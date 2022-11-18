Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Louisville WBB: Suffer 1st Loss in OT in Bahamas
Paradise Island, BAHAMAS– The trip to paradise did not go as planned for the Louisville Cardinals. Heading into the matchup against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Louisville had moved up a spot in the AP Top 25 from #7 to #6 and the vibes were immaculate for Coach Jeff Walz’s squad.
No. 9 Arkansas meets hard-luck Louisville in Maui Invitational
Teams that couldn’t have started the season more differently meet on Monday when undefeated No. 9 Arkansas faces winless Louisville
gozags.com
WBB Faces Marquette in Next Round of Battle 4 Atlantis
RV/RV Gonzaga (4-0) vs. Marquette (4-0) SUNDAY, NOV. 20 | 11:30 A.M. | Paradise Island, Bahamas. RADIO: 94.1 FM or 790 AM | LIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs are coming off the best win in program history as they defeated No. 6/4 Louisville, 79-67, in overtime in the first game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The previous highest ranked win for GU was back in Dec. 2018 against No. 8 Stanford.
The Crunch Zone
Louisville Faces #9 Arkansas in Maui Opener
The Louisville men’s basketball team leaves home for the first time this season to compete in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, starting against No. 9/10 Arkansas at 5 p.m. ET Monday in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii. The Cardinals have opened the season with three consecutive one-point losses to Bellarmine, Wright...
Raleigh News & Observer
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Off to a surprising winless start for the season, the Louisville men's basketball program heads to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational in search of their first victory, with their first of three games in the event coming against Arkansas. The start to the Kenny Payne era has...
College Basketball World Reacts To Coach Cal's Behavior Tonight
Gonzaga is currently shellacking Kentucky on Sunday evening. The Wildcats are trailing the Bulldogs, 41-25, on the road on Sunday night. Coach Cal is not happy. Kentucky, which lost to Michigan State earlier this week, is staring down two straight losses. "John Calipari is just nuking everyone he encounters right...
No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 4 Kentucky tangle in high-stakes showdown
Instead of a battle of unbeatens, a high-profile team will deal with losing a second time this season when No.
Kentucky vs Gonzaga: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for SEC Basketball
Two of college basketball’s top teams, Kentucky and Gonzaga are set to collide Sunday night for a top five matchup between SEC Basketball and WCC powers. Currently ranked as the No. 4 team in the country, Kentucky comes into this contest with a 3-1 overall record, as well as coming off a bounce back 106-63 home win over South Carolina State on Thursday. This was the game after the Wildcats fell to Michigan State 86-77 in double overtime in the State Farm Champions Classic, with Kentucky also holding wins over Howard and Duquesne so far this season.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
No. 7 Pitt Swept by No. 4 Louisville on the Road
No. 7 Pitt traveled to take on No. 4 Louisville Friday night and ended up losing the match in a sweep for their first ACC loss of the season. The Panthers (25-3 overall, 15-1 ACC) lose their first game since Towson on Sept. 10, breaking an 18-game winning streak, the fourth longest in program, history. It is also their first conference loss since the Cardinals (25-2 overall, 16-1 ACC) the last game of the regular season in November 2021.
Louisville Holds Off NC State in Home Finale
The Cardinals grit out a defensive victory against the Wolfpack in what was a battle of backup quarterbacks.
Kentucky radio announcer going above and beyond to call Wildcats games this weekend
This weekend, the Kentucky football and basketball teams will take on top-five opponents in games against No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Gonzaga, respectively, played 2,160 miles apart. Tom Leach, known as "The Voice of the Wildcats," plans to call both games, according to Mark Story of the Lexington Herald-Leader...
Louisville BB: Why Louisville Needs AJ Johnson
According to Eric Bossi, the National Basketball Director at 247 Sports, the five-star highly touted combo guard AJ Johnson will be announcing his college decision this coming Monday, November 21, 2022. Johnson, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, recently announced his move from Donda Academy to Southern California Academy where he joined...
How to watch or stream NC State at Louisville in an ACC college football game Saturday
Having seen its 16-game home win streak snapped in a loss to Boston College, the Wolfpack hit the road for the rest of the season, starting with an ACC game at Louisville on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Louisville vs. NC State Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Louisville vs. NC State football game. The NC State Wolfpack have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. NC State and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 25-10 Win vs. NC State
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, quarterback Brock Domann, linebackers Yasir Abdullah and Monty Montgomery, and running back Jawhar Jordan said after their win over the Wolfpack:
wccbcharlotte.com
Rising: Play Of The Day
In Louisville, KY a young who was born without legs is inspiring others including his teammates and coaches by going after his dreams of playing basketball. The young man made his middle school team in Louisville, and even started.
wdrb.com
WATCH | Rapid Reaction: Rick and Eric talk Louisville's win, Kentucky's loss
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Eric Crawford and Rick Bozich took a seat in the Angel's Envy Club at Cardinal Stadium to talk about Louisville's 25-10 win over N.C. State, as well as a bit about Kentucky's 16-6 loss to No. 1-ranked Georgia. The state rivals will meet next week....
wdrb.com
Eastern High School basketball player details cancer diagnosis, journey to get back in the game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Going from class to class at Eastern High School and shooting hoops in the gym, life looks fairly normal for 17-year-old Brycen Doughty. But beneath his workout clothes is a large scar on his left femur, a reminder of the diagnosis that changed his life. On...
WLKY.com
Bardstown runs past Union County for first region championship since 2005
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Bardstown didn't waste time against Union County. An opening kickoff return touchdown by Shannon Tonge gave the Tigers the lead to start the game, and didn't look back. The undefeated Tigers won 66-33 to win their first region championship since 2005. Bardstown hosts Mason County next...
Wave 3
Alert issued for missing Louisville woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a woman with health issues. Tiffiney Smith-Couch, 50, was last seen October 30 in teh 2800 block of W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Smith-Couch is 5′2′ and weighs 300 pounds. She had black hair and brown...
Comments / 0