– During post-show media scrum last night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 show, Tony Khan was asked by WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman about booking Colt Cabana on AEW Dynamite in the leadup to last night’s event. Cabana challenged Chris Jericho in a one-on-one match for the ROH World Championship. Rumors regarding Colt Cabana disappearing from television was one of the grievances CM Punk brought up following AEW All Out, claiming the AEW EVPs were spreading those rumors to the media. Below are some highlights from Tony Khan addressing the subject during the Full Gear scrum:

11 HOURS AGO