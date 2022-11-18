Read full article on original website
Related
californiapublic.com
Gov. Newsom Sings Order to Help LA County Recover From Route Fire
Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency on Saturday to help Los Angeles County address the impact of the Route Fire, which erupted on Aug. 31 near Castaic and burned more than 5,000 acres over the next several days. The proclamation directs state government assist local authorities, and directs...
californiapublic.com
Lee Herrick, a writer-professor from Fresno, is chosen as California poet laureate
Lee Herrick, born in South Korea and raised in Modesto, has been named California poet laureate. The position had been vacant since 2018.
californiapublic.com
California outlawed Section 8 housing discrimination. Why it still persists
Two years ago, it became illegal across California for landlords to refuse to rent to Section 8 residents. Tenants and their advocates say the practice remains common.
californiapublic.com
San Francisco's New Central Subway to Open With Limited Service
After years of waiting and more than $1 billion spent, San Francisco’s new Central Subway officially opens Saturday with limited service. The long-awaited project will take Muni riders to four new stations: 4th and Brannan, Yerba Buena/Moscone, Union Square/Market Street and Chinatown/Rose Pak. Testing has been underway for some...
californiapublic.com
'We got really lucky': Why California escaped another destructive fire season in 2022
With the worst of fire season behind us, experts say this year’s reduced fire activity has less to do with strategy and more to do with luck.
californiapublic.com
Sheriff's recruit in grave condition; one of 25 trainees hit by car in South Whittier
One of 25 L.A. County sheriff’s recruits injured when a driver plowed into the group while they were out during a training run in South Whittier was listed Sunday in grave condition, according to the department. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
Column: Newsom and mayors meet to discuss homelessness. Have we hit rock bottom?
Gov. Gavin Newsom recently rejected every homelessness action plan in the state, demanding that cities and counties do more. Friday, local elected officials will meet with the governor to hear exactly what he wants. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
Man Robbed, Assaulted With Pistol During Date With Woman He Met on Dating App
Police in Menlo Park are investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred on the 3600 block of Haven Avenue Friday evening. Officers responded to the scene at 5:55 p.m., where they found a 35-year-old man suffering multiple injuries sustained from being struck by a pistol as well as being punched and kicked.
Comments / 0