FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Catch share consequencesDoug StewartNew Bedford, MA
Cancer survivor launches business in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cumberland mom and cancer survivor is launching an apparel and accessories line inspired by her story. Amy Neary says when she was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019 she told her family and friends that, “Facing cancer was like encountering a bear. You have to stare it in the eyes […]
Pawtucket business owner gives away over 250 turkeys
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket business owner was once again giving back to the community on Sunday. Owner of Support is Key Clothing, Joey Debarros, gave away around 250 Turkeys to people in need this weekend. “My motivation is actually seeing the people smile,” said Debarros, “We feel like it’s very important because […]
Thanksgiving giveaway held at Roger Williams Park
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The non-profit organizations Esperanza-Hope and Lights & Sirens International are teaming up to provide their annual “Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Giveaway” on Saturday. The event is free and open to the public. It takes place at Roger Williams Park, near the softball field, and goes until 3 p.m. The group will […]
Afghan Super Store opens in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amin Faqiry was trapped in Afghanistan with his family and successfully arrived in Rhode Island during the fall of 2021. Less than a year later, he opened his own store in Providence. The grand opening for the Afghan Super Store was held Saturday on Elmwood Avenue in Providence. “I have […]
ABC6.com
Visually impaired woman from Warwick and her dog graduate from SNHU
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A visually impaired woman from Warwick and her guide dog graduated together from Southern New Hampshire University. Heather Schey, 48, graduated Saturday with her Bachelor of Arts in Human Services with the faithful companionship of her dog by her side. Her 7-year-old dog, Asher, wore...
ABC6.com
9 adopted at Rhode Island Family Court’s adoption day event
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Family Court celebrated their 19th “Annual National Adoption Day” by finalizing nine adoptions with seven families. The event took place around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Kent County Courthouse. In 2022 alone, nearly 300 children have been adopted from the...
Turnto10.com
The Breakers 'Sparkling Lights,' event previews the holiday season
(WJAR) — The Breakers in Newport turned into a winter wonderland Friday night for a preview of the third annual "Sparking Lights" event. Visitors were able to walk the half-mile-long stretch covered in glittering lights at The Breakers, the largest summer cottage in Newport. The Preservation Society of Newport...
Providence house deemed ‘unlivable’ following fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a house fire in Providence Sunday afternoon. Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Mahoney says a neighbor quickly alerted the people living in the Homer Street home and everyone made it out safely. Mahoney says the house is unlivable and the Red Cross is now helping the family. The […]
rinewstoday.com
Gimme’ Shelter – Leonides at Providence Animal Control center
Adult Male – Medium size – Orange / Red – House Trained – Vaccinations up to date. Howdy! I am a good and friendly boy found on the streets of Providence. How I got there, I’ll never know. I am about 2 years old, very friendly and curious, I also take really great care of my beautiful coat. I can’t wait to find a family to love me as an indoor kitty. I don’t seem to mind other cats either 🙂
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: It’s fascinating to see the new ways we use these old churches
I could not help but notice, as I drive down Ten Rod Road each day, that the lovely old Advent Street Church has recently received a new paint job, courtesy of its present owners, the McKay family. The McKay’s purchased the building; no let me rephrase that, they saved the building, more than two decades ago, when they purchased it and began to use it as warehouse space.
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
whatsupnewp.com
Biking and walking on the Pell Bridge?
Visitors to Crossing the Pell, a virtual reality (VR) installation, will have the unique opportunity to traverse the iconic Claiborne Pell Bridge on foot or on bicycle and drink in breathtaking views of Narragansett Bay. The experience is made possible by the visionary work of Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) Interior Architecture students and faculty through a partnership with Bike Newport.
independentri.com
Business Roundup: Elite Physical Therapy makes its way into Narragansett
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Elite Physical Therapy, an Ivy Rehab Network partner, is now open in Narragansett at 14 Woodruff Ave., where the company has installed its 15th location in the state. Dr. Julia Peterson, PT, DPT, MTC, cert. DN serves as the clinic’s director and physical therapist. “I...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police: Antisemitic messages are likely not from Rhode Island resident
(WJAR) — Warwick police said they believe the person responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers in a neighborhood is not from Rhode Island. "At this time, it is believed that those responsible are not Warwick residents; not even from Rhode Island," Col. Connor stated in a Facebook post on the Warwick Police Department page.
Three New Bedford Fishermen Selflessly Handed Out 50 Turkeys for Families in Need
If you ask me what my favorite time of year is, I'll gladly tell you it's Thanksgiving without hesitation. Surprisingly it has nothing to do with the food and everything to do with paying it forward. That's precisely what three local fishermen did. On the evening of Thursday, November 17th...
Pawtucket Times
City residents get prized heirlooms appraised
PAWTUCKET – One day in 1995, Brenda Gagnon decided it was time her growing family had another dresser, so she went to a yard sale and purchased one, she said, for about $15. After taking it home and cleaning it, she discovered under one of the drawer’s liners what appeared to be an official document. It was very old, and she thought it to be a certificate offering gratitude to a Rhode Island soldier, Dennis Heaney, for his military service during the Civil War.
Report: 1 in 3 RI households can’t afford adequate food
Food prices in Rhode Island went up 13% from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.
hwy.co
Get Nostalgic at Spring Lake Beach
Spring Lake Beach is a fun and nostalgic swimming hole in Rhode Island. While Rhode Island has the ocean, sometimes you need a low-key beach to hang out at for the day. That’s where Spring Lake Beach comes in. Let’s jump into this 750-foot beach to see what it’s all about!
currentwave.org
Another new face arrives at North Kingstown
North Kingstown High School is a massive community, and it can be an overwhelming process to get to know every new face in the hallway. One of the school’s new faces is Kevin Dalton, a recently hired literature teacher with the enthusiasm and energy any student will find helpful in the classroom.
Fall River holiday lights display hit twice by vandals
A holiday lights display in Fall River was vandalized twice this week shortly after it was put up, according to event organizers.
