Marquette, MI

goldeneaglesports.com

Late Rally Not Enough as Minnesota Crookston Men Fall to Michigan Tech

Houghton, Mich. – Minnesota Crookston had four scorers in double-figures, led by a career-high 16 points from Matthew Allman (R-Jr., G, London, England), but Michigan Tech made too many plays down the stretch for a 76-72 victory over the Golden Eagles. Minnesota Crookston falls to 0-4 on the season,...
CROOKSTON, MN
94.3 Jack FM

NDSU GETS THREE SEED, UND ON THE ROAD FOR FCS PLAYOFFS

North Dakota State locked up the three seed in the NCAA FCS tournament bracket that was released on Sunday morning. They will face the winner of the first round matchup between Southeast Missouri State vs. Montana on Saturday, December 3 at the Fargodome. The University of North Dakota qualified for the playoffs and have a tough road game in the first round coming up Saturday, November 26 at Weber State; with the winner heading to Montana State. South Dakota State earned the top seed in the playoff bracket, and will face the winner of St. Frances vs. Delaware.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fans brave the weather in preparation for UND vs NDSU game

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are some rivalries that stand the test of time; the Vikings and the Packers, NDSU and SDSU, North Dakota and nice weather, battles that have been going on for decades. But none burn hotter than the rivalry between UND and NDSU. That rivalry...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

NDSU vs. UND football at the Fargodome on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a big weekend at the Fargodome with teams from the northern and southern valley going head to head on the football field. The North Dakota Fighting Hawks and North Dakota State Bison will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19. This is the last regular season home game for the Bison.
FARGO, ND
US 103.3

NDSU VS UND: ND’s Super Bowl, What You Need To Know

Hard to believe the final regular game of the football season is here. Where did the time go? How could this be? Regardless if you are a Bison fan or alumni like us, or if you are on the other side (UND) like our amigo Rock'n Rick, it's been a season gone by too quickly. Saturday, November 19th, 2022, ends with the 47th Annual Harvest Bowl bringing North Dakota's biggest rivals head-to-head. NDSU no. 4-ranked faces 16th-ranked UND in the Harvest Bowl hosted at the Fargodome. With Missouri Valley Football conference having NDSU in second place and UND only one game behind in third place, this has the makings for a terrific match. The game kicks off at 2:30pmCST but we know the fans will be tailgating, and the early bird gets more than just a premium spot to setup camp Saturday morning.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Benefit for Ulen teen recovering from ATV accident

ULEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Community members are coming together to support a 14-year-old from Ulen, Minnesota, who was badly injured in an ATV accident this fall. Carson Fuglie’s ATV rolled on September 24, just days after playing his first varsity football game. His left leg was pinned under the ATV for more than 30 minutes. He broke his tibia, fibula and femur bones, requiring multiple surgeries. He was airlifted to the U of M Children’s hospital for surgery and treatment.
ULEN, MN
KNOX News Radio

Driver flees GF traffic crash

​Grand Forks police are searching for the driver of a two vehicle crash Friday night. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision at Demers Ave and Washington Street around 9:30 p.m. An SUV was traveling north on South Washington and was struck by a vehicle heading and turning...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deputy that ran in a contentious race for Cass County Sheriff and lost will not be re-appointed to the department. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner sent out a release saying Deputy Mat King will not receive an appointment for 2023. His last day with the department will be Dec. 31, 2022.
CASS COUNTY, ND

