Michael J. Fox Gushes Over Wife Ahead of Major Wedding Anniversary
As Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan count down the days to their 35th wedding anniversary next July, Fox couldn't stop gushing over Pollan in a new interview. The two are putting on a charity gala called A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's on Oct. 29, and Fox spoke with ET about the event.
Hollywood Hillbillies' Delores Hughes, Also Known As 'Mema,' Dead At 76
Delores Hughes, a star of the reality series Hollywood Hillbillies who was also known as “Mema,” died Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the age of 76. “We are heartbroken to confirm the passing of the amazing, beautiful, kind soul of Delores ‘Mema’ Hughes,” her family wrote in a Facebook post. The matriarch was surrounded by family in her hometown of Grayson, Ga., where she died of heart failure.
Who Is Whoopi Goldberg’s Daughter? Everything To Know About Alex Martin Dean
Whoopi! Academy Award-winning actress-turned-television host Whoopi Goldberg has been a beloved (and sometimes controversial) star for decades. Whether you’re more familiar with her because of films like Ghost and Sister Act or you’re an avid fan of The View, you certainly know of her. But what do you know about her daughter (and only child), […]
Tim Allen and Daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick Describe Working Together on ‘The Santa Clauses’
When Tim Allen has his daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick, 13, along for the ride in The Santa Clauses, it can become a surreal experience. Allen-Dick had something to say about her father’s presence in the upcoming Disney+ series. “He was there when I needed help, but he also let me kind of figure it out, too, which I really liked,” Allen-Dick said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight about working with her father, Fox News reports.
Actor Leslie Jordan dies following crash
"Will & Grace" star Leslie Jordan has died, according to multiple reports.
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
The Sad Story Of Eric Monte: The Creator of Good Times, The Jeffersons & What’s Happening!!
Read about how the creator of Good Times, The Jeffersons and What's Happening!! went through the most just to get a bit of the credit he genuinely deserves.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident
LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Comic actor Leslie Jordan, a prime-time Emmy winner for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Monday in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood, a spokesperson said. He was 67.
wegotthiscovered.com
Alexa Nikolas claims Seth MacFarlane ‘hired me to abuse me’ over job at ‘Family Guy’
Former Zoey101 star Alexa Nikolas, who has spoken out repeatedly about the alleged inappropriate behavior of show creator Dan Schneider, has now made similar claims regarding the behind-the-scenes atmosphere of Family Guy. Nikolas guest starred on the show’s season nine episode “Brothers & Sisters.” In a series of Tweets posted earlier today Nikolas has called creator and showrunner Seth MacFarlane a “creep” and alleged that he hired young actresses in order to prey upon them.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Posts Pic of Teeter Getting ‘Classy’ in Season 5 Premiere
Well, folks, we made it. After months of anticipation and excitement, we finally tuned in to the season five premiere of Yellowstone which brought as much drama, tension, and suspense as we’ve come to expect from series creator, Taylor Sheridan. However, among the politics, romance, and shock, fans of cable’s No. 1 drama also witnessed a rare moment of light-heartedness at Governor John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) inauguration party. Taking part in the festivities were some of our favorite bunkhouse residents including the ranch’s only female hand, Teeter. Ahead of the November 13th premiere, Teeter actress Jen Landon shared a fun pic of her character—which you can view below—getting “classy” at the patriarch’s grand celebration.
Collider
'New Amsterdam' Sets the Date for Series Finale
The mid-season schedules from major broadcast networks have been unveiled and that means fans can finally set their reminders for when their favorite shows will return. On NBC's schedule, the acclaimed medical drama New Amsterdam has been set to return from hiatus on January 3rd and will air on the network at 10 p.m with a two-hour Season 5 finale scheduled to air on January 17 at 9 p.m. Season 5 will mark the show's end, and will include a total of 13 episodes, making it the shortest season of the medical drama's 5-year run.
'Yellowstone': Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes on Tragic Season 5 Loss and Why Monica and Kayce 'Choose Each Other'
The season five premiere of Yellowstone ended in tragedy when Monica Dutton gets into a car accident and loses her baby. The episodes harrowing final minutes conclude with Tate (Brecken Merrill) telling his grandfather that his baby brother, John, had only lived on hour as Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) is seen cradling Monica in the hospital bed. It was a devastating ending for both viewers of the show and Kelsey Asbille, who portrays the grieving mother.
tvinsider.com
Mentalist Max Maven and ‘Wide Country’ Actor Andrew Prine Die
Max Maven, the influential magician and mentalist, and character actor Andrew Prine, who starred in many Westerns, both died earlier this week. Maven was 71, while Prine was 86. According to Deadline, Maven passed away at his home in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 1, after a two-year battle with glioblastoma....
tvinsider.com
‘Call Me Kat’ Sets Leslie Jordan’s Final Episode; Vicki Lawrence Will Play His Mom
Fox has confirmed that Leslie Jordan‘s final episode of Call Me Kat will air on Thursday, December 1, and it will feature Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence in a special guest role. Jordan, who sadly passed away on October 24 in a car accident, starred in the hit sitcom...
Richard Belzer Never Auditioned For His Role On Law & Order: SVU
Despite his long acting career, Richard Belzer never intended to be a thespian. According to The Comic's Comic, Belzer aspired to be a journalist before gravitating toward comedy. He worked at clubs around New York and then landed a job as the warm-up act for "Saturday Night Live," even appearing in a few sketches. The "in-your-face" comic was so appealing that musician Warren Zevon brought Belzer on tour with him (via The Baltimore Sun).
tvinsider.com
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’: Ralphie Reunites With Old Friends in Full Trailer (VIDEO)
Ralphie’s (Peter Billingsley) back and dealing with bigger problems than potentially shooting his own eye out with a Red Ryder BB Gun in the new trailer for HBO Max‘s A Christmas Story Christmas. The film arriving Thursday, November 17, follows the beloved character as he navigates the challenges...
Leslie Jordan Shares Glimpse Inside His Home in MTV Cribs Filmed Before His Death at Age 67
Before he died last month at age 67, Leslie Jordan invited MTV Cribs' cameras into his home Leslie Jordan is welcoming fans into his home one last time. On Thursday's episode of MTV Cribs, which was first announced last month, the late actor gave an inside look at his Los Angeles condo before his death at age 67 on Oct. 24. During the tour, Jordan shared some special knick-knacks like a Buddha's hand tree which he charmingly referred to as "Buddha's fingers," joking: "It's scary looking." Jordan died in a car crash in Hollywood during what...
tvinsider.com
Springsteen’s ‘Tonight Show’ Takeover, ‘Good Doctor’ Hits 100, Leslie Jordan’s ‘Celebrity IOU,’ Teletubbies Are Back
With a new album out, Bruce Springsteen sits in on The Tonight Show for several nights. The Good Doctor reaches its 100-episode milestone. The late Leslie Jordan appears on Celebrity IOU with a home makeover for longtime friends. If your preschoolers start singing along with the Teletubbies again, blame Netflix.
