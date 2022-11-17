ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

oregonobserver.com

Oregon Area Cares shines in national conversation on youth drug misuse

The Oregon Area Cares Community Coalition (OAC) began in 2009 with a hopeful vision: healthy, alcohol- and drug-free youth in the Oregon School District (OSD). Thirteen years later, the work of a conglomeration of parents, kids, business owners, law enforcement agencies, faith organizations, health care professionals and more has received national recognition.
oregonobserver.com

Boys basketball: Oregon to lean on depth following breakthrough season

The Oregon boys basketball team returns several key players from last season’s team that won the program’s first regional championship since 2012. Oregon finished 23-5 last season and advanced to a Division 2 sectional final – where the Panthers fell to Westosha Central. Oregon defeated Badger West champion Monroe in a regional final and then knocked off DeForest in a sectional semifinal.
oregonobserver.com

PHOTOS: Oregon residents donate stumps and logs to animals at Henry Vilas Zoo

Village of Oregon residents partnered with American Transmission Co. (ATC), an electric systems company, to provide about 10 logs and stumps to the animals at Henry Vilas Zoo for enrichment purposes. The logs and tree stumps were installed in the habitats of seven different species, allowing them to engage in...
