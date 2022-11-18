ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Don’t Tread the Redd

With fall having settled in, November is a fantastic month to fly fish for trout in Western North Carolina. As in many other parts of the country, this is the time of year when brown trout begin to spawn. Although trout don’t migrate in the same way that salmon spawn in the coastal rivers of the Pacific Northwest, brown trout do move from their typical habitat to water that is more suitable for spawning and laying their eggs.
Edible North Carolina Offers a Taste of the State’s Culinary Diversity

When North Carolinians seat themselves at Thanksgiving tables this month, a rich spread of heritage foods unique to their families and birthplaces will likely be laid out before them. Some of the stories behind our favorite, handed-down dishes can be found in a new book of essays, photographs and recipes that explore the Old North State from its coastal regions to the mountains. University of North Carolina professor emeritus, author and food historian Marcie Cohen Ferris edited Edible North Carolina: A Journey Across a State of Flavor, which grew out of a course she taught at UNC-Chapel Hill on food cultures. Students conducted oral histories with food producers and entrepreneurs across the state, gathering a wealth of information about past and present food traditions.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Environmental justice board hears concerns about wood pellet plants

The state's growing wood pellet industry came under fire at a meeting in Raleigh last night from scientists, activists and residents who live near wood pellet plants. The meeting's main target was Enviva, the world's largest wood pellet manufacturer, which has four plants in eastern North Carolina. The company cuts trees and turns them into wood pellets that are shipped to Europe to be burned for electricity.
RALEIGH, NC
Kennardo G. James

This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”

This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
CARY, NC
Here’s North Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap

Welcome to North Carolina where there’s so much to see and do. Here’s North Carolina’s biggest tourist trap according to Bestlife. It’s actually a place I’ve never been to or even heard of for that matter haha. It’s called “Mary’s Gone Wild” in Supply, NC. Who? What? BestLife says the following about this crazy spot. With hit or miss reviews on Tripadvisor, Mary’s Gone Wild in Supply, North Carolina is an oddball tourist trap. Artist Mary Paulsen started making folk art from glass bottles in 1996 and now her thousands upon thousands of art pieces are available for public viewing. The Visionary Folk Art Garden and Doll Village have a philanthropic side too in abating childhood hunger, according to its website. So. tourist trap or art gallery, it’s the only place on this list that’s giving back.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
N.C. 59 being re-designated as a secondary route

N.C. 59 is being eliminated in Cumberland County and will be redesignated as a secondary route, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said in a release. The state route consists of about 8 miles that runs through portions of Hope Mills and Fayetteville. At the request of both municipalities, the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Newest member of N.C. Ferry System fleet, M/V Salvo, arrives in Manns Harbor

The newest addition to the North Carolina Ferry System fleet arrived Thursday morning at the NCDOT Shipyard in Manns Harbor. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $22.85 million contract in 2018 to Gulf Island Shipyards of Houma, Louisiana, for construction of two new River Class ferries that can transport 40 vehicles.
MANNS HARBOR, NC
Magic of Lights Raleigh: A Dazzling Christmas Lights Show with a Little Bit Extra

The 2022 Holiday Season in Raleigh is kicking off with a dazzling drive through lights show at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, (3801 Rock Quarry Rd). This was our first time our family experienced the popular holiday lights show, called the Magic of Lights, which we had a special media preview before opening night.
RALEIGH, NC
Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving

A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one time is now giving back to members of the community who are also experiencing hard times. Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving. A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one...
FARMVILLE, NC
Raleigh developer eyes Moore Square for next project

City-owned land surrounding Moore Square in downtown Raleigh could be transformed to include affordable housing, a hotel and a potential grocery store. Driving the news: City Council this week picked a proposal from Raleigh-based Loden Properties and its partners Northpond and Greystone for the two city properties, which are located on more than three acres of land to the east and south of the square.Loden has been especially active in Raleigh in recent years, working on projects on Glenwood South, the Longleaf Hotel and Gateway Plaza. Why it matters: The two properties are perhaps the most valuable pieces of available...
RALEIGH, NC
Fire Destroys Family Business

PRINCETON – Fire trucks lined the road on US 70 just inside Wayne County on Thursday evening, as firefighters fought to control a huge blaze at “Karen and Mickey’s Oakwood Firewood.”. Dozens of firefighters from Oakland, Little River and Princeton Fire Departments extinguished the flames but not...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

