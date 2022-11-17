ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Candidates for Chicago mayor to file Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is another step closer to the next mayoral election. Monday is the first day candidates can file to enter the race for that City Hall fifth floor office. The field of hopefuls is pretty full. Fourteen poeple are running so far, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Canddiates for mayor, as well as city clerk and treasurer, need at least 12,500 signatures to get on the ballot. Petitions must be filed by November 28. The election is February 28. 
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

McCook Police Chief Svetich says ‘it’s time’ will retire in June

Saying the time has come after 35 years on duty, McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich is planning to retire on June 30. Appointed chief in June of 2021, Svetich has submitted a letter notifying the village board of his plans. Svetich lives in Willow Springs, but he grew up in...
MCCOOK, IL
POLITICO

What’s Ald. Edward Burke up to?

Happy Monday, Illinois. Brace yourselves — Elon Musk has lifted the Twitter ban on Donald Trump. Programming note: Illinois Playbook publishes through Wednesday, then is off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday. We’ll be back on our regular schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. TOP TALKER. A Chicago tradition...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Gun rights group files restraining order against city of Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A hearing will be held Monday after a gun rights group filed a temporary restraining order against the city of Naperville. The National Association of Gun Rights is attempting to overturn the city’s gun ordinance banning the sale of semi-automatic rifles arguing it would put a local gun store owner out of […]
NAPERVILLE, IL
Forest Park Review

D209 teachers not fired but tensions still hot

Tensions were high on Nov. 15, when a packed Proviso Township High School District 209 Board of Education meeting held at Proviso Math and Science Academy in Forest Park was cut short by Board President Della Patterson during a heated public comment period during which two individuals were forced to leave by security.
FOREST PARK, IL
vfpress.news

Turkey Drives Still Happening In Proviso

Turkeys stacked outside of McDonald’s in Broadview Village Square on Friday, Nov. 18. The turkeys were distributed thanks to the McDonald’s Operators of Chicagoland and the Black McDonald’s Operators Association. | Shanel Romain. Saturday, November 19, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. It’s less than a...
WESTCHESTER, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
CHICAGO, IL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Plainfield, IL

Considered the oldest community in Will County in Illinois, Plainfield is a village located 28 miles southwest of the Chicago suburb. Established in 1834, the town was initially named Walkers’ Grove until it was included on a map and was named Plainfield in 1841. The Potawatomi Native Americans lived...
PLAINFIELD, IL
Chicago Journal

Former DePaul student and Northbrook native sentenced to 7 1/2 years for terrorism charge

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago college student was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in federal prison for attempting to help the Islamic State group. Thomas Osadzinski, 23, designed, used, and taught a computer program to disseminate violent propaganda online, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He was convicted last year of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization.[1]
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Revisiting Sawa’s Old Warsaw, A Broadview Classic

The lunch crowd at Sawa’s builds quickly on a Tuesday morning. | Melissa Elsmo/Oak Park Eats. Sunday, November 20, 2022 || By Melissa Elsmo/Oak Park Eats || @maywoodnews. Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W Cermak Rd. in Broadview. Carry-out saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the iconic restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels.
BROADVIEW, IL
fox32chicago.com

Auto sears bring several challenges to law enforcement

AURORA, Ill. - It's small, but it really packs a punch. In Friday's special report, FOX 32 looks at the challenges auto sears are bringing law enforcement. When an auto sear is added to a standard glock, it can fire as much as 30 rounds in 1.5 seconds. An auto...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Police Reports for November 17

A Chicago man was arrested October 27 for allegedly threatening people with a gun at Time Out Sports Bar, 6025 S. LaGrange Road. Jose J. Mendoza, 45, of Chicago, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Aggravated assault, battery and disorderly conduct. Police that at about...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Man with Adam Toledo when he was shot by police is acquitted

CHICAGO — A man accused of shooting at a car while standing alongside 13-year-old Adam Toledo moments before the teen was fatally shot last year by a Chicago police officer was found not guilty of weapons charges Friday by a Cook County judge. Ruben Roman, 23, stood trial this...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Native Among 5 Killed in Colorado Springs LGBTQ Nightclub Mass Shooting

A 22-year-old Chicago native was among the five people killed late Saturday night when a gunman stormed an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, authorities stated. The attack at Club Q, which left 17 others with gunshot wounds, was halted when a patron grabbed a handgun from the suspect, hit him with it and pinned him down until police arrived minutes later, authorities said.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy