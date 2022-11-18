ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Parade

Michael J. Fox Gushes Over Wife Ahead of Major Wedding Anniversary

As Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan count down the days to their 35th wedding anniversary next July, Fox couldn't stop gushing over Pollan in a new interview. The two are putting on a charity gala called A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's on Oct. 29, and Fox spoke with ET about the event.
TVLine

Hollywood Hillbillies' Delores Hughes, Also Known As 'Mema,' Dead At 76

Delores Hughes, a star of the reality series Hollywood Hillbillies who was also known as “Mema,” died Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the age of 76. “We are heartbroken to confirm the passing of the amazing, beautiful, kind soul of Delores ‘Mema’ Hughes,” her family wrote in a Facebook post. The matriarch was surrounded by family in her hometown of Grayson, Ga., where she died of heart failure.
Us Weekly

Who Is Whoopi Goldberg’s Daughter? Everything To Know About Alex Martin Dean

Whoopi! Academy Award-winning actress-turned-television host Whoopi Goldberg has been a beloved (and sometimes controversial) star for decades. Whether you’re more familiar with her because of films like Ghost and Sister Act or you’re an avid fan of The View, you certainly know of her. But what do you know about her daughter (and only child), […]
Outsider.com

Tim Allen and Daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick Describe Working Together on ‘The Santa Clauses’

When Tim Allen has his daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick, 13, along for the ride in The Santa Clauses, it can become a surreal experience. Allen-Dick had something to say about her father’s presence in the upcoming Disney+ series. “He was there when I needed help, but he also let me kind of figure it out, too, which I really liked,” Allen-Dick said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight about working with her father, Fox News reports.
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show

Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
wegotthiscovered.com

Alexa Nikolas claims Seth MacFarlane ‘hired me to abuse me’ over job at ‘Family Guy’

Former Zoey101 star Alexa Nikolas, who has spoken out repeatedly about the alleged inappropriate behavior of show creator Dan Schneider, has now made similar claims regarding the behind-the-scenes atmosphere of Family Guy. Nikolas guest starred on the show’s season nine episode “Brothers & Sisters.” In a series of Tweets posted earlier today Nikolas has called creator and showrunner Seth MacFarlane a “creep” and alleged that he hired young actresses in order to prey upon them.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Posts Pic of Teeter Getting ‘Classy’ in Season 5 Premiere

Well, folks, we made it. After months of anticipation and excitement, we finally tuned in to the season five premiere of Yellowstone which brought as much drama, tension, and suspense as we’ve come to expect from series creator, Taylor Sheridan. However, among the politics, romance, and shock, fans of cable’s No. 1 drama also witnessed a rare moment of light-heartedness at Governor John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) inauguration party. Taking part in the festivities were some of our favorite bunkhouse residents including the ranch’s only female hand, Teeter. Ahead of the November 13th premiere, Teeter actress Jen Landon shared a fun pic of her character—which you can view below—getting “classy” at the patriarch’s grand celebration.
Collider

'New Amsterdam' Sets the Date for Series Finale

The mid-season schedules from major broadcast networks have been unveiled and that means fans can finally set their reminders for when their favorite shows will return. On NBC's schedule, the acclaimed medical drama New Amsterdam has been set to return from hiatus on January 3rd and will air on the network at 10 p.m with a two-hour Season 5 finale scheduled to air on January 17 at 9 p.m. Season 5 will mark the show's end, and will include a total of 13 episodes, making it the shortest season of the medical drama's 5-year run.
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone': Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes on Tragic Season 5 Loss and Why Monica and Kayce 'Choose Each Other'

The season five premiere of Yellowstone ended in tragedy when Monica Dutton gets into a car accident and loses her baby. The episodes harrowing final minutes conclude with Tate (Brecken Merrill) telling his grandfather that his baby brother, John, had only lived on hour as Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) is seen cradling Monica in the hospital bed. It was a devastating ending for both viewers of the show and Kelsey Asbille, who portrays the grieving mother.
tvinsider.com

Mentalist Max Maven and ‘Wide Country’ Actor Andrew Prine Die

Max Maven, the influential magician and mentalist, and character actor Andrew Prine, who starred in many Westerns, both died earlier this week. Maven was 71, while Prine was 86. According to Deadline, Maven passed away at his home in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 1, after a two-year battle with glioblastoma....
Looper

Richard Belzer Never Auditioned For His Role On Law & Order: SVU

Despite his long acting career, Richard Belzer never intended to be a thespian. According to The Comic's Comic, Belzer aspired to be a journalist before gravitating toward comedy. He worked at clubs around New York and then landed a job as the warm-up act for "Saturday Night Live," even appearing in a few sketches. The "in-your-face" comic was so appealing that musician Warren Zevon brought Belzer on tour with him (via The Baltimore Sun).
People

Leslie Jordan Shares Glimpse Inside His Home in MTV Cribs Filmed Before His Death at Age 67

Before he died last month at age 67, Leslie Jordan invited MTV Cribs' cameras into his home Leslie Jordan is welcoming fans into his home one last time. On Thursday's episode of MTV Cribs, which was first announced last month, the late actor gave an inside look at his Los Angeles condo before his death at age 67 on Oct. 24. During the tour, Jordan shared some special knick-knacks like a Buddha's hand tree which he charmingly referred to as "Buddha's fingers," joking: "It's scary looking." Jordan died in a car crash in Hollywood during what...
