Santa Clara County, CA

californiapublic.com

San Francisco's New Central Subway to Open With Limited Service

After years of waiting and more than $1 billion spent, San Francisco’s new Central Subway officially opens Saturday with limited service. The long-awaited project will take Muni riders to four new stations: 4th and Brannan, Yerba Buena/Moscone, Union Square/Market Street and Chinatown/Rose Pak. Testing has been underway for some...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiapublic.com

Man Robbed, Assaulted With Pistol During Date With Woman He Met on Dating App

Police in Menlo Park are investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred on the 3600 block of Haven Avenue Friday evening. Officers responded to the scene at 5:55 p.m., where they found a 35-year-old man suffering multiple injuries sustained from being struck by a pistol as well as being punched and kicked.
MENLO PARK, CA

