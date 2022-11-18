Read full article on original website
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesCary, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Cary Town Council to Vote on Creating a Social District in New Downtown Cary Park on December 15thJames TulianoCary, NC
160 N.C. school nutrition workers talk inflation, supply chain at region meeting
It was shades of Adam Sandler's famous "Lunch Lady Land" song, as 160 school nutrition workers gathered for their regional meeting inside Pasquotank County High School Saturday.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Don’t Tread the Redd
With fall having settled in, November is a fantastic month to fly fish for trout in Western North Carolina. As in many other parts of the country, this is the time of year when brown trout begin to spawn. Although trout don’t migrate in the same way that salmon spawn in the coastal rivers of the Pacific Northwest, brown trout do move from their typical habitat to water that is more suitable for spawning and laying their eggs.
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Edible North Carolina Offers a Taste of the State’s Culinary Diversity
When North Carolinians seat themselves at Thanksgiving tables this month, a rich spread of heritage foods unique to their families and birthplaces will likely be laid out before them. Some of the stories behind our favorite, handed-down dishes can be found in a new book of essays, photographs and recipes that explore the Old North State from its coastal regions to the mountains. University of North Carolina professor emeritus, author and food historian Marcie Cohen Ferris edited Edible North Carolina: A Journey Across a State of Flavor, which grew out of a course she taught at UNC-Chapel Hill on food cultures. Students conducted oral histories with food producers and entrepreneurs across the state, gathering a wealth of information about past and present food traditions.
cbs17
Here’s how Wake County families in need can get free over-the-counter medicine Saturday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina nonprofit organization wants to provide free over-the-counter-medicine to families in need in Wake County. It comes as doctors expect a spike in RSV, flu and COVID cases after Thanksgiving. NC MedAssist, a statewide non-profit pharmacy, is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy Event...
wunc.org
Environmental justice board hears concerns about wood pellet plants
The state's growing wood pellet industry came under fire at a meeting in Raleigh last night from scientists, activists and residents who live near wood pellet plants. The meeting's main target was Enviva, the world's largest wood pellet manufacturer, which has four plants in eastern North Carolina. The company cuts trees and turns them into wood pellets that are shipped to Europe to be burned for electricity.
publicradioeast.org
Now-defunct solar company leadership in NC courtroom for Chapter 7 hearing
A North Carolina solar power company now bankrupt after multiple complaints had a Chapter 7 hearing Wednesday. Pink Energy shut down unexpectedly last month. Some customers say their panels did not work and others said they didn’t see the cost savings that the company promised them. CEO Jason Waller...
North Carolina ranks among worst states for new lung cancer cases, report shows
NORTH CAROLINA — The state of North Carolina ranks among the worst states in the United States for new lung cancer cases, a new report from the American Lung Association shows. The Lung Association examined the toll of lung cancer in North Carolina and the need for more people...
VIDEO: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in North Carolina
Firefighters were able to take the deer to a forested area nearby safely.
North Carolina bar owners sue Gov. Cooper for lost business
The NCBAT case is currently in the Wake County Court of Appeals, but they represent bar owners across the State.
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”
This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
Cary family out thousands of dollars after paying for rental home sight unseen
RENTAL WARNING: Don't let the market pressure you into paying up for a rental you have not seen in person.
kiss951.com
Here’s North Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap
Welcome to North Carolina where there’s so much to see and do. Here’s North Carolina’s biggest tourist trap according to Bestlife. It’s actually a place I’ve never been to or even heard of for that matter haha. It’s called “Mary’s Gone Wild” in Supply, NC. Who? What? BestLife says the following about this crazy spot. With hit or miss reviews on Tripadvisor, Mary’s Gone Wild in Supply, North Carolina is an oddball tourist trap. Artist Mary Paulsen started making folk art from glass bottles in 1996 and now her thousands upon thousands of art pieces are available for public viewing. The Visionary Folk Art Garden and Doll Village have a philanthropic side too in abating childhood hunger, according to its website. So. tourist trap or art gallery, it’s the only place on this list that’s giving back.
Up and Coming Weekly
N.C. 59 being re-designated as a secondary route
N.C. 59 is being eliminated in Cumberland County and will be redesignated as a secondary route, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said in a release. The state route consists of about 8 miles that runs through portions of Hope Mills and Fayetteville. At the request of both municipalities, the...
islandfreepress.org
Newest member of N.C. Ferry System fleet, M/V Salvo, arrives in Manns Harbor
The newest addition to the North Carolina Ferry System fleet arrived Thursday morning at the NCDOT Shipyard in Manns Harbor. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $22.85 million contract in 2018 to Gulf Island Shipyards of Houma, Louisiana, for construction of two new River Class ferries that can transport 40 vehicles.
thisisraleigh.com
Magic of Lights Raleigh: A Dazzling Christmas Lights Show with a Little Bit Extra
The 2022 Holiday Season in Raleigh is kicking off with a dazzling drive through lights show at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, (3801 Rock Quarry Rd). This was our first time our family experienced the popular holiday lights show, called the Magic of Lights, which we had a special media preview before opening night.
WNCT
Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving
A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one time is now giving back to members of the community who are also experiencing hard times. Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving. A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one...
Raleigh developer eyes Moore Square for next project
City-owned land surrounding Moore Square in downtown Raleigh could be transformed to include affordable housing, a hotel and a potential grocery store. Driving the news: City Council this week picked a proposal from Raleigh-based Loden Properties and its partners Northpond and Greystone for the two city properties, which are located on more than three acres of land to the east and south of the square.Loden has been especially active in Raleigh in recent years, working on projects on Glenwood South, the Longleaf Hotel and Gateway Plaza. Why it matters: The two properties are perhaps the most valuable pieces of available...
Mass shootings are not a mental health problem. Here’s why experts say they happen
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — On October 12, 2022, a 15-year-old boy allegedly killed 5 people and wounded three others in a mass shooting that spanned several miles through a Raleigh neighborhood. Very little information has been released specifically about the suspect, who was shot during the event and has remained in the hospital since. The […]
jocoreport.com
Fire Destroys Family Business
PRINCETON – Fire trucks lined the road on US 70 just inside Wayne County on Thursday evening, as firefighters fought to control a huge blaze at “Karen and Mickey’s Oakwood Firewood.”. Dozens of firefighters from Oakland, Little River and Princeton Fire Departments extinguished the flames but not...
