Strictly's Maisie Smith and Max George defend their age gap as they discuss romance
Strictly Come Dancing's Maisie Smith and Max George have defended their age gap as they discussed their romance. The duo went official as a couple in September, after they met while taking part in Strictly in 2020 and subsequently both appearing on the show's live tour. While there's a 13-year...
Coronation Street could be axed in the next 10 years?
According to former Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson who played Jim McDonald, he thinks the soap could be axed within the next 10 years, as streaming takes over. It won't in my opinion. I do think soaps to survive in this day in age. They need to change their format and adopt to the way viewers watches soaps like permanent weekly boxsets and maybe reduce their episodes.
Neighbours boss Jason Herbison shares secrets of the show's return
Neighbours spoilers follow. Move over, Harold Bishop and Dee Bliss – Neighbours has pulled off the biggest "back from the dead" plot twist in its history. The beloved Australian soap shocked everyone this week by announcing that it'll be making a surprise return in 2023, with a new home for UK viewers on free streaming service Amazon Freevee.
EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick opens up on real-life friendship with Danielle Harold
EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick has opened up on his real-life friendship with co-star Danielle Harold. The pair, who play Jay Brown and Lola Pearce respectively, have been getting closer lately following the heartbreaking news that Lola has an inoperable brain tumour. Despite the emotionally heavy storyline, Borthwick revealed that he...
I stumbled across an episode of early 70s Coronation Street and it is vitally important you share
This could get shut down quickly as it might not fit the narrative of the mainstream media right now to divide us all. There is a drag contest. There are comments throughout about not knowing men from women nowadays. Fast forward to 2022 and the narrative from the mainstream media...
Supernatural creator pays tribute to Nicki Aycox following her death aged 47
Supernatural creator Eric Kripke has paid tribute to the show's star Nicki Aycox following her death. Aycox, known to fans of the long-running series for playing the first incarnation of Meg Masters, passed away last week. She was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020. "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our...
I'm a Celebrity's Charlene White shares mistake Ant and Dec made during trial
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'s Charlene White has revealed a mistake that Ant and Dec made during the first task of the series. Before the celebrities made it to the jungle, Jill Scott, Charlene and Babatunde Aléshé took part in The Ledge. They each had to walk along an elongated plank off the top of a skyscraper, and once they reached a wider platform, the plank would be removed.
EE - What Do You Hope for in 2023?
Big stories for Zack, Bobby, Sonia, Patrick, Kathy, Will & Vinny. Suki & Eve as a proper couple. Operation or illness for Vi which leaves her unable to speak. Hot new boyfriend for Denise, half her age. Sharon and Fiwl back togevva. In two minds about whether I want Kat...
Supernatural actress has died
Supernatural star Nicki Aycox who played Meg Masters has died at the age of 47. Such sad news, I remember her character (Meg) on the show. Awful news, RIP.
8 huge Casualty spoilers for next week
Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, Stevie suffers a brutal attack, while Jan struggles to cope. Here's a full collection of the eight biggest moments coming up:. Stevie is prepared for her Jac Naylor award interview but is disgruntled when David warns her about one of the panellists 'Medusa Moira'. She's left further rattled when she realises Ethan is also going for the award as well.
David Tennant trolls son Ty Tennant at House of the Dragon appearance
David Tennant is making sure his son Ty Tennant stays humble following his breakthrough role in House of the Dragon through a gentle bit of trolling. Ty, who has also appeared in Doom Patrol, Around the World in 80 Days and War of the Worlds, was making an appearance at a Comic-Con event in London over the weekend to promote his role in the series.
What if George quit
"I'm a man without conviction...." Why would George quit at this late stage? Some people start meaningless threads. BG won’t quit, if these reports are true then he’s just being a diva and won’t give up his fee. As with other series, would just mean the vote...
Power Rangers stars pay tribute to Green Ranger Jason David Frank after he dies, aged 49
Power Rangers stars from across the series have paid tribute to Jason David Frank after his death at the age of 49. The actor first played Tommy Oliver in Mighty Morphin in 1993 and reprised the role in over half a dozen iterations of the franchise, wearing the mantle of Green Ranger, White Ranger, Red Zeo Ranger, Red Turbo Ranger and Black Dino Ranger at various points.
Is the bottom two the bottom two?
I’ve seen some debate about this. I’ve always thought the “it might be you” means they had the least votes. Charlene, Scarlett, Sue and Baba were/are all the bookies least favourites to win, and they’re the only ones that have had the “it might be you”. Philip Schofield said today that he thinks the second “it might be you” is random, but I don’t think it is. What do you think?
Nastiest ‘celebrity’ housemate?
They really got an awfully trashy tone to the show in the C5 era- it was a far cry from the days of Les Dennis. Roxanne Pallett is the only one I can remember that made a conscious effort to effectively end another housemate's career, so I can't look past her. What a nasty piece of work, and the whole sequence of events that led to her getting her comeuppance was very satisfying television.
Week 9 - 5 thoughts
1. Loved Helen’s dance. For me it was the best one this week. 2. The paso that Kim had could have done with better music. 3. Fleurs dance was fabulous but to me couples choice is like a free week. 4. Hysterical audience ruined it. 5. Don’t get the...
JUNGLE MELTDOWN I’m A Celeb star Boy George threatened to quit show
BOY George threatened to quit I’m A Celebrity in an explosive rant at crew after they refused him a ride in a golf buggy. The singer, 61, stormed off, stole an apple then hid behind trees so he could not be filmed. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20482661/im-a-celeb-boy-george-quit-explosive-rant/. What a diva! I hope he's...
Neighbours' April Rose Pengilly reveals if she'd return as Chloe Brennan
Neighbours star April Rose Pengilly has revealed whether she would return to the soap as Chloe Brennan, following the shock news that the show is being revived. The long-running soap was cancelled earlier this year after 37 years on the small screen, but Amazon Freevee gave it a new lease of life by ordering a new batch of episodes for 2023.
DS's Favourite Xmas Top 5 Hit - ROUND 14
Nina and Frederick - Little Donkey (1961) Frankie Vaughan - Tower of Strength (1961) Tom Jones - Green, Green Grass of Home (1966) Val Doonican - What Would I Be (1966) Pet Shop Boys - West End Girls (1986) Take That - Could It Be Magic (1992) Baha Men -...
Sort Of (Sky Comedy)
Sabi Mehboob, is a non-binary millennial trying to balance their roles as a child of Pakistani immigrant parents, a bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore and café, and a caregiver to the young children of a professional couple. Wikipedia. I wasn't particularly interested in any part of that situation, but...
