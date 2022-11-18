ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Titans join elite category in latest NFL power rankings

After picking up an impressive win in Green Bay on Thursday Night Football, the Tennessee Titans (7-3) have officially entered an elite category of NFL teams. Only three teams in the NFL (PHI, MIN, KC) have a better record than the Titans this season, and the Thursday night breakout game for Treylon Burks and the Titans’ passing offense proved that they can win through the air when needed. That has been the missing element for them this season.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cowboys defense expected to be down multiple players vs Giants

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will be missing multiple players on their front seven when they take on the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. According to the Cowboys’ injury report via Michael Gehlken from Dallas Morning News, the defense will be without LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) for another week. Mike McCarthy had already indicated earlier in the week the veteran would be “hard-pressed” to go on Thursday.
DALLAS, TX
The Titans must expose one major Bengals weakness

The Tennessee Titans (7-3) have a sizable advantage over the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) in a rematch from last year’s AFC Divisional Round. The Titans are playing host to the visiting Bengals this Sunday, aiming to exact revenge from last postseason. Though both teams have undergone change since their last meeting, one similarity remains on Cincinnati’s side – an inept offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
Chiefs’ superstar accidentally starts war among fans and media

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) continue to enjoy their perch above the AFC after a thrilling 30-27 win over the Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) thanks to the dynamic duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Both players were lights-out, once again. This time around, however, Kelce cemented his legacy by...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tennessee Titans look to stifle Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals

NASHVILLE — It is hard to ignore the obvious trauma that will be discussed this week when the Tennessee Titans (7-3) host quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4). Narratives will swirl through the news cycle in the lead-up. Tennessee, however, must home in on how to rectify last season’s divisional round loss.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cowboys’ secret weapon makes history in Minnesota

The Dallas Cowboys can put up points at will with Dak Prescott at quarterback and a plethora of productive weapons. Even with that firepower, some drives just aren’t going to result in touchdowns, and the kicking game comes to the forefront. Dallas is lucky in that department. Brett Maher,...
DALLAS, TX
Cowboys: There’s an obvious reason why CB Trevon Diggs is looking better in 2022

As frequently as Trevon Diggs snatched the ball away from opposing quarterbacks last season, he received hate and criticism from both fans and the media. Some called the Dallas Cowboys cornerback a boom-or-bust player, some graded him as a bad corner with luck, and some even questioned his worthiness of the “First-Team All-Pro” title, which was bestowed upon him by the Associated Press.
DALLAS, TX
Eagles veteran is outplaying All-Pro counterpart in 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles have a hidden gem on the defensive side of the football. Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards has quietly put together an All-Pro season through the team’s first 10 games. As a coverage linebacker, Edwards provides a service that is rarely seen in today’s NFL. He can...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Titans aren’t fooling anyone with their latest comments

With the Cincinnati Bengals coming to Nashville this weekend for a Week 12 matchup, the Tennessee Titans have been making one thing very clear: Sunday’s game is not about revenge. Titans coaches and players made it a point to emphasize that the 2022 Titans will not be looking back...
NASHVILLE, TN
Chiefs had all eyes on them during thrilling win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs had a thrilling game on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers, as they usually do. Only this time, they had someone very important watching the game. Now the Chiefs moved to 8-2 on the year and have to play another Los Angeles team, but...
KANSAS CITY, MO

