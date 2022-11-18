Read full article on original website
Titans join elite category in latest NFL power rankings
After picking up an impressive win in Green Bay on Thursday Night Football, the Tennessee Titans (7-3) have officially entered an elite category of NFL teams. Only three teams in the NFL (PHI, MIN, KC) have a better record than the Titans this season, and the Thursday night breakout game for Treylon Burks and the Titans’ passing offense proved that they can win through the air when needed. That has been the missing element for them this season.
Cowboys defense expected to be down multiple players vs Giants
It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will be missing multiple players on their front seven when they take on the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. According to the Cowboys’ injury report via Michael Gehlken from Dallas Morning News, the defense will be without LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) for another week. Mike McCarthy had already indicated earlier in the week the veteran would be “hard-pressed” to go on Thursday.
Bills HC has team feeling extra special heading into the holiday showdown
The Buffalo Bills and head coach Sean McDermott have had plenty to be thankful for when playing on Thanksgiving over the years. The Bills have a 5-4-1 all-time record on Thanksgiving Day. McDermott has won both of his Turkey Day matchups pretty handedly since taking over at the helm. The...
Saints dodge a bullet after what appeared to be something serious
The New Orleans Saints really dodged a bullet on Monday afternoon when the news came back positive. Payton Turner left Sundays game on a cart as he went down with an injury to his leg. It looked bad, like real bad, as he was constantly grimacing in pain. The second-year...
The Titans must expose one major Bengals weakness
The Tennessee Titans (7-3) have a sizable advantage over the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) in a rematch from last year’s AFC Divisional Round. The Titans are playing host to the visiting Bengals this Sunday, aiming to exact revenge from last postseason. Though both teams have undergone change since their last meeting, one similarity remains on Cincinnati’s side – an inept offensive line.
Chiefs’ superstar accidentally starts war among fans and media
The Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) continue to enjoy their perch above the AFC after a thrilling 30-27 win over the Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) thanks to the dynamic duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Both players were lights-out, once again. This time around, however, Kelce cemented his legacy by...
Josh Heupel gets pressed by reporter on why Jeremy Banks didn’t play against South Carolina
The biggest storyline surrounding the Tennessee Vols after their 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks centers on linebacker Jeremy Banks and why he didn’t make the trip to Columbia. ESPN’s Chris Fowler said during the broadcast of the game that Banks wasn’t out due to injury.
Patrick Mahomes leaves star teammate completely clueless but in the best way
“13 seconds” will forever be a huge part of Kansas City Chiefs lore. And for good reason. It’s one of the more fascinating play sequences in NFL history and it came against one of the NFL’s best modern-day quarterbacks in Buffalo’s Josh Allen. It’s also become...
Tennessee Titans look to stifle Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals
NASHVILLE — It is hard to ignore the obvious trauma that will be discussed this week when the Tennessee Titans (7-3) host quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4). Narratives will swirl through the news cycle in the lead-up. Tennessee, however, must home in on how to rectify last season’s divisional round loss.
Cowboys’ secret weapon makes history in Minnesota
The Dallas Cowboys can put up points at will with Dak Prescott at quarterback and a plethora of productive weapons. Even with that firepower, some drives just aren’t going to result in touchdowns, and the kicking game comes to the forefront. Dallas is lucky in that department. Brett Maher,...
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes’ answer to one serious question should put the rest of the league on notice
We all knew coming into this game that the Los Angeles Chargers were going to focus on stopping Travis Kelce. I mean, take away Kelce with a beat-up receiving core, and what else do the Kansas City Chiefs have, right?. Well, wrong. Yes, the Chiefs had some key injuries to...
Cowboys: There’s an obvious reason why CB Trevon Diggs is looking better in 2022
As frequently as Trevon Diggs snatched the ball away from opposing quarterbacks last season, he received hate and criticism from both fans and the media. Some called the Dallas Cowboys cornerback a boom-or-bust player, some graded him as a bad corner with luck, and some even questioned his worthiness of the “First-Team All-Pro” title, which was bestowed upon him by the Associated Press.
Eagles veteran is outplaying All-Pro counterpart in 2022
The Philadelphia Eagles have a hidden gem on the defensive side of the football. Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards has quietly put together an All-Pro season through the team’s first 10 games. As a coverage linebacker, Edwards provides a service that is rarely seen in today’s NFL. He can...
Titans aren’t fooling anyone with their latest comments
With the Cincinnati Bengals coming to Nashville this weekend for a Week 12 matchup, the Tennessee Titans have been making one thing very clear: Sunday’s game is not about revenge. Titans coaches and players made it a point to emphasize that the 2022 Titans will not be looking back...
Chiefs had all eyes on them during thrilling win over Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs had a thrilling game on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers, as they usually do. Only this time, they had someone very important watching the game. Now the Chiefs moved to 8-2 on the year and have to play another Los Angeles team, but...
Reporter lays out the likely plan for Packers QB Jordan Love moving forward
One of the big questions surrounding the Green Bay Packers‘ offseason plans centers on a player that hasn’t started a game this season. Packers quarterback Jordan Love will be entering the final season of his rookie contract in 2023 (unless Green Bay picks up his fifth-year option after this season).
Travis Kelce shows up two Hall of Famers after making NFL history vs. Chargers
As the yards, touchdowns, and most importantly, wins, continue to pile up, there is less and less doubt that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the best tight end to ever play in the NFL. Kelce had yet another monstrous night against the Los Angeles Chargers as he...
Chiefs: One rookie defied what people may have started thinking about him
The Kansas City Chiefs have one of their best draft classes in recent years. While George Karlaftis and Trent McDuffie may have headlined it, Skyy Moore was a guy that a lot of people were excited about on offense. Well, Karlaftis has had a great start, and McDuffie has been...
Joe Burrow gives major update on WR Ja’marr Chase before Titans matchup
The Tennessee Titans will face off with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12. There is a big question mark surrounding the Bengals this week. Will Bengals’ star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase play? He is recovering from a hip injury. Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow had an important update for...
