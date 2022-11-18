ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

BBC vs ITV offers World Cup sub-plot after all-star casts unveiled

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4demVt_0jFQrGtm00

The moments that define a World Cup are not always entirely dictated by what happens on the pitch. The words used to describe the great goals can often stick with fans and enhance the memory further. Think Siphiwe Tshabalala’s iconic strike for hosts South Africa against Mexico in 2010. “Goal Bafana Bafana, goal for South Africa, goal for all Africa,” screamed Peter Drury.

Not only the immediate words or silence surrounding the goals, but the familiarity with those in the booth. The chemistry, anecdotes and jokes at the right time, all of which can be crucial to the enjoyment of a game, or get it wrong, run the risk of spoiling it. Rarely has this been as perfectly delivered by the endearing combination of Jon Champion and Ally Mccoist.

Another veteran of the mic is ITV ’s Clive Tyldesley, whose wealth of knowledge stretches back to the 1994 World Cup. Steve Wilson and Guy Mowbray remain part of the BBC ’s commentary team too. The co-commentator can often define the experience for the fan at home too, playing a pivotal role. Martin Keown, Danny Murphy, Robbie Savage and Peter Schmeichel all feature for the BBC this time around, while Lee Dixon, McCoist, John Hartson and Andros Townsend will make up ITV’s commentary team.

The build-up and post-match discussion can be equally important to an escape throughout a World Cup, validating views or provoking fresh interpretations of what has just passed. Both glorious skill and asinine decisions, the narrative that follows can be defined by a legendary player eulogising about a breakout star’s display or prompt discussion after a scathing rant.

Qatar 2022 will of course have added incentive for those providing coverage to address human rights issues, with numerous controversies that have beset this tournament from the outset over 12 years since being awarded it. There will be an appetite for those brave enough to articulate their grievances.

The battle between the BBC and ITV, sharing coverage in the UK, therefore makes for a fascinating subplot, dressing up the action on the pitch.

Both networks are at the mercy of the schedule, to some extent, with the moments sometimes falling into their lap. England’s last two tournaments illustrate that as much, with the way the draws unfolded. While each channel will hope Wales’ defining moments fall their way; Hal Robson-Kanu (ITV) and Ashley Williams (BBC) will bring invaluable insight should Gareth Bale and co. squeeze through Group B as runners-up for an enticing last 16 clash, where they will likely play with house money if matched with the Netherlands.

Familiarity is welcome, while flashy names and fresh insight from a player who is new to the punditry game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u6KMT_0jFQrGtm00

Fans have become accustomed to the Rio Ferdinand, Alan Shearer, Jermaine Jenas and Micah Richards, all of whom will work for the BBC as pundits, but more intrigue may come from Didier Drogba or Gilberto Silva, whose Brazil side include several Arsenal stars fresh from guiding the Gunners to the top of the Premier League.

ITV has assembled a cast of characters with existing chemistry: Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Graham Souness have compiled hundreds of reps together with their work on Sky Sports and will undoubtedly please fans tuning in. Ian Wright’s unapologetic passion for the Three Lions is always welcome, while Danish legend Nadia Nadim is back, with the Danes a dark horse to contend for the trophy.

Previous relationships from their playing days may also spark fresh insight and entertainment, notably Micah Richards, who brings added humour, alongside former Manchester City teammate Vincent Kompany, whose Belgium side appear to be fading and reliant on Kevin de Bruyne.

Gary Lineker will welcome the audience for the first match of the tournament between Qatar and Ecuador, as well as England’s opener against Iran. And the BBC have doubled up on Gareth Southgate’s side during the group stage with the rights to England vs Wales, which could prove to be crucial for both sides’ hopes. ITV’s payoff may come in the knockout stages.

The battle is on to see who can compliment best what transpires on the pitch out in Qatar, with each channel’s all-star cast primed to add plenty to the spectacle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39DOfp_0jFQrGtm00

ITV

Commentators : Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Jon Champion, Seb Hutchinson, Joe Speight, Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist, John Hartson, Andros Townsend

Presenters : Mark Pougatch, Laura Woods, Seema Jaswal

Pundits: Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Graeme Souness, Peter Walton, Ian Wright, Karen Carney, Joe Cole, Eni Aluko, Nigel de Jong, Nadia Nadim, Hal Robson-Kanu, Andros Townsend

BBC

Commentators : Martin Keown, Danny Murphy, Robbie Savage and Peter Schmeichel alongside regulars like Jonathan Pearce, Steve Wilson and Guy Mowbray

Presenters : Gary Lineker, Mark Chapman, Alex Scott, Gabby Logan

Pundits : Didier Drogba, Pablo Zabaleta, Rio Ferdinand, Alan Shearer, Jurgen Klinsmann, Jermaine Jenas, Micah Richards, Vincent Kompany, Gilberto Silva, Laura Georges, Mark Schwarzer, Alex Scott, Ashley Williams, Ian Rush, Danny Gabbidon, Dion Dublin, Chris Sutton, Izzy Christensen

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘So disappointing’: Morgan Freeman fans hurt and angry after actor leads Qatar World Cup opening ceremony

Morgan Freeman is being criticised for performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday (20 November) by narrating the opening segment The Calling at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”This year’s World Cup has been embroiled in controversy due to its host country, Qatar, and the concerns over human rights abuses there.The plight of the migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been highlighted...
The Independent

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday.Messi’s quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon’s 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.Goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in a five-minute span in the second half gave the Saudis their greatest win. Messi rolled in a penalty to give Argentina a 10th-minute lead.This also rivals shocking results such as Senegal beating then-titleholder France 1-0 in the 2002 tournament opener and the United States stunning England by the same score in 1950.___AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Read More Budget 2022: Hunt defends tax hikesUkraine: Putin’s troops preparing defencesTrump goes on 2024 endorsement resharing spree on Truth Social – live
The Independent

Mason Mount makes case for England’s defence being key to World Cup hopes

Mason Mount admits England must improve defensively if they are to go deep into the World Cup.While many were toasting the attacking display as England secured a 6-2 victory over Iran in their opening Group B fixture, shipping two goals annoyed manager Gareth Southgate.Mehdi Taremi’s brace, a powerful finish and a last-gasp penalty, prevented the Three Lions from achieving their biggest ever World Cup win and Mount believes conceding twice in the knockout rounds could see England going home early.“I think you could see the way we moved with the ball and the combinations that we played with is something...
The Independent

Roy Keane says Qatar hosting World Cup ‘is not right’ as he hits out at human rights record

Roy Keane has spoken out against the decision to host the World Cup in Qatar, suggesting it “shouldn’t be here” as he appeared on ITV’s coverage of Argentina vs Saudi Arabia.The Manchester United legend cited “corruption, the way they treat migrant workers and gay people” as reasons the country shouldn’t have been awarded football’s biggest tournament.“The World Cup shouldn’t be here,” Keane said.“You can’t treat people like that. We all love football. We’re on about spreading the game but to just dismiss human rights because of a football tournament is not right.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: England captain Harry Kane should have worn OneLove armband, says Roy KeaneEngland captain Harry Kane should have worn OneLove armband in opener, says Roy KeaneFormer Wales captain ‘forced’ to take off rainbow bucket hat before World Cup game
The Independent

‘Ridiculous’: Iran goalkeeper tries to play on against England despite sickening head clash

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand attempted to play on against England despite suffering a head injury in a sickening clash with his own player, as Fifa’s concussion protocols came under fire during the World Cup clash.Beiranvand collided with one of his own defenders while punching clear a cross from Harry Kane in the opening stages of his team’s World Cup opener against England.Beiranvand received medical treatment for around five minutes before appearing to tell Iran’s medical team that he wanted to play on - despite the goalkeeper looking visibly dazed and showing concussion symptoms, as well as a bloodied nose.However,...
The Independent

Former Wales captain ‘forced’ to take off rainbow bucket hat before World Cup game

Laura McAllister says she was forced to remove her rainbow bucket hat as she arrived to cheer on Wales at their World Cup 2022 kick-off.This clip shows the former captain of the Welsh women’s team being pulled aside by security, who told her she had to take off the “banned symbol.”The hats are a take on the iconic Welsh football symbol made by LGBT+ football organisation The Rainbow Wall.She told ITV News they were told they had to either take off the hats or miss the team’s first World Cup match since 1958.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Why England and Wales will not wear OneLove armbandEngland captain Harry Kane should have worn OneLove armband in opener, says Roy KeaneHero neighbour drags mother from house fire moments before huge explosion
The Independent

Roger Pearce death: ITV Sports director dies while covering World Cup in Qatar

Roger Pearce, the technical director of ITV Sport, has died while covering the World Cup in Qatar.Pearce was covering his eighth Fifa World Cup tournament when he died.His death was announced on air ahead of Monday’s (21 November) match between Wales and the US, with soorts broadcaster Mark Pougatch broke the news.“We have some very sad news to bring you from here in Qatar,” he said.“Our technical director, Roger Pearce, who was here embarking on his eighth World Cup, has sadly passed away.”Pougatch went on to explain that Pearce and his team “are the brilliant people who bring the...
The Independent

