Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jade Cargill Loves Her Relationship With Tony Khan: “He Was Willing To Listen To My Dream”
AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently joined The Breakfast Club to hype this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where The Baddies leader will be defending her title and her undefeated streak against the Native Beast, Nyla Rose. During the interview, Cargill spoke highly of her relationship with...
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Takes Dig At All Out Brawl During AEW Full Gear
All Out 2022 will forever be remembered for the chaos the ensued backstage after the pay-per-view event. CM Punk went on a scathing rant against Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and The Elite and found himself in a comprising position as a result of his outburst. Tonight, AEW once again referenced the All Out brawl.
wrestletalk.com
Several Betrayals During AEW Full Gear Match
There were several betrayals during one match on tonight’s AEW pay-per-view, Full Gear when two factions squared off. On tonight’s AEW pay-per-view, AEW Full Gear (November 19) after a massive match, a champion was finally able to retain their title. Within the big match, several betrayals within the...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Comments On Miro And Andrade's AEW Status
Since returning to action in the summer of 2022, Miro has only had four matches in AEW, which recently led to him calling out the company for his lack of television time. Andrade El Idolo, meanwhile, was reportedly suspended by the company following a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Following...
tjrwrestling.net
Reason Why World Title Eliminator Final Was Moved From Full Gear To Dynamite
The finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament were supposed to be at Full Gear, but they were moved and we have some information about why the change happened. It was announced during a media conference call with AEW Owner/President Tony Khan that the AEW World Title Eliminator Finals will not be taking place at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view as scheduled. Instead, the finals will be moved to next week’s AEW Dynamite.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Announces Signing Of Popular Star
AEW President Tony Khan has officially confirmed that popular Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita is All Elite. He also announced that we will hear from Takeshita on the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour show. Takeshita quickly became a favourite of the AEW fanbase during his matches earlier this year. He recently...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Splits Up Tag Team At Full Gear
Tony Khan has split up a team on tonight’s AEW pay-per-view, AEW Full Gear (November 19) after a wild match. There was an exciting tag team affair to determine who would be leaving AEW Full Gear as the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Within the match however, a team...
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Wants To Add Even More To The AEW Schedule
AEW President Tony Khan has commented on increasing the number of shows his company produces moving forward in 2023. Since AEW formed in 2019, the company has only held a handful of matches on shows that haven’t aired either on television or YouTube. Unlike WWE, AEW is yet to venture into a regular touring schedule and hold live events, but that could be about to change.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Clarifies AEW Rumors About CM Punk And Colt Cabana
Following the disastrous AEW All Out post-show media scrum where CM Punk went on a scorched earth tour, ripping many in the company including his former friend Colt Cabana, AEW hosted another scrum following tonight's Full Gear pay-per-view. Their return to the scrum saw the company's owner Tony Khan address...
ringsidenews.com
Former AEW Star In Town For Full Gear
Marko Stunt was one of the AEW originals, and made his debut at the promotion’s inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. The 26-year-old formed a trio with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus in the months that followed AEW’s arrival on the wrestling map. Marko Stunt competed for AEW from...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Full Gear: ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry Gets Revenge Against Luchasaurus In Steel Cage Match
“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry has gotten revenge against his former friend, Luchasaurus. Months ago, Luchasaurus would backstab his friend “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and teamed up with Christian Cage, and AEW Full Gear opened up with a steel cage bout between the two that saw Jungle Boy get his revenge.
tjrwrestling.net
Jade Cargill Reveals Why She Chose AEW Over WWE
Jade Cargill has recently revealed why she chose All Elite Wrestling (AEW) over WWE. After taking out Nyla Rose at AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, Jade Cargill has her TBS Championship back in her possession and she still sits with an undefeated 42-0 record in the promotion. Jade Cargill...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Explains Logic Behind Booking Colt Cabana vs. Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite
– During post-show media scrum last night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 show, Tony Khan was asked by WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman about booking Colt Cabana on AEW Dynamite in the leadup to last night’s event. Cabana challenged Chris Jericho in a one-on-one match for the ROH World Championship. Rumors regarding Colt Cabana disappearing from television was one of the grievances CM Punk brought up following AEW All Out, claiming the AEW EVPs were spreading those rumors to the media. Below are some highlights from Tony Khan addressing the subject during the Full Gear scrum:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Talks Potentially Stripping Thunder Rosa Of AEW Women’s World Title
Since defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a Steel Cage match on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on March 16, Thunder Rosa has held the AEW Women’s World Championship. A back injury left her inactive, forcing AEW to alter its plans. Rosa was not...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Praises Tony Khan’s Treatment Of Wrestlers
Current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has become one of the top stars in the company since her debut two years ago. Jade reigns as the current and inaugural TBS Champion, capturing the title back in January and remaining undefeated ever since. Cargill has been tipped for big success not...
411mania.com
Backstage Notes on AEW Full Gear Main Event Finish, JR Commentary
– As noted, MJF walked away with the AEW World Championship after beating Jon Moxley at last night’s AEW Full Gear event. MJF won the match after William Regal got involved, giving MJF the brass knuckles. According to a report by Dave Meltzer with F4WOnline.com, the finish to the main event was Tony Khan’s idea and one he had been building up for weeks leading into the match at the pay-per-view event.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Explains Change To Their Ring Name
An AEW star has explained what lay behind their decision to change their ring name after three years in the company. Jungle Boy was one of the original stars of AEW appearing on the company’s first pay-per-view, Double Or Nothing in 2019, as part of the Casino Battle Royal won by Hangman Adam Page.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Addresses Potential ROH Weekly Show
After All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) Full Gear pay-per-view event, Tony Khan spoke about multiple topics at the post-show media scrum, including television programming for Ring of Honor (ROH) — Khan said that the promotion deserves better than just being streamed on YouTube. Tony Khan, who is the owner...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Critical Of AEW's The Elite Return Announcement
On "AEW Dynamite" this week, the company officially announced the return of The Elite – Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks — at the upcoming Full Gear PPV this Saturday where they will challenge Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships. This will mark their first appearance back in AEW since All Out, where a backstage altercation that followed led to their disappearance. While fans seem pleased to see them back, how their return was handled has drawn some question marks.
Comments / 0