Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thelaurelofasheville.com
Paintings by Molly Courcelle at Capella on 9
A collection of paintings by Molly Courcelle is on display at Capella on 9, the rooftop restaurant at the AC Hotel, through the end of December. Robert Nicolas, owner of the design-centric marketplace Marquee Asheville, oversees the curation, installation and sales of the artwork throughout the hotel in partnership with the hotel’s manager. “Artists such as Molly Courcelle are chosen to hang at the rooftop bar because they represent Asheville’s amazing talent and creativity,” he says.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Dillsboro Celebrates the Season with Lights, Luminaries
The charming town of Dillsboro will be aglow with sparkling lights for the 39th annual Festival of Lights and Luminaries as the town celebrates the splendor of Christmas on two weekends: Friday and Saturday, December 2–3 and 9–10, from 5-9 p.m. Thousands of white lights adorn the historic buildings and the flickering flames of luminaries soften the shadows of the streets.
greenvillejournal.com
Travelers Rest Farmers Market to host over 100 vendors to its Christmas market
Travelers Rest Farmers Market will welcome 108 vendors to its Very Merry Christmas Market on Dec. 10 at Trailblazer Park. The event, which will run from noon to 4 p.m., will feature:. Local artisans. Farmers. Specialty food vendors such as The Noodle Lady food truck and Happy Tappy Camper. Photos...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Visit Blantyre Station for This Year’s Tree
Blantyre Station, a retail and wholesale greenhouse nursery, has been in business for more than 30 years at the same location, but owners Brian Spotts and Hayley Leland call it a hidden gem. “Many people drive right by without realizing we offer retail products spring, summer, fall and over the holiday season,” says Leland. “We purchased the business in March of 2021 and have been working hard to spruce up the property, advertise to our neighbors and offer more garden selections.”
pureoldies973.com
Old-Fashioned Christmas on Pure Oldies
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and we’re giving you the gift of Christmas music!. Pure Oldies 97.3, Asheville’s only all Christmas music station, is playing the greatest Christmas music of all time through Christmas Day. Then the greatest hits of all time return. So...
WYFF4.com
Hollywild opens 32nd annual Holiday Lights Safari
WELLFORD, S.C. — The 32nd annual Hollywild Holiday Lights Safari is ready for visitors, with a huge light show and an animal forest, where people can feed animals from their cars. "The event is set up in about 100 acres. So there is an expansive amount of land that...
Mountain Xpress
The enduring joys of Beaver Lake
Frederick Law Olmsted, the famed landscape architect who designed the grounds of Biltmore, wrote that enjoying natural scenery “employs the mind without fatigue and yet exercises it; tranquilizes it and yet enlivens it.” Those paradoxes accompany me whenever I visit Asheville’s Beaver Lake. About five days out...
iheart.com
Winterfest at Tryon Resort
Bring the whole family to see festive light displays, eat delicious food, get your holiday shopping done, and enjoy ice skating — all in one magical location!. Drive through an amazing holiday light show animated to festive music for an unforgettable family experience! Tickets are available by the carload and can be purchased in advance using the link below or at the gate if available.
tribpapers.com
A Dickens Christmas in Historic Biltmore Village
Biltmore Village – Celebrating the history, culture, arts, and architectural treasures for which the village has become renowned, “A Dickens Christmas” is scheduled for Friday & Saturday, December 2nd & 3rd, 2022. For the last 33 years, this annual holiday event has been delighting children of all ages and bringing the spirit of the holiday season to bear in Historic Biltmore Village. The magic and charm of Historic Biltmore Village, filled with Dickens carolers and lit with holiday lights after dark, is truly unparalleled.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 25+ Best Western NC Christmas Events in Asheville, Bryson City & Beyond!
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. There’s nothing quite like celebrating the holiday season in a magical place, and many small mountain towns offer special NC Christmas Events. From parades and shopping to dazzling Christmas lights and meetings...
thelaurelofasheville.com
History Feature: Teaching Trunk Program Introduces Students to Souvenirs From the Past
In 1978, Crystal Whitman’s fourth-grade teacher, Exie Wilde Henson, brought a Brazil nut to class. The nut was a token from Henson’s travels through the Amazon jungle, a wild and magical destination some 4,000 miles south of Rosman Elementary School, in Brevard. As Whitman held the Brazil nut...
gsabusiness.com
Greenville dining group celebrates 17 years by opening another restaurant
After 17 years of building a restaurant empire in Greenville, the Rick Erwin Dining Group celebrated the opening of its eighth restaurant, The Vista, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday. The casual dining neighborhood restaurant, which is named after Greenville’s historic Alta Vista neighborhood, is located at 2017 Augusta St....
wspa.com
Rick Erwin celebrates new restaurant with grand opening in Greenville
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Rick Erwin Dining Group celebrated its grand opening of a new restaurant concept Thursday on Augusta Road. The Vista, named for Greenville’s historic Alta Vista neighborhood, known for its tree-lined streets and sidewalks just outside of downtown, is designed to bring the Rick Erwin Dining experience to people in their own backyard, according to a press release from the company.
gsabizwire.com
Hartness Announces New Ownership Opportunity with Release of Woodland Retreat
Greenville, S.C. — Hartness, an award-winning urban village founded by the Hartness family and located on Greenville’s Eastside, announced the release of Woodland Retreat, an intimate new neighborhood nestled within the community. Woodland Retreat is adjacent to Hartness’ 180-acre Nature Preserve and in proximity to village amenities, providing both seclusion and easy access to destinations for recreation and enjoyment, including the forthcoming Hotel Hartness and its amenities to include the fine-dining restaurant Patterson, the intimate Captain’s Bar, and the full-service Spa H. In addition to 11 homesites situated in an unmatched setting, the new offering marks the launch of unprecedented Hartness home plans that are unlike any other in the Greenville market. Hartness’ incomparable collection of architecturally stunning plans has resulted in a thoughtfully designed urban village that boasts a variety of home types, sizes, and styles set against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful pieces of land in the Greenville area.
wspa.com
Land of the Sky Cat Fanciers Happening This Weekend
This weekend Asheville has gone to the “cats” as the Land of the Sky Cat Fanciers is in town ready to show you some amazing cat breeds. Laura Barber is here with “Taco Tuesday” to tell you more.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Shop Talk: American Nails AVL
Born in Vietnam, Thang Chu moved with his family to Los Angeles when he was nine years old. “My parents started a nail business in California,” he says. “When I was 13, we moved to Asheville and brought the family business with us.”. Thang took over his...
greenvillejournal.com
Magic is real at Hidden Pasture Unicorn Farm
Adopting horses has always been a passion for Greenville native Kate Nichols. That came as a surprise even to her. Hidden Pasture Unicorn Farm, at 245 Little Virginia Road in Fountain Inn, is the only “real life” unicorn farm in existence, making it one of a kind. Nichols’ property, purchased in 2017, serves as the home to plenty of rescued animals, including birds, cows, donkeys — and yes, even unicorns.
Hyperallergic
Ousted Trustee Describes “Culture of Fear” at Asheville Art Museum
An Asheville Museum of Art board member and volunteer docent who spoke publicly about allegations of worker mistreatment at the museum has been ousted from her post, the Asheville Watchdog reported. Former trustee Michelle Weitzman claims her removal was a retaliatory action by the North Carolina institution’s director, Pamela Myers, following an extensive investigation by the Watchdog into accusations of verbal and emotional hostility and a “toxic” workplace at the North Carolina institution.
The Abandoned Town in North Carolina where "The Hunger Games" Was Filmed
Henry River Mill Village, North Carolina/ Wikipedia. Henry River Mill Village is a small textile village in Burke County, North Carolina. It is a conserved but now-decaying representation of a historic industrial environment in Burke County.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Piano Duo Michelle and Kimberly Cann in Concert November 18
The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) presents pianists Michelle and Kimberly Cann on Friday, November 18, at 8 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Asheville. Known for bringing down the house wherever they perform, Kimberly and Michelle Cann showcase their artistry with a fresh, fiery program that weaves through the earliest and latest periods of piano composition.
Comments / 0