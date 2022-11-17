Read full article on original website
Related
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Idaho University Murders: Police Chief Reveals Key Detail About Stabbing Of 4 Students
No suspect? After four University of Idaho students — Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, — were stabbed to death on Sunday, November 13, on the second and third floors of their home in Moscow, Idaho, police are still looking for the killer. Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said there were no indications of a forced entry when officers came to the residence after the 911 call was placed. The police revealed the 911 call, which was dialed at 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, was made "on one of the roommates' cell...
Police: Man takes Uber to rob Southfield bank
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Southfield man is accused of using Uber in connection to a bank robbery.According to police, the Huntington Bank on Greenfield Road was robbed on Nov. 16. Police say the vehicle used by the suspect to get away was found and stopped on the eastbound entrance ramp to Interstate 696 at Lahser Road. Police learned the driver worked for Uber and had dropped off the suspect at The Heights of Southfield Apartments. Investigators used information from the driver and bank employees to identify the suspect as 41-year-old Jason Gregory Christmas. Police determined Christmas' exact address at the...
Comments / 0