Wynne, AR

fox16.com

Lake Hamilton has sights on championship season

The two teams that battled in arguably last season’s best high school basketball game are serving up a rematch just days before Thanksgiving. Lake Hamilton downed Little Rock Parkview 87-81 in five overtimes last season in a Class 5A state tournament quarterfinal in Sheridan. The Wolves (1-0) will travel...
LAKE HAMILTON, AR
5newsonline.com

Razorbacks cruise to 93-49 win over Little Rock

The Razorbacks raced past Little Rock 93-49 on Sunday, with the road win improving Arkansas' record to 5-0 to start the season. It marks the first time since 2019 that the Hogs have won their first five games to start the season. The Razorbacks are now 3-0 against in-state opponents this season, with the other wins coming against Pine-Bluff and Central Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hoop Hogs notebook: Maui Invitational preview, including Arkansas-Louisville matchup, scouting reports, and Razor-focus

LITTLE ROCK — The 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks arrived in Hawaii on Friday for the Maui Invitational, a three-day, three-game tournament that annually offers a loaded 8-team field which means opportunities for Eric Musselman’s team to earn its first significant resume wins of the season before the calendar turns the page to December.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
mdmh-conway.com

What central Arkansas restaurants are opening and closing

Little Rock, Arkansas – The Arkansas culinary scene is in a fun phase right now. There are so many new eateries starting up here, and others are now growing. Although there has been a lot of positive food news, this week’s Eat It Up also includes some depressing information about restaurant closures.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated rain in South AR today; warmer tomorrow & Wednesday; rain likely Thanksgiving Day

An upper low in Texas this morning is spreading clouds into Arkansas and some isolated showers in South AR this morning. Little Rock will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny during most of the day, but then clouds will ramp up as we approach the evening. No rain or precipitation of any kind is expected in Central Arkansas. South Arkansas will have a very small chance all day and carry a small chance into tonight too.
ARKANSAS STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage

There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
BENTON, AR
KTLO

Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists

The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
ARKANSAS STATE
cohaitungchi.com

Unique Things To Do While Visiting Hot Springs

Planning a mountain journey? Beneath you’ll discover the perfect distinctive issues to do in Scorching Springs, Arkansas. Nestled on the border of the attractive Ouachita Nationwide Forest you can see the charming and distinctive city of Scorching Springs, Arkansas. It’s house to Scorching Springs Nationwide Park which can be the one nationwide park positioned inside metropolis limits. Little Rock is just 40 minutes from this lovable city.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 13 - 19:. 1. Little Rock police investigating fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road. Little Rock police were investigating a fatal traffic accident on...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

