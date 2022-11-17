I hope it involves LaFleur and that poor excuse of a defensive coordinator! The clock management and frivolous use of time outs are inexcusable. Not to mention his play calling. On the other side of the ball, this team is in the wrong defense 80% of the game. No more zone!!!!
Honestly, I am not a Rogers’s fan but the blame should be the front office and the head coach. During the past 5 years, the Packers never drafted a receiver in the first round. You have a Hall of Fame QB and you don’t provide him with receivers? That is not on Rogers. That is on the Coach and front office.
Plus LeFleurs use of the challenge flag is sickening. Horrible play calling on all three sides; when things actually go good on offense, Rodgers misses wide open guys. And don't even get me started on that hack Lazard. This team is a dumpster fire. It's been a good 30 year run, but I just don't see how they can rebound with any of the current personnel in place.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Comments / 57