What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite
These two teams opposed each other earlier this year, at MetLife Stadium and with the injured Dak Prescott watching as Cooper Rush played QB. ... and yet the Cowboys defeated the Giants, 23-16.
Cowboys 'Tie' Chiefs (and Jump Over Eagles) for No. 1 in Rankings
What does SI think of the Cowboys? Now 7-3, Dallas essentially earned "No. 1A'' status in Connor Orr's league rankings. To wit ...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Bengals, Patriots climb; Vikings, Giants, Jets stumble for Week 12
Week 11 in the NFL changed a few things for the strongest playoff contenders, while some of the bad teams, surprising or not, continued their season-long frustrations. There was no shakeup at the tippy top, but enough to add a little extra drama to the NFC and AFC playoff races.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Had Enough: Gisele Bündchen Told Tom Brady She Is 'Gone For Good' If He Chooses NFL Career Over Family, Spills Source
Gisele Bündchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum amid their marital woes — and it seems like the NFL legend has made his choice."Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," an insider spilled to a news publication after Brady un-retired from the NFL earlier this year. "She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future," they added of why the supermodel wants her husband to step back from his career. "She is doing it for her family."The Tampa Bay...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Trades by Packers, Eagles Show Value of Premier Receiver
The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles, who will play on Sunday night, made big offseason trades that swung the balance of power in the NFC.
Steelers Bring Back Master Teague, Sign WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers add two players as they handle offensive injuries.
Micah Parsons 'Never Had This Kind of Pain'; Cowboys Injury Update
"I felt like everyone on the line just kind of fell on my leg," Micah Parsons says. "I've never had that (pain) before.” But … OK for Cowboys vs. Giants?
Cowboys BREAKING: Takk McKinley Roster Move for Giants Thanksgiving: How to Watch, Odds, Injury Report
The Cowboys and Giants celebrate Thanksgiving together on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
Veteran Running Back Set to Return for the Buccaneers
It appears as though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will soon have some more competition in the backfield.
NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs and Cowboys Make Claim for No. 1 Spot
Week 11 is in the books, and we have a better read on the league’s true contenders.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Chiefs leap to No. 1 for first time all season; Cowboys hit a new high
Welcome back to the big chair, Big Red. For the first time this season, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the NFL Power Rankings. The Chiefs jumped the Eagles after another masterful performance from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sparked a comeback win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Confession time: Island-game masterpieces are a bit of a cheat code 'round these parts.
Colts Loss to Eagles Reveals Damning Truth Moving Forward
Despite all of the changes the Indianapolis Colts have made over the past couple of weeks, Sunday’s loss proved the team remains mostly the same.
What the Colts said after Week 11 loss to Eagles
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) pushed themselves further out of a potential playoff run after a late fourth-quarter collapse resulted in a 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The defense was stout for the majority of the game, allowing just 314 total yards and...
Josh Allen Has Injury Designation at Practice for Bills at Lions
The Thanksgiving Turnaround means a tight window of preparation for quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills.
AFC East standing after Week 11: Dolphins win during bye week
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins got some much-needed rest, as they enjoyed their bye week. They were the last of all teams in the division to get the break, and it came at an opportune time, as they’re 7-3 but have a few players nursing some injuries. It’s the...
atozsports.com
Caleb Shudak brings a new element to the Titans’ kicking game
Tennessee Titans rookie kicker Caleb Shudak was activated off of the PUP list by the Titans on Tuesday, as the kicking situation for Sunday’s game vs. Cincinnati is “to be determined,” per Mike Vrabel. Now, if you’ve never heard of Shudak, it’s hard to blame you. The...
Locked On Colts: Melt Down in Loss to Eagles
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake dives into the Indianapolis Colts' 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
