SFGate
Antioch Woman Dies In Crash On Bethel Island
BETHEL ISLAND (BCN) An Antioch woman died in a crash early Sunday morning on Bethel Island in Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers were told at 2:10 a.m. about the crash just off Sugar Barge Road. Lilith Guentert, 47, was driving a Toyota truck that...
SFGate
2 Arrested On Suspicion Of Killing Parents Of Twins After Reckless Speed Racing
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Two people have been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder after allegedly engaging in a speed contest in their vehicles that led to the death of the parents of seven-year-old twins, the Redwood City Police Department confirmed on Monday. Officers responded to a call on Nov....
SFGate
Child Arrested After Allegedly Officers On Short Pursuit In Stolen Vehicle
STOCKTON (BCN) A 14-year-old boy was arrested Sunday in Stockton after allegedly leading police on a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle, police said. Officers said they tried to stop a stolen car on Plymouth Road and County Club Boulevard in the Civic District, when the driver allegedly failed to yield.
SFGate
2 dead after being hit by a train in Northern California
ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement. “Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad...
'In shock still': 2 dead after being hit by train in Elk Grove
"You never expect things like this to happen, especially to someone close to you."
SFGate
Shots fired at Stanford mall, scene now secure, police say
PALO ALTO (BCN) Officers are currently at the scene of a shooting that took place at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, the department announced at 5:15 p.m. on Monday. The Palo Alto Police Department has released more information about the shooting, as of 5:37 p.m. Officers located evidence...
SFGate
Police Arrest 2 Suspects In May 14 Murder In Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco police announced Monday they have arrested two suspects in the murder of a man who died May 14 in the city's Mission District. Police said they have arrested two men on suspicion of murder: 19-year-old Julio Noguez, on Sept. 30, and 22-year-old Sergio Omar CarrenRojas, on Nov. 17.
SFGate
8 Arrested In Coordinated Law Enforcement Operation
A joint operation by multiple law enforcement agencies around the Bay Area resulted in eight arrests last week for charges related to allegations of firearms possession and gang activity, San Francisco police said in a Nov. 18 press release. The operation was initiated by the San Francisco Police Department Community...
SFGate
Woman Who Was A Fugitive For 20 Years Finally Faces Federal Judge
OAKLAND (BCN) A woman who had been a fugitive since 2002 made her first court appearance Monday after failing to appear at her sentencing hearing two decades ago, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Voni Chen, 57, of Taiwan, was charged with multiple counts of mail fraud in 2000...
Popular Bay Area pho restaurant is replacing Mark Wahlberg's burger shop in Palo Alto
The forthcoming restaurant is best known for its savory pho.
SFGate
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 25, 2022. ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY. MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Large unexpected waves along the coast. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast and. Southwestern Humboldt Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.....
SFGate
Oakland elects first Hmong-American mayor of a major U.S. city
Oakland City Council Member Sheng Thao emerged as the winner of the city's mayoral race under its ranked-choice voting system, with a margin of only 682 votes over her nearest opponent. Thao, 37, will become the city's youngest mayor in 75 years and also the first Hmong-American woman to lead...
