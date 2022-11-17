Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
TMZ.com
Two of the 4 Slain Idaho Students Made Frantic Calls to Friend Before Murders
Two of the slain University of Idaho students made a series of frantic phone calls to their friend just before all 4 victims were massacred, this according to one of their relatives. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found butchered with Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle,...
NPR
The shooting at the Colorado Springs LGBTQ club was horrific, police chief says
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Adrian Vasquez, chief of police, about the investigation into the deadly shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub. Investigators are looking into whether it was a hate crime. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. With us now, the police chief of Colorado Springs, Adrian Vasquez. Chief, thank you so much...
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee...
Arizona GOP election winner refuses to do her job unless state holds "new election immediately"
Arizona Republican Liz Harris said she will not vote on any bills unless the state holds a new election after winning her state legislative race. "Although I stand to win my Legislative District race it has become obvious that we need to hold a new election immediately," Harris wrote on her Instagram and campaign website. "There are clear signs of foul play from machine malfunctions, chain of custody issues and just blatant mathematical impossibilities."
California elementary school to allow 'After School Satan Club'
The Satanic Temple's after school program has existed for around ten years and stresses that it aims to promote critical thinking, not conversion to Satanism.
NPR
The Colorado Springs mayor reflects on the Club Q shooting
We're going to start with the latest information about another horrific act of gun violence in the United States, a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs just before midnight last night where five people were killed and at least 25 others were wounded. Police have identified a man named Anderson Lee Aldrich as a suspect, and they say he was quickly confronted by patrons and taken into custody by police. Hours before the attack, Club Q, where the shooting took place, posted on Facebook about a brunch they were planning for this morning to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors transgender people who have lost their lives because of anti-transgender violence. To this point, though, police have not yet determined or have not yet disclosed a possible motivation, so it isn't clear whether this was a hate crime.
NPR
Two patrons confronted the man who opened fire at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs
A 22-year-old suspect has been taken into custody after five people were killed and at least 25 were injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub late Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colo., authorities said. Authorities credit two "heroic" patrons who confronted and fought the gunman. Mayor John Suthers told NPR's...
NPR
Colorado Springs is mourning after a shooting at an LGBTQ club killed 5 people
Mourners, including many in the LGBTQ community, gathered at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in Colorado Springs last night to hear words of sorrow, remembrance and strength. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CAROLYN CATHEY: Club Q has been around for 21 years. They were a haven and are still a haven...
NPR
What we know so far about the Colorado Springs shooting
Police continue to investigate after a gunman killed five people and injured 18 others at an LGBTQ nightclub late Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colo. Seventeen people were injured because of a gunshot wound, while another victim sustained other injuries, police said Monday afternoon. At least one other person and likely...
NPR
News brief: Colorado Springs shooting, climate summit ends, World Cup begins
Police investigate motive in Colorado LGBTQ club shooting. COP27 closes with one deal to help developing countries but fails to reach one on limiting emissions. Team USA seeks redemption in World Cup. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Police in Colorado Springs, Colo., are investigating why a gunman opened fire in an...
NPR
UC students on strike say they are overworked and underpaid
University of California graduate students walked off the job this week. The nearly 50,000 striking academic workers are asking for better pay and benefits. Nearly 50,000 academic workers across the University of California system walked off the job this week. It is the U.S. labor movement's largest work stoppage this year. After more than a year of bargaining, teaching assistants, researchers, post-doctoral students and others represented by the United Auto Workers left their classrooms and labs, demanding significantly higher pay and better benefits. NPR's Eric Westervelt has the story.
NPR
Elderly people who survived Hurricane Ian are faced with a choice: to stay or to go?
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) Oh, victory in Jesus. DANIELLE KAYE, BYLINE: In a parking lot surrounded by barren trees, dozens of people gather under a tent. It's Sunday morning at Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers. Service has been held outside since Hurricane Ian flooded their building. ROBERT WALKER: And I...
NPR
Newly elected LA County sheriff Robert Luna inherits a deeply troubled department
Voters in Los Angeles have ousted their sheriff after just one term. Alex Villanueva wasn't exactly the progressive reformer that he'd pledged to be, doing things like launching criminal investigations into his critics. And now retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna confronts what to do with the deeply troubled department. Frank Stoltze of member station KPCC in Los Angeles joins us.
NPR
Calexico's 'El Mirador' is a love letter to Tucson
If there ever was a band that defined the southwestern sound and feel of Tucson, Ariz., it would undoubtedly be longtime indie rock band Calexico. So, it may be surprising to hear that both founding members Joey Burns and John Convertino had recently moved to Boise, Idaho, and El Paso, Texas, respectively.
Comments / 0