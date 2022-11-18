Read full article on original website
North Korea test-fires ballistic missile with range to strike US mainland
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters on Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the US mainland. The United States quickly slammed the launch and vowed to take “all necessary...
North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force.
North Korea fired ICBM with range to 'cover entire' US mainland, Japan says
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. The United States quickly slammed the launch and...
North Korea fires long-range missile landing near Japan, draws condemnation
SEOUL/TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday that Japanese officials said had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States and that landed just 200 kilometres (130 miles) off Japan.
Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at center of South Korean row
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 are now mired in a South Korean political row, with the country’s former president blaming his conservative successor for a lack of financial support as he gave the animals up.
North Korea: U.S. and South Korea air drills terrible mistake
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea said on Thursday that the United States and South Korea have made a very risky and wrong decision by extending air force drills, and that the two countries will come to know what a terrible mistake they have made, the North’s KCNA news agency said.
Biden says it's unclear if China can stop a North Korean nuclear test
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing has an obligation to try to talk North Korea out of conducting a seventh nuclear test, although he said it was unclear whether China had the ability to do so.
Biden says U.S., Japan, S.Korea are 'more aligned than ever' on North Korea
PHNOM PENH, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The United States, Japan and South Korea are "more aligned than ever" on North Korea's "provocative behaviour," U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday, as his national security adviser promised a joint response if Pyongyang carries out a seventh nuclear test.
North Korea’s Kim brings daughter to oversee test of suspected Hwasong-17 ICBM
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a test of Pyongyang's newest intercontinental ballistic missile with his daughter in tow for the first time, state media reported Saturday. Declaring he would meet perceived US nuclear threats with nukes of his own, Kim supervised the launch on Friday of the black-and-white...
US Condemns Apparent Failed ICBM Test by North Korea
(Bloomberg) -- The US condemned what it said was the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea on Thursday, as Pyongyang continued a barrage of weapons tests to protest allied military drills. Most Read from Bloomberg. The US urged North Korea to halt further “destabilizing” tests and return...
War, North Korea missile test loom over Asia-Pacific summit
BANGKOK (AP) — Threats to peace and stability burst onto the agenda at a summit of Pacific Rim leaders in Bangkok on Friday after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese territorial waters. The missile test was a stark reminder of persisting risks of conflict...
Harris condemns North Korea ICBM test, convenes sideline meeting at APEC
Vice President Kamala Harris has convened a meeting of world leaders on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in Bangkok, Thailand, to discuss North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile into Japanese waters.
North Korea’s Kim oversees ICBM test, vows more nuclear weapons
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to counter U.S. nuclear threats with nuclear weapons as he inspected a test of the country’s new intercontinental ballistic missile, state media KCNA said on Saturday. The isolated country tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday a...
Tensions Rise as North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile
North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile Thursday into its eastern waters, according to South Korea’s military. The launch came just hours after North Korea threatened to launch “fiercer” military responses to the U.S., bolstering its security commitment to allies South Korea and Japan. South Korea’s military...
