fox16.com
Lake Hamilton has sights on championship season
The two teams that battled in arguably last season’s best high school basketball game are serving up a rematch just days before Thanksgiving. Lake Hamilton downed Little Rock Parkview 87-81 in five overtimes last season in a Class 5A state tournament quarterfinal in Sheridan. The Wolves (1-0) will travel...
5newsonline.com
Razorbacks cruise to 93-49 win over Little Rock
The Razorbacks raced past Little Rock 93-49 on Sunday, with the road win improving Arkansas' record to 5-0 to start the season. It marks the first time since 2019 that the Hogs have won their first five games to start the season. The Razorbacks are now 3-0 against in-state opponents this season, with the other wins coming against Pine-Bluff and Central Arkansas.
fox16.com
Arkansas soccer returning to Elite Eight after thrilling win over Memphis
Arkansas (13-3-5) will be making a return trip to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight after Sunday’s thrilling winning over Memphis via a 3-2 penalty kick advantage at Razorback field. Goalkeeper Grace Barbara clinched the win with a diving save a Tigers’ attempt in a game that ended 3-3...
Arkansas running back James Jointer to enter transfer portal
Freshman running back James Jointer has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Players can officially begin entering the portal on December 5th, but Jointer announced his plans to do so with a statement on his Twitter account. Jointer appeared in one game for the Razorbacks this season, recording three...
nwahomepage.com
Analysis with scouting reports on Arkansas’ two class of 2023 5-star basketball signees
LITTLE ROCK — With Arkansas’ commitment/signing announcement from 2023 5-star prospect Baye Fall on Tuesday to add to the Razorbacks’ signing of 2023 5-star prospect Layden Blocker on Saturday, it points the program into the direction of perhaps piecing together its third national top 5 recruiting class in the last four recruiting cycles.
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs notebook: Maui Invitational preview, including Arkansas-Louisville matchup, scouting reports, and Razor-focus
LITTLE ROCK — The 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks arrived in Hawaii on Friday for the Maui Invitational, a three-day, three-game tournament that annually offers a loaded 8-team field which means opportunities for Eric Musselman’s team to earn its first significant resume wins of the season before the calendar turns the page to December.
mdmh-conway.com
What central Arkansas restaurants are opening and closing
Little Rock, Arkansas – The Arkansas culinary scene is in a fun phase right now. There are so many new eateries starting up here, and others are now growing. Although there has been a lot of positive food news, this week’s Eat It Up also includes some depressing information about restaurant closures.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated rain in South AR today; warmer tomorrow & Wednesday; rain likely Thanksgiving Day
An upper low in Texas this morning is spreading clouds into Arkansas and some isolated showers in South AR this morning. Little Rock will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny during most of the day, but then clouds will ramp up as we approach the evening. No rain or precipitation of any kind is expected in Central Arkansas. South Arkansas will have a very small chance all day and carry a small chance into tonight too.
WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage
There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
KTLO
Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists
The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dry through Wednesday…rain on Thanksgiving
TONIGHT: Little Rock hit 57°F Monday afternoon. Clean and calm conditions are expected tonight with temps cooling to the 40s by early evening through 10pm and the 30s by 11pm. Low temperatures drop close to freezing near sunrise. TUESDAY: Sunny and seasonable Tuesday with high temps in the upper...
FOX Food Spotlight: The Purple Cow
In this week's Fox 16 Food Spotlight, we highlight The Purple Cow, in the studio to talk about their new breakfast menu.
Victory Over Violence: The names and faces behind Little Rock’s homicide numbers
As of mid-November, 75 people have been killed. That's 75 people no longer living, 75 families dealing with the loss of a loved one, 75 empty chairs at dinner tables.
North Little Rock woman strikes $170,000 Arkansas jackpot on a phone app
One woman from North Little Rock struck it big without even having to leave her house to buy a ticket.
cohaitungchi.com
Unique Things To Do While Visiting Hot Springs
Planning a mountain journey? Beneath you’ll discover the perfect distinctive issues to do in Scorching Springs, Arkansas. Nestled on the border of the attractive Ouachita Nationwide Forest you can see the charming and distinctive city of Scorching Springs, Arkansas. It’s house to Scorching Springs Nationwide Park which can be the one nationwide park positioned inside metropolis limits. Little Rock is just 40 minutes from this lovable city.
mdmh-conway.com
A lucky North Little Rock woman wins the Natural State Jackpot
North Little Rock, Arkansas – A Natural State Jackpot ticket that a North Little Rock woman purchased using the Jackpocket lottery app for the drawing last Saturday was used to collect a sizeable prize on Thursday. Her winning ticket has the following numbers: 7, 9, 13, 32, and 39.
Students react to a stain on a Pulaski County courthouse wall casting a grim shadow of the past on today
The Pulaski County courthouse is a place where justice is served, but an unjust shadow of a grim past policy that resurfaced over time on a wall there sparked a conversation among students about racism and acknowledging our history so we can more into the future.
Bethel A.M.E. Church celebrates 159th anniversary in Little Rock
A historic Little Rock church celebrated a big anniversary Sunday morning.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 13 - 19:. 1. Little Rock police investigating fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road. Little Rock police were investigating a fatal traffic accident on...
Arkansas State Police release information on I-430 shooting investigation
Arkansas State Police have released information regarding a shooting that happened on Saturday night.
