Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Proto Labs Boosts Stock Buyback By $50M
Proto Labs Inc PRLB said its board of directors approved a $50 million increase in its authorized stock repurchase program currently in effect. The increase expands the existing stock repurchase program to $200 million. As of November 21, 2022, Protolabs had repurchased an aggregate dollar value of $111 million since...
Benzinga
HP's Debt Overview
Shares of HP's Inc. HPQ decreased by 15.98% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt HP's has. According to the HP's's most recent balance sheet as reported on September 2, 2022, total debt is at $11.00 billion, with $10.29 billion in long-term debt and $705.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $5.39 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $5.61 billion.
Benzinga
What Does SoFi Technologies' Debt Look Like?
Shares of SoFi Technologies' Inc. SOFI moved lower by 24.89% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt SoFi Technologies' has. SoFi Technologies' Debt. According to the SoFi Technologies''s most recent financial statement as reported on November 9,...
Benzinga
Why Dell Technologies Stock Is Surging After Hours
Dell Technologies Inc DELL shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company turned in third-quarter results that topped analyst estimates. Dell reported third-quarter revenue of $24.7 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $24.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said third-quarter revenue was down 6% year-over-year.
Benzinga
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Gave New Meaning To '420-69,' Taking Home $300M: Where Is It Now?
The shocking and appalling details of FTX’s collapse are still being uncovered, but new information issued by The Wall Street Journal shows that Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out 71.31% of a top-up to a series B funding round in 2021, taking home $300 million. What Happened: In a play on...
Benzinga
As Tesla Languishes At 2-Year Low, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In The Stock Would Be Worth If Cathie Wood's Price Target Is Hit
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares are trading at their lowest level in two years, weighed down by a host of factors. What Happened: Tesla shares have been on a downhill slide since the start of the year. The stock scaled a fresh peak of $414.50 on Nov. 4, 2021, as the post-pandemic buying spree proved positive for demand.
Benzinga
Mobileye Has Upside Backed By Automotive ADAS Leadership As Supply Chain Recovery Kicks In, Analysts Say
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh initiated coverage on Mobileye Global Inc MBLY with a Buy rating and a price target of $35. Mobileye is a leader in the automotive ADAS industry. It has a ~70% market share (and growing) of camera-based ADAS with an AI-driven training platform, crowd-sourced mapping, and radar and LiDAR for redundancy.
Benzinga
3 REITs That Should Survive Dividend Cuts In A Bad Recession
Although there’s been more positive inflation news lately, fears of a subsequent recession continue. Tech companies such as Meta Platforms Inc., Twitter Inc., Tesla Inc., Oracle Corp. and Microsoft Corp. have been laying off thousands of workers. The Federal Reserve just released a report showing a sharp rise in American household debt. The new and pre-existing housing markets are at a standstill, with mortgage rates around 6.5%.
Benzinga
A Look Into Procter & Gamble's Debt
Over the past three months, shares of Procter & Gamble's Inc. PG fell by 0.91%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Procter & Gamble's has. Procter & Gamble's Debt. Based on Procter & Gamble's's financial statement as of October 19, 2022, long-term debt...
Benzinga
After-Hours Alert: Why Zoom Video Stock Is Sinking
Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected results, but issued guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened: Zoom said third-quarter revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $1.1 billion, which narrowly beat average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said...
Benzinga
These 3 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Of Over 13% And Are Trading For Far Less Than They're Worth
Great Ajax has over $1.5 billion in total assets and has a book value of $13.75 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. TPG has over $5.3 billion in total assets and has a book value of $14.28 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income...
Benzinga
What Does Pioneer Natural Resources' Debt Look Like?
Over the past three months, shares of Pioneer Natural Resources' Inc. PXD moved lower by 9.28%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Pioneer Natural Resources' has. Pioneer Natural Resources' Debt. According to the Pioneer Natural Resources''s most recent financial statement as reported on...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs
Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $2.62 versus the current price of Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs at $0.7777, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Benzinga
PROG Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In PROG To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against PROG Holdings, Inc. ("PROG" or the "Company") PRG.
Benzinga
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Regency Centers
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Regency Centers REG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
TDCX's Earnings: A Preview
TDCX TDCX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that TDCX will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. TDCX bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Benzinga
Where GrafTech International Stands With Analysts
GrafTech International EAF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, GrafTech International has an average price target of $5.02 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $3.07.
Benzinga
ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Core Scientific, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – CORZ
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ between January 3, 2022 and October 26, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 13, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.
Benzinga
Imago BioSciences, GrafTech International And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 70 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. Imago BioSciences, Inc. IMGO shares jumped 104% to $35.50 after Merck announced it would acquire the company for $36 per share in cash. Sotera Health...
Benzinga
Polygon Decreases More Than 5% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Polygon's MATIC/USD price has fallen 5.98% to $0.78. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 15.0% loss, moving from $0.93 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Polygon over the past...
Comments / 0