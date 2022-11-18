ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Gets First Victory Against CSUN

NORTHRIDGE, CALIF. — Jada Holland (14) and Sidney Richards (13) led the way with a combined 27 points as San Josè State (1-2, 0-0 MW) earned their first win under head coach April Phillips over Cal State Northridge (0-5, 0-0 BW) 48-42. The Spartans held CSUN to just 35.6 percent and forced 27 turnovers in comparison to committing just 17 on their end.
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Seniors Honored on Saturday

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Haylee Nelson and Sarah Smevog led the Spartans on Senior Day in kills and digs as the San José State volleyball team lost a close four-set match to San Diego State, 3-1, Saturday afternoon inside Spartan Gym. Nelson recorded her seventh double-double of the season with...
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Improves to 4-1 With Road Win Over Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo.—Omari Moore scored a season-high 20 points, Sage Tolbert III added 17 points and Trey Anderson recorded a double double of 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead. San José State men's basketball (4-1, 0-0 MW) to an 80-69 win over Northern Colorado (1-3, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday afternoon.
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Play First Road Game of Season at Northern Colorado Saturday

San José State (3-1, 0-0 MW) at Northern Colorado (1-2) Location Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colo. FIRST ROAD TEST OF SEASON SATURDAY: The San José State men's basketball team travels to the Mountain Time Zone Saturday to face Northern Colorado Saturday afternoon. The road trip marks the first away game for SJSU this season and the first of three games the Spartans will play in the state of Colorado this season. The Spartans will play at Colorado State on December 31, and at Air Force to end the season on March 4.
