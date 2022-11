NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. – The Merrimack College women's basketball team lost its first of three straight home games, 85-43 to Harvard University on Monday night. Marissa Hamilton was once again the leading scorer for the Warriors with 17 points. Jayme DeCesare added 12 points and five rebounds to her stat line. Ava Owens had five points in her first start of the season.

NORTH ANDOVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO