Best Black Friday deals 2022 – live: Latest savings on Gymshark, Ninja air fryers, phones and more

There’s only one week left until Black Friday 2022 , the biggest sale event of the year, but eager retailers have already launched their Black Friday deals . So, we’re dubbing today as ‘fake Black Friday’, as with so many offers available today, it’s easy to forget that the real event is set to happen next Friday, 25 November.

Top UK retailers such as Currys , Argos , John Lewis & Partners , Boots and Dyson have started cutting prices on everything from Lego , TVs , laptops , gaming and tech to mattresses , home appliances , beauty , fashion and toys . The sale is the best time to bag a bargain before Christmas.

All deals aren’t created equal, though. To help you filter out the rubbish and spot the discounts worth your time and cash, our team of IndyBest experts is on hand to guide you to the best Black Friday deals. So, whether you’re in the market for Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers , we’re here to help.

Read more: