gophersports.com
Gophers Announce 2022-23 Track & Field Schedules
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota Gophers track & field programs announced both their indoor and outdoor schedules for the upcoming 2022-23 season Monday. The Golden Gophers indoor schedule will kick off in early December with the Minnesota Icebreaker Invite from Dec. 9-10. All indoor home meets will be ran at the Minnesota Fieldhouse, a 200-meter, six-land track that was completed in 2018.
gophersports.com
Big Ten Names Ibrahim Offensive Player of the Week
University of Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week today after rushing for a career-high 263 yards and one touchdown on 39 carries against Iowa. This is the second time that Ibrahim has received the honor in his career as he was also honored once in 2020.
gophersports.com
Heyer Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota forward Mallory Heyer has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the first time, the conference announced Monday. The Chaska, Minn., native posted her first career double double with 19 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Presbyterian on Nov. 20, and averaged 14.5 points and 9.0 rebounds last week while shooting 66.7 percent from the floor (14-of-21). She brought down an average of 4.5 offensive rebounds per game and added 2.0 assists and 1.0 block per game.
gophersports.com
Heyer, Micheaux Secure Double Doubles in 82-48 Win
MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 20, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (3-1, 0-0 B1G) bounced back with a 34-point victory on Sunday afternoon against Presbyterian (2-3, 0-0 Big South) at Williams Arena. The Gophers 82-48 win was highlighted by double doubles from both sophomore Alanna 'Rose' Micheaux (16-11) and freshman Mallory Heyer (19-10).
gophersports.com
Gopher Lightweights Fuel 19-15 Victory over Binghamton
MINNEAPOLIS - After trailing 12-6 at the break, the University of Minnesota wrestling program won four of the last five bouts to down Binghamton by a score of 19-15. The comeback for the Maroon & Gold was fueled by a pair of debut wins in the second half, as both Troy Spratley and Aaron Nagao earned pivotal wins in their first career starts. The Gophers would finish the dual winning six of ten matches.
gophersports.com
Women's Hoops Back at Williams Sunday Against Presbyterian
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (2-1, 0-0 B1G) aims to bounce back on Sunday against Presbyterian (2-1, 0-0 Big South) at Williams Arena at 2 p.m. The game can be watched on B1G+ and can be heard on KFAN+ or on the iHeartRadio app with Justin Gaard and Lynette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
'U' Reels in Rutgers in Sweep
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in three sets, 25-11, 25-19, 26-24 on Sunday afternoon at Jersey Mike's Arena. With the win, Minnesota improves to 18-8 (13-5 Big Ten). The Gophers are 5-3 on the road in conference play and...
gophersports.com
Gophers Unveil 2022 Black Friday Deals
MINNEAPOLIS - Gopher Athletics will once again offer fans exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year. The deals begin at 8 a.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 25 and run through 11:59 p.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 28. Fans can look forward to discounts on a variety of items...
gophersports.com
Gophers Set to Play California Baptist in SoCal Challenge
TV: CBS Sports Network (Alex Del Barrio - pbp, Tim Doyle, analyst) Tip Time: 9:35 p.m. CT (potential 5-min slide for tv) • The University of Minnesota men's basketball team hits the road for the first time this 2022-23 season when it travels to San Juan Capistrano, Calif., as a part of the SoCal Challenge, Nov. 21 and 23. The Golden Gophers are a part of the "Surf" Division and will take on California Baptist, Nov. 21 at 9:30 p.m., CT. Competition will be played at the Pavilion at JSerra. The Gophers will again play on Nov. 23. Time and opponent (either Southern Illinois or UNLV) to be determined based on Monday's results.
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall Late in Home Finale, 13-10, Against Iowa
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Drew Stevens made a 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds left to lift Iowa over Minnesota for a 13-10 victory on Saturday, after the Hawkeyes forced two late turnovers to take control of the Big Ten West with their eighth straight win over the Gophers for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
gophersports.com
Michial Foy takes 184-Pound Title as Daktronics Open Wraps
BROOKINGS, S.D. - The University of Minnesota wrestling program wrapped competition at the Daktronics Open, as the Maroon & Gold brought home a champion in 184-pounder Michial Foy. Foy went 3-0 on the day, including a ranked win over No. 26 Cade King (South Dakota State) in the finals. Knotted...
kfgo.com
NDSU GETS THREE SEED, UND ON THE ROAD FOR FCS PLAYOFFS
North Dakota State locked up the three seed in the NCAA FCS tournament bracket that was released on Sunday morning. They will face the winner of the first round matchup between Southeast Missouri State vs. Montana on Saturday, December 3 at the Fargodome. The University of North Dakota qualified for the playoffs and have a tough road game in the first round coming up Saturday, November 26 at Weber State; with the winner heading to Montana State. South Dakota State earned the top seed in the playoff bracket, and will face the winner of St. Frances vs. Delaware.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Iowa loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Credit to Iowa, they found a way to win. Really good football team, really good football rivalry. A really tough football game. Courageous game by both teams. Somebody had to win. Somebody had to lose. We had our chances. In fact, we had a lot of chances, we just didn't capitalize on those chances. That locker room is full of winners in there. Unfortunately, and I said this before, winners do lose. And that's all they did tonight.
KFYR-TV
Bison double up the Fighting Hawks 42-21 in annual Harvest Bowl
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On TaMerik Williams’ first rush of the afternoon, just over two minutes into the game, he took it 51 yards to the house. That was indicative of the afternoon North Dakota State was going to have. They scored 21 unanswered in the first 16 game minutes.
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
740thefan.com
Sheyenne and Northern Cass to play for State Volleyball titles.
(KFGO/KNFL) The finals are set for Saturday in Bismarck for the North Dakota State High School Volleyball tournaments. Bismarck Century will face West Fargo Sheyenne in the Class A final. Century is in the final for the twelfth consecutive season, while Sheyenne qualified for its first final. It’s a rematch...
MN JL Beers Closing – Let’s Hope It’s Not A Chain Reaction
Sadly another familiar bar -restaurant-establishment is closing its doors for good. I have lived in several cities in North Dakota, and in each one, I have gone into a JL Beers - Minot, Fargo, Bismarck, AND Minnesota - The last one sadly just announced its plans to permanently close - Here is what the JL Beers posted on their Facebook yesterday:
kvrr.com
Chick-fil-A gives away more than 2,000 sandwiches to fans ahead of big game
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Chick-fil-A gave away free sandwiches to over 2,000 hungry fans at the Harvest Bowl featuring NDSU and UND. They started at the Fargodome at 9:30 a.m. Fans lined up to grab a free chicken sandwich before the big game. “We are planning on giving away...
2 killed in shooting 2 blocks from NDSU campus in Fargo
Two people were fatally shot two blocks from the North Dakota State University campus in Fargo early Saturday morning. Fargo police say the shots fired call came in at 3:17 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to the scene on the 1000 block of 15th St. N and found two people who were dead from gunshot wounds.
kvrr.com
Thousands attend Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M community and North Dakotans beyond flock to Scheels Arena for the annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase. You can find anything from arts and crafts to food and mini games. It’s a celebration of everything locally created in North Dakota as thousands swung...
