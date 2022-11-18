San José State (3-1, 0-0 MW) at Northern Colorado (1-2) Location Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colo. FIRST ROAD TEST OF SEASON SATURDAY: The San José State men's basketball team travels to the Mountain Time Zone Saturday to face Northern Colorado Saturday afternoon. The road trip marks the first away game for SJSU this season and the first of three games the Spartans will play in the state of Colorado this season. The Spartans will play at Colorado State on December 31, and at Air Force to end the season on March 4.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO