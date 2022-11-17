Read full article on original website
Related
Candidates for Chicago mayor to file Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is another step closer to the next mayoral election. Monday is the first day candidates can file to enter the race for that City Hall fifth floor office. The field of hopefuls is pretty full. Fourteen poeple are running so far, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Canddiates for mayor, as well as city clerk and treasurer, need at least 12,500 signatures to get on the ballot. Petitions must be filed by November 28. The election is February 28.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
McCook Police Chief Svetich says ‘it’s time’ will retire in June
Saying the time has come after 35 years on duty, McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich is planning to retire on June 30. Appointed chief in June of 2021, Svetich has submitted a letter notifying the village board of his plans. Svetich lives in Willow Springs, but he grew up in...
POLITICO
What’s Ald. Edward Burke up to?
Happy Monday, Illinois. Brace yourselves — Elon Musk has lifted the Twitter ban on Donald Trump. Programming note: Illinois Playbook publishes through Wednesday, then is off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday. We’ll be back on our regular schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. TOP TALKER. A Chicago tradition...
Gun rights group files restraining order against city of Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A hearing will be held Monday after a gun rights group filed a temporary restraining order against the city of Naperville. The National Association of Gun Rights is attempting to overturn the city’s gun ordinance banning the sale of semi-automatic rifles arguing it would put a local gun store owner out of […]
Forest Park Review
D209 teachers not fired but tensions still hot
Tensions were high on Nov. 15, when a packed Proviso Township High School District 209 Board of Education meeting held at Proviso Math and Science Academy in Forest Park was cut short by Board President Della Patterson during a heated public comment period during which two individuals were forced to leave by security.
vfpress.news
Turkey Drives Still Happening In Proviso
Turkeys stacked outside of McDonald’s in Broadview Village Square on Friday, Nov. 18. The turkeys were distributed thanks to the McDonald’s Operators of Chicagoland and the Black McDonald’s Operators Association. | Shanel Romain. Saturday, November 19, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. It’s less than a...
Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Plainfield, IL
Considered the oldest community in Will County in Illinois, Plainfield is a village located 28 miles southwest of the Chicago suburb. Established in 1834, the town was initially named Walkers’ Grove until it was included on a map and was named Plainfield in 1841. The Potawatomi Native Americans lived...
Chicago Journal
Former DePaul student and Northbrook native sentenced to 7 1/2 years for terrorism charge
CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago college student was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in federal prison for attempting to help the Islamic State group. Thomas Osadzinski, 23, designed, used, and taught a computer program to disseminate violent propaganda online, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He was convicted last year of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization.[1]
vfpress.news
Revisiting Sawa’s Old Warsaw, A Broadview Classic
The lunch crowd at Sawa’s builds quickly on a Tuesday morning. | Melissa Elsmo/Oak Park Eats. Sunday, November 20, 2022 || By Melissa Elsmo/Oak Park Eats || @maywoodnews. Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W Cermak Rd. in Broadview. Carry-out saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the iconic restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels.
fox32chicago.com
Auto sears bring several challenges to law enforcement
AURORA, Ill. - It's small, but it really packs a punch. In Friday's special report, FOX 32 looks at the challenges auto sears are bringing law enforcement. When an auto sear is added to a standard glock, it can fire as much as 30 rounds in 1.5 seconds. An auto...
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville woman charged with driving under the influence after DeKalb County crash
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a Yorkville woman is being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol following a rollover crash on Perry Road north of Hinckley early Sunday morning. Police say 33-year-old Heather Galbreath, of Yorkville, went off the roadway at Mack Road, went airborne, and overturned...
nadignewspapers.com
Lieutenant John Garrido retires from Chicago police force, where his father also served
On Friday friends and co-workers filled the Community Room at the 16th (Jefferson Park) District Station to bid farewell to Lieutenant John Garrido, who has retired from the police force after 32 years of service. “He’s a true leader and genuinely cares about the officers,” district captain Mike Barz said,...
North Suburban woman charged with biting her adult daughter's pinky finger off
A Barrington Hills woman is facing several felony charges after she allegedly bit off her adult daughter’s pinky finger. Tierni Micek, 62, has been charged with four counts of aggravated battery, the Lake County State’s Attorney announced.
Mayor Lightfoot, Buttigieg announce construction can start on new O'Hare airport terminals
Officials highlighted how the rebuild of O'Hare's major terminals will improve passenger experience with updated facilities and amenities, provide more gate flexibility, reduce wait times, reduce taxiing time and improve domestic and international connections.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Police Reports for November 17
A Chicago man was arrested October 27 for allegedly threatening people with a gun at Time Out Sports Bar, 6025 S. LaGrange Road. Jose J. Mendoza, 45, of Chicago, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Aggravated assault, battery and disorderly conduct. Police that at about...
Chicago Journal
Man with Adam Toledo when he was shot by police is acquitted
CHICAGO — A man accused of shooting at a car while standing alongside 13-year-old Adam Toledo moments before the teen was fatally shot last year by a Chicago police officer was found not guilty of weapons charges Friday by a Cook County judge. Ruben Roman, 23, stood trial this...
Suburban scam: Residents receiving voicemails claiming they have warrants out for their arrest
EVANSTON, Ill. - Evanston police are warning residents about a scam in which a caller is falsely alerting residents that they have warrants out for their arrest. According to police, several residents have reported receiving voicemails notifying them to contact Sgt. Levy with the Evanston Police Department about arrest warrants in their name.
Chicago Native Among 5 Killed in Colorado Springs LGBTQ Nightclub Mass Shooting
A 22-year-old Chicago native was among the five people killed late Saturday night when a gunman stormed an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, authorities stated. The attack at Club Q, which left 17 others with gunshot wounds, was halted when a patron grabbed a handgun from the suspect, hit him with it and pinned him down until police arrived minutes later, authorities said.
Old Rainforest Cafe Site Gets OK From Chicago Zoning Board for Weed Dispensary
Plans for a cannabis dispensary at the former Rainforest Cafe in River North got a green light from the Chicago Zoning Board of Appeals early Saturday. The board heard the case for four hours, then voted 3-1 in favor of the application after reconvening around 12:45 a.m. Saturday following a closed session.
Comments / 0