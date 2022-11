STOCKTON, Calif. – The Pacific women's basketball team (2-2) hosts the Academy of Art (0-4) in the second straight double-header for the men's and women's basketball teams. Junior Liz Smith leads the Tigers in scoring, averaging 13.8 points per game. Senior Sam Ashby is averaging 7.5 rebounds per game and has already grabbed 10 offensive rebounds. Sophomore Anaya James leads the team in assists with 19. Four Tigers are averaging double-digit scoring to start the season.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO