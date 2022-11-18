ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

One Pedestrian Killed, One Severely Injured by Wrong-Way Driver

Two pedestrians were hit after a wrong-way driver struck them while they were walking in a marked crosswalk in downtown LA Friday night. Shortly before midnight a silver Lexus vehicle that was traveling westbound on 9th St. struck two pedestrians as they were walking at the intersection of 9th St. and Olive St.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA City Hall to Glow Red. Here's the Timely Reason Why

Los Angeles City Hall will glow in red Friday night to honor and remember victims of drunken and drugged driving. The display coincides with the start of Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s 36th annual “Tie One On for Safety” campaign. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 4:45 p.m....
LOS ANGELES, CA

