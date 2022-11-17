NFL betting: Point spread, over/under for Chargers vs. Chiefs in Week 11

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) in Week 11 of the 2022 regular season.

Here are the betting odds for the matchup, per Tipico Sportsbook:

Moneyline Total Points

Kansas City Chiefs -5 -230

O 52

-112

Los Angeles Chargers +195

U 52

-108

The Chargers are coming off a close loss to the 49ers. Los Angeles kept it tight, but the short-handed offense failed to produce points in the second half. The final score was 22-16.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are coming off a 27-17 victory over the Jaguars. Despite losing the turnover battle 3-0, Patrick Mahomes led the way with a whopping four passing touchdowns and the defense had five sacks.

The last time the Bolts and Chiefs met was in Week 2. Kansas City won, 27-24.

Sunday’s contest will begin at 5:20 p.m. PT and be broadcasted on NBC.