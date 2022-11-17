Read full article on original website
Oregon Area Cares shines in national conversation on youth drug misuse
The Oregon Area Cares Community Coalition (OAC) began in 2009 with a hopeful vision: healthy, alcohol- and drug-free youth in the Oregon School District (OSD). Thirteen years later, the work of a conglomeration of parents, kids, business owners, law enforcement agencies, faith organizations, health care professionals and more has received national recognition.
Boys basketball: Oregon to lean on depth following breakthrough season
The Oregon boys basketball team returns several key players from last season’s team that won the program’s first regional championship since 2012. Oregon finished 23-5 last season and advanced to a Division 2 sectional final – where the Panthers fell to Westosha Central. Oregon defeated Badger West champion Monroe in a regional final and then knocked off DeForest in a sectional semifinal.
PHOTOS: Oregon residents donate stumps and logs to animals at Henry Vilas Zoo
Village of Oregon residents partnered with American Transmission Co. (ATC), an electric systems company, to provide about 10 logs and stumps to the animals at Henry Vilas Zoo for enrichment purposes. The logs and tree stumps were installed in the habitats of seven different species, allowing them to engage in...
Girls basketball: How Oregon’s unrelenting press overwhelmed rival Stoughton in opener
See bottom of page for full photo gallery. Oregon’s off-court mojo is already translating to the hardwood. The Oregon girls basketball team raced off to a 21-point lead on its way to a convincing 64-34 win over rival Stoughton in a season opener on Friday, Nov. 18, at Oregon High School.
