Pittsburg, CA

Antioch Woman Dies In Crash On Bethel Island

BETHEL ISLAND (BCN) An Antioch woman died in a crash early Sunday morning on Bethel Island in Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers were told at 2:10 a.m. about the crash just off Sugar Barge Road. Lilith Guentert, 47, was driving a Toyota truck that...
ANTIOCH, CA
2 dead after being hit by a train in Northern California

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement. “Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad...
ELK GROVE, CA
Shots fired at Stanford mall, scene now secure, police say

PALO ALTO (BCN) Officers are currently at the scene of a shooting that took place at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, the department announced at 5:15 p.m. on Monday. The Palo Alto Police Department has released more information about the shooting, as of 5:37 p.m. Officers located evidence...
PALO ALTO, CA
Police Arrest 2 Suspects In May 14 Murder In Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco police announced Monday they have arrested two suspects in the murder of a man who died May 14 in the city's Mission District. Police said they have arrested two men on suspicion of murder: 19-year-old Julio Noguez, on Sept. 30, and 22-year-old Sergio Omar CarrenRojas, on Nov. 17.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
8 Arrested In Coordinated Law Enforcement Operation

A joint operation by multiple law enforcement agencies around the Bay Area resulted in eight arrests last week for charges related to allegations of firearms possession and gang activity, San Francisco police said in a Nov. 18 press release. The operation was initiated by the San Francisco Police Department Community...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Woman Who Was A Fugitive For 20 Years Finally Faces Federal Judge

OAKLAND (BCN) A woman who had been a fugitive since 2002 made her first court appearance Monday after failing to appear at her sentencing hearing two decades ago, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Voni Chen, 57, of Taiwan, was charged with multiple counts of mail fraud in 2000...
SAN JOSE, CA
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 25, 2022. ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY. MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Large unexpected waves along the coast. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast and. Southwestern Humboldt Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.....
EUREKA, CA
Oakland elects first Hmong-American mayor of a major U.S. city

Oakland City Council Member Sheng Thao emerged as the winner of the city's mayoral race under its ranked-choice voting system, with a margin of only 682 votes over her nearest opponent. Thao, 37, will become the city's youngest mayor in 75 years and also the first Hmong-American woman to lead...
OAKLAND, CA

