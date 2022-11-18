ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Louisville WBB: Suffer 1st Loss in OT in Bahamas

Paradise Island, BAHAMAS– The trip to paradise did not go as planned for the Louisville Cardinals. Heading into the matchup against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Louisville had moved up a spot in the AP Top 25 from #7 to #6 and the vibes were immaculate for Coach Jeff Walz’s squad.
LOUISVILLE, KY
gozags.com

WBB Faces Marquette in Next Round of Battle 4 Atlantis

RV/RV Gonzaga (4-0) vs. Marquette (4-0) SUNDAY, NOV. 20 | 11:30 A.M. | Paradise Island, Bahamas. RADIO: 94.1 FM or 790 AM | LIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs are coming off the best win in program history as they defeated No. 6/4 Louisville, 79-67, in overtime in the first game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The previous highest ranked win for GU was back in Dec. 2018 against No. 8 Stanford.
SPOKANE, WA
The Crunch Zone

Louisville Faces #9 Arkansas in Maui Opener

The Louisville men’s basketball team leaves home for the first time this season to compete in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, starting against No. 9/10 Arkansas at 5 p.m. ET Monday in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii. The Cardinals have opened the season with three consecutive one-point losses to Bellarmine, Wright...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Raleigh News & Observer

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Off to a surprising winless start for the season, the Louisville men's basketball program heads to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational in search of their first victory, with their first of three games in the event coming against Arkansas. The start to the Kenny Payne era has...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Coach Cal's Behavior Tonight

Gonzaga is currently shellacking Kentucky on Sunday evening. The Wildcats are trailing the Bulldogs, 41-25, on the road on Sunday night. Coach Cal is not happy. Kentucky, which lost to Michigan State earlier this week, is staring down two straight losses. "John Calipari is just nuking everyone he encounters right...
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

Kentucky vs Gonzaga: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for SEC Basketball

Two of college basketball’s top teams, Kentucky and Gonzaga are set to collide Sunday night for a top five matchup between SEC Basketball and WCC powers. Currently ranked as the No. 4 team in the country, Kentucky comes into this contest with a 3-1 overall record, as well as coming off a bounce back 106-63 home win over South Carolina State on Thursday. This was the game after the Wildcats fell to Michigan State 86-77 in double overtime in the State Farm Champions Classic, with Kentucky also holding wins over Howard and Duquesne so far this season.
SPOKANE, WA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

No. 7 Pitt Swept by No. 4 Louisville on the Road

No. 7 Pitt traveled to take on No. 4 Louisville Friday night and ended up losing the match in a sweep for their first ACC loss of the season. The Panthers (25-3 overall, 15-1 ACC) lose their first game since Towson on Sept. 10, breaking an 18-game winning streak, the fourth longest in program, history. It is also their first conference loss since the Cardinals (25-2 overall, 16-1 ACC) the last game of the regular season in November 2021.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville BB: Why Louisville Needs AJ Johnson

According to Eric Bossi, the National Basketball Director at 247 Sports, the five-star highly touted combo guard AJ Johnson will be announcing his college decision this coming Monday, November 21, 2022. Johnson, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, recently announced his move from Donda Academy to Southern California Academy where he joined...
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Sports

Louisville vs. NC State Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Louisville vs. NC State football game. The NC State Wolfpack have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. NC State and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wccbcharlotte.com

Rising: Play Of The Day

In Louisville, KY a young who was born without legs is inspiring others including his teammates and coaches by going after his dreams of playing basketball. The young man made his middle school team in Louisville, and even started.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Alert issued for missing Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a woman with health issues. Tiffiney Smith-Couch, 50, was last seen October 30 in teh 2800 block of W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Smith-Couch is 5′2′ and weighs 300 pounds. She had black hair and brown...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy