WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force.
104.1 WIKY

North Korea: U.S. and South Korea air drills terrible mistake

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea said on Thursday that the United States and South Korea have made a very risky and wrong decision by extending air force drills, and that the two countries will come to know what a terrible mistake they have made, the North’s KCNA news agency said.
msn.com

US Condemns Apparent Failed ICBM Test by North Korea

(Bloomberg) -- The US condemned what it said was the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea on Thursday, as Pyongyang continued a barrage of weapons tests to protest allied military drills. Most Read from Bloomberg. The US urged North Korea to halt further “destabilizing” tests and return...
WTNH.com

War, North Korea missile test loom over Asia-Pacific summit

BANGKOK (AP) — Threats to peace and stability burst onto the agenda at a summit of Pacific Rim leaders in Bangkok on Friday after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese territorial waters. The missile test was a stark reminder of persisting risks of conflict...
wealthinsidermag.com

North Korea’s Kim oversees ICBM test, vows more nuclear weapons

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to counter U.S. nuclear threats with nuclear weapons as he inspected a test of the country’s new intercontinental ballistic missile, state media KCNA said on Saturday. The isolated country tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday a...
dallasexpress.com

Tensions Rise as North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile

North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile Thursday into its eastern waters, according to South Korea’s military. The launch came just hours after North Korea threatened to launch “fiercer” military responses to the U.S., bolstering its security commitment to allies South Korea and Japan. South Korea’s military...
The Associated Press

