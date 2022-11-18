Read full article on original website
Related
goldeneaglesports.com
Late Rally Not Enough as Minnesota Crookston Men Fall to Michigan Tech
Houghton, Mich. – Minnesota Crookston had four scorers in double-figures, led by a career-high 16 points from Matthew Allman (R-Jr., G, London, England), but Michigan Tech made too many plays down the stretch for a 76-72 victory over the Golden Eagles. Minnesota Crookston falls to 0-4 on the season,...
goldeneaglesports.com
Minnesota Crookston Earns Fourth Sweep of Season with Five Straight Goals on Saturday
Bottineau, N.D. – After the Lumberjacks of Dakota College at Bottineau jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead on Saturday afternoon, the Golden Eagles stormed back for five straight goals, winning their third straight game to move to 9-1 on the season. Logan Mantell would open the scoring for...
goldeneaglesports.com
Minnesota Crookston Hockey Scores Five Straight Goals to Open Game; Golden Eagles Continues Record Start with Win over DCB
Bottineau, N.D. – Minnesota Crookston hockey continued their hot start through nine games on Friday night in the Thunderdome. The Golden Eagles scored the game's first five goals, with two in the first period and two in the second period for the 5-3 victory over the Lumberjacks. Minnesota Crookston...
goldeneaglesports.com
Minnesota Crookston Western Team Set for Three Day Meet Hosted by North Dakota State
Fargo, N.D. – The Minnesota Crookston Equestrian-Western team competes Friday through Sunday at North Dakota State for a three-day meet. This weekend will be the first time competing for the Western Team since October 22-23, where they had a number of solid finishers at their first home meet of the season in late October.
94.3 Jack FM
NDSU GETS THREE SEED, UND ON THE ROAD FOR FCS PLAYOFFS
North Dakota State locked up the three seed in the NCAA FCS tournament bracket that was released on Sunday morning. They will face the winner of the first round matchup between Southeast Missouri State vs. Montana on Saturday, December 3 at the Fargodome. The University of North Dakota qualified for the playoffs and have a tough road game in the first round coming up Saturday, November 26 at Weber State; with the winner heading to Montana State. South Dakota State earned the top seed in the playoff bracket, and will face the winner of St. Frances vs. Delaware.
goldeneaglesports.com
Minnesota Crookston Women's Cross Country Heads to Joplin, Mo., for Regional Championships
Joplin, Mo. – The University of Minnesota Crookston women's cross country team will make the long trek to Joplin, Mo., to compete this weekend at the Regional Championships, hosted by Missouri Southern State University. Live Stats -- https://live.athletic.net/meets/19114. The Golden Eagles are coming off of a 16th place finish...
valleynewslive.com
Fans brave the weather in preparation for UND vs NDSU game
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are some rivalries that stand the test of time; the Vikings and the Packers, NDSU and SDSU, North Dakota and nice weather, battles that have been going on for decades. But none burn hotter than the rivalry between UND and NDSU. That rivalry...
valleynewslive.com
NDSU vs. UND football at the Fargodome on Saturday
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a big weekend at the Fargodome with teams from the northern and southern valley going head to head on the football field. The North Dakota Fighting Hawks and North Dakota State Bison will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19. This is the last regular season home game for the Bison.
NDSU VS UND: ND’s Super Bowl, What You Need To Know
Hard to believe the final regular game of the football season is here. Where did the time go? How could this be? Regardless if you are a Bison fan or alumni like us, or if you are on the other side (UND) like our amigo Rock'n Rick, it's been a season gone by too quickly. Saturday, November 19th, 2022, ends with the 47th Annual Harvest Bowl bringing North Dakota's biggest rivals head-to-head. NDSU no. 4-ranked faces 16th-ranked UND in the Harvest Bowl hosted at the Fargodome. With Missouri Valley Football conference having NDSU in second place and UND only one game behind in third place, this has the makings for a terrific match. The game kicks off at 2:30pmCST but we know the fans will be tailgating, and the early bird gets more than just a premium spot to setup camp Saturday morning.
valleynewslive.com
Benefit for Ulen teen recovering from ATV accident
ULEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Community members are coming together to support a 14-year-old from Ulen, Minnesota, who was badly injured in an ATV accident this fall. Carson Fuglie’s ATV rolled on September 24, just days after playing his first varsity football game. His left leg was pinned under the ATV for more than 30 minutes. He broke his tibia, fibula and femur bones, requiring multiple surgeries. He was airlifted to the U of M Children’s hospital for surgery and treatment.
KNOX News Radio
Driver flees GF traffic crash
Grand Forks police are searching for the driver of a two vehicle crash Friday night. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision at Demers Ave and Washington Street around 9:30 p.m. An SUV was traveling north on South Washington and was struck by a vehicle heading and turning...
valleynewslive.com
Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deputy that ran in a contentious race for Cass County Sheriff and lost will not be re-appointed to the department. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner sent out a release saying Deputy Mat King will not receive an appointment for 2023. His last day with the department will be Dec. 31, 2022.
Comments / 0