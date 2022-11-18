Read full article on original website
One Pedestrian Killed, One Severely Injured by Wrong-Way Driver
Two pedestrians were hit after a wrong-way driver struck them while they were walking in a marked crosswalk in downtown LA Friday night. Shortly before midnight a silver Lexus vehicle that was traveling westbound on 9th St. struck two pedestrians as they were walking at the intersection of 9th St. and Olive St.
Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI in downtown L.A. after hitting two men, killing one
John Joseph Hansen Madarang was apprehended after driving his silver Lexus IS200t into two men at the corner of 9th and Olive streets.
West Hollywood plans candlelight vigil for victims of Colorado shooting
A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday at 5 p.m. in West Hollywood to express solidarity with the LGBTQ community of Colorado Springs after a shooting at a gay nightclub.
Gov. Newsom Sings Order to Help LA County Recover From Route Fire
Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency on Saturday to help Los Angeles County address the impact of the Route Fire, which erupted on Aug. 31 near Castaic and burned more than 5,000 acres over the next several days. The proclamation directs state government assist local authorities, and directs...
Jury at stalemate in Danny Masterson rape trial; deliberations to resume after Thanksgiving
A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge paused deliberations Friday while ordering the jury to return the week after Thanksgiving.
Top FBI official in L.A. formally recuses himself from investigation into Tom Girardi and his law firm
The head of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office has formally recused himself from the ongoing federal investigation into fraud and corruption by Tom Girardi and others at his now-defunct law firm, an agency spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Los Angeles holds adoption ceremonies for more than 130 children
More than 130 children were adopted in Los Angeles County on Saturday morning as part of a number of adoption ceremonies held across the country.
LA City Hall to Glow Red. Here's the Timely Reason Why
Los Angeles City Hall will glow in red Friday night to honor and remember victims of drunken and drugged driving. The display coincides with the start of Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s 36th annual “Tie One On for Safety” campaign. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 4:45 p.m....
