FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Catch share consequencesDoug StewartNew Bedford, MA
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
7 Rhode Island candidates request recounts
Three of the requests came from candidates running for a seat in the General Assembly.
Pawtucket business owner gives away over 250 turkeys
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket business owner was once again giving back to the community on Sunday. Owner of Support is Key Clothing, Joey Debarros, gave away around 250 Turkeys to people in need this weekend. “My motivation is actually seeing the people smile,” said Debarros, “We feel like it’s very important because […]
mybackyardnews.com
FEEHAN HONORS JOAN DROBNIS AND NEIL LOEW
ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Bishop Feehan High School is proud to announce that Joan Drobnis and Neil Loew will be honored with the school’s Patricia M. Harrington, RSM Hero of Catholic Education Award during the “Setting Our Hearts” Gala on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Rhode Island Convention Center in downtown Providence, R.I.
WPRI
Target 12: Yard Waste
While covering a completely different story in North Providence, Target 12 captured an unusual scene. Town workers were seen doing yardwork at a home owned by Mayor Charles Lombardi. Target 12 Investigator Tim White approached the mayor about the yardwork to get answers. Watch “Yard Waste,” and exclusive Target 12...
Local court finalizes adoptions of 9 children
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered at the Kent County District Courthouse Saturday as 9 children were officially adopted into 7 families. “The Thanksgiving season is a fitting time to celebrate the creation of 7 forever homes for these children. For this I am grateful,” said Chief Judge Forte. The ceremony falls on […]
Afghan Super Store opens in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amin Faqiry was trapped in Afghanistan with his family and successfully arrived in Rhode Island during the fall of 2021. Less than a year later, he opened his own store in Providence. The grand opening for the Afghan Super Store was held Saturday on Elmwood Avenue in Providence. “I have […]
Thanksgiving giveaway held at Roger Williams Park
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The non-profit organizations Esperanza-Hope and Lights & Sirens International are teaming up to provide their annual “Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Giveaway” on Saturday. The event is free and open to the public. It takes place at Roger Williams Park, near the softball field, and goes until 3 p.m. The group will […]
newportthisweek.com
Middletown Board Displeased with Car Wash Plan
A long-standing proposal to build a car wash on empty lots at 991 and 995 West Main Road in Middletown was continued by the Planning Board to Dec. 14 after the board found the latest proposal raised as many questions as it answered. In January, the Zoning Board of Review...
Report: 1 in 3 RI households can’t afford adequate food
Food prices in Rhode Island went up 13% from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.
Michigan Attorney General Announces 2 Massachusetts Men To Stand Trial For Murder in Fungal Meningitis Outbreak
LANSING, MICHIGAN – Two men charged for a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 11 people in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced yesterday, November 18. The announcement comes a decade after the fatal meningitis outbreak from the former New England...
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen
The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
Providence house deemed ‘unlivable’ following fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a house fire in Providence Sunday afternoon. Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Mahoney says a neighbor quickly alerted the people living in the Homer Street home and everyone made it out safely. Mahoney says the house is unlivable and the Red Cross is now helping the family. The […]
I-195 ramp closed following Providence crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A rollover crash on I-195 West in Providence caused a headache during the morning commute on Monday. Rhode Island State Police told 12 News that around 6 a.m. a Dodge Ram was driving in the right lane approaching the lane split when, for reasons unknown, the driver decided to turn into […]
currentwave.org
Another new face arrives at North Kingstown
North Kingstown High School is a massive community, and it can be an overwhelming process to get to know every new face in the hallway. One of the school’s new faces is Kevin Dalton, a recently hired literature teacher with the enthusiasm and energy any student will find helpful in the classroom.
Turnto10.com
Warwick man accused of drugging and raping a woman in Boston held after arraignment
(WJAR) — A Warwick man and NBA skill coach made his first court appearance this morning charged as a fugitive from justice out of Massachusetts. 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan is accused of drugging and raping a woman in downtown Boston. He is being held behind bars and is expected to...
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
GoLocalProv
Former VA Employee in Providence Charged With Threatening Federal Official
A former employee of the Department of Veteran Affairs, Veteran Benefits Administration Regional Office (VARO) in Providence has been charged by way of a federal criminal complaint with retaliating against a federal official by threatening, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. It is alleged in charging documents that Andrew...
ABC6.com
9 adopted at Rhode Island Family Court’s adoption day event
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Family Court celebrated their 19th “Annual National Adoption Day” by finalizing nine adoptions with seven families. The event took place around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Kent County Courthouse. In 2022 alone, nearly 300 children have been adopted from the...
nrinow.news
Burrillville council passes law banning use of cannabis in public spaces, with fines for violators
BURRILLVILLE – Town councilors last week unanimously passed an ordinance prohibiting use or consumption of cannabis in public spaces, along with fines on par with those already on the books in Burrillville regarding public alcohol consumption. The vote followed a strong recommendation by Burrillville Police Col. Stephen Lynch that...
