. 49ers
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was emotional after their Monday Night Football loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
FINAL SCORE: Jimmy Garoppolo throws 4 TDS passes in 38-10 49ers win
The Arizona Cardinals could not get their second consecutive win. They were defeated 38-10 by the San Francisco 49ers Monday night in Mexico City. They fall to 4-7 on the season and 1-4 in the division. Quarterback Colt McCoy, starting in place of an injured Kyler Murray, had 218 yards...
