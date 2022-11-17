ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

WBUR

'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.

A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

Pawtucket business owner gives away over 250 turkeys

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket business owner was once again giving back to the community on Sunday.  Owner of Support is Key Clothing, Joey Debarros, gave away around 250 Turkeys to people in need this weekend.   “My motivation is actually seeing the people smile,” said Debarros, “We feel like it’s very important because […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
mybackyardnews.com

FEEHAN HONORS JOAN DROBNIS AND NEIL LOEW

ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Bishop Feehan High School is proud to announce that Joan Drobnis and Neil Loew will be honored with the school’s Patricia M. Harrington, RSM Hero of Catholic Education Award during the “Setting Our Hearts” Gala on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Rhode Island Convention Center in downtown Providence, R.I.
ATTLEBORO, MA
WPRI

Target 12: Yard Waste

While covering a completely different story in North Providence, Target 12 captured an unusual scene. Town workers were seen doing yardwork at a home owned by Mayor Charles Lombardi. Target 12 Investigator Tim White approached the mayor about the yardwork to get answers. Watch “Yard Waste,” and exclusive Target 12...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Local court finalizes adoptions of 9 children

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered at the Kent County District Courthouse Saturday as 9 children were officially adopted into 7 families.  “The Thanksgiving season is a fitting time to celebrate the creation of 7 forever homes for these children. For this I am grateful,” said Chief Judge Forte.  The ceremony falls on […]
KENT COUNTY, RI
WPRI 12 News

Afghan Super Store opens in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amin Faqiry was trapped in Afghanistan with his family and successfully arrived in Rhode Island during the fall of 2021. Less than a year later, he opened his own store in Providence.  The grand opening for the Afghan Super Store was held Saturday on Elmwood Avenue in Providence.   “I have […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Thanksgiving giveaway held at Roger Williams Park

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The non-profit organizations Esperanza-Hope and Lights & Sirens International are teaming up to provide their annual “Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Giveaway” on Saturday. The event is free and open to the public. It takes place at Roger Williams Park, near the softball field, and goes until 3 p.m. The group will […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
newportthisweek.com

Middletown Board Displeased with Car Wash Plan

A long-standing proposal to build a car wash on empty lots at 991 and 995 West Main Road in Middletown was continued by the Planning Board to Dec. 14 after the board found the latest proposal raised as many questions as it answered. In January, the Zoning Board of Review...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen

The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
DARTMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Providence house deemed ‘unlivable’ following fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a house fire in Providence Sunday afternoon.  Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Mahoney says a neighbor quickly alerted the people living in the Homer Street home and everyone made it out safely.  Mahoney says the house is unlivable and the Red Cross is now helping the family.  The […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

I-195 ramp closed following Providence crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A rollover crash on I-195 West in Providence caused a headache during the morning commute on Monday. Rhode Island State Police told 12 News that around 6 a.m. a Dodge Ram was driving in the right lane approaching the lane split when, for reasons unknown, the driver decided to turn into […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
currentwave.org

Another new face arrives at North Kingstown

North Kingstown High School is a massive community, and it can be an overwhelming process to get to know every new face in the hallway. One of the school’s new faces is Kevin Dalton, a recently hired literature teacher with the enthusiasm and energy any student will find helpful in the classroom.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Former VA Employee in Providence Charged With Threatening Federal Official

A former employee of the Department of Veteran Affairs, Veteran Benefits Administration Regional Office (VARO) in Providence has been charged by way of a federal criminal complaint with retaliating against a federal official by threatening, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. It is alleged in charging documents that Andrew...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

9 adopted at Rhode Island Family Court’s adoption day event

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Family Court celebrated their 19th “Annual National Adoption Day” by finalizing nine adoptions with seven families. The event took place around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Kent County Courthouse. In 2022 alone, nearly 300 children have been adopted from the...
KENT COUNTY, RI