Voices: My gay wedding is on the same day as the World Cup final – and I’m dreading it

As soon as I heard the news, I felt sick. My wedding is on the same day as the final of the football World Cup. After waiting decades for gay marriage to be legalised, 44 years to meet the love of my life, then having to cancel our first wedding because of Omicron, I’m devastated.Because I find football triggering. It takes me back to the most intense homophobic bullying I suffered at school. Yes, this followed me everywhere, from the playground to the corridors to the school bus, but it was always worst on the football field. There, my...
The Independent

France vs Australia prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out tonight?

Didier Deschamps leads France back into the World Cup on Tuesday, with Les Bleus looking to become the first national team to win successive finals since Brazil in 1958 and ‘62.First up in their latest attempt is a Group D encounter with Australia, who have not reached the knockouts of the World Cup in 16 years - and that occasion, in Germany back in 2006, was the only time they have done so.With Denmark and Tunisia the other sides in this group, Graham Arnold’s team will have to be at their absolute best to even stand a chance of...
The Independent

Denmark vs Tunisia live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Denmark take on Tunisia at the World Cup in the opening game of Group D in Qatar.Christian Eriksen will make a “dream” return to the World Cup after making a successful comeback to earn a place in the Denmark squad. The Manchester United midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 and stated that his mission would be to return to the pitch in order to play in the World Cup.Eriksen has since made a remarkable return to the Premier League and joins a Denmark team who will be full of confidence following their run to the Euro 2020...
The Independent

Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group D game

Denmark and Tunisia meet in Group D of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar today. Last summer Denmark made a stirring run to the semi-finals of the Euros, somehow absorbing the shock of Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest in the group stage and going on to record one of their best performances at a major tournament. Now, at the Qatar World Cup almost 18 months later, Kasper Hjulmand’s team will look to replicate that remarkable effort.First up for the Danes is a Group D clash with Tunisia, who will likely be vying with Denmark for the second-place spot in this...
The Independent

England crash to record ODI defeat as Australia seal 3-0 series whitewash

England’s time in Australia ended with a whimper as Pat Cummins’ side won by a thumping 221-run margin at a sparsely-populated Melbourne Cricket Ground to seal a 3-0 ODI series triumph over the double world champions.There was an end-of-term feeling to England’s display nine days on from their T20 World Cup success and the fixture’s relevance or lack thereof was amplified by a 10,406-crowd at the 100,000-capacity ground.But they witnessed Travis Head (152 off 130 balls) and David Warner (106 off 102 deliveries) put on a 269-run stand in 38.1 overs for the opening wicket, Australia’s second highest ever which...
The Independent

What TV channel is Spain vs Costa Rica on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture

Spain play Costa Rica in their opening match of the World Cup.Group E is one of the toughest in the tournament, with Germany and Japan also involved.Spain have not won a knockout match at a World Cup since winning the tournament in 2010 and La Roja will be hoping for an improvement in Qatar.Luis Enrique is leading a bright young team, with midfielder Pedri the star of Spain’s new generation.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Spain vs Costa Rica?The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Wednesday 23 November at the Al Thumama Stadium.What TV channel is...
The Independent

When is Martin Lewis next on TV?

As the UK battles with a nightmarish cost of living crisis defined by soaring double-digit inflation, climbing energy bills, rent and grocery prices, interest rate hikes and mortgage market chaos, there is one person the public has some to rely on for guidance above any other.Step forward consumer champion Martin Lewis, a tireless advocate for the up-against-it; dispenser of sage, practical and compassionate advice and a rare constant in public life at a time of “permacrisis” in Britain.The country may have seen three different prime ministers, four chancellors and two monarchs since the start of July but Lewis is...
The Independent

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia confirmed line-ups ahead of World Cup fixture

Argentina open their World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia in Group C as Lionel Messi faces one last chance to win football’s greatest prize.Victory over Brazil in the Copa America final last summer means Argentina are full of confidence, with Messi now also returning to top form ahead of the tournament.The triumph was Messi’s first international title with Argentina and the team appear to have a far better balance than in previous years, with many suggesting they are the favourites in Qatar over their South American rivals.At 35, Messi has confirmed that this will be his last World Cup...
The Independent

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia player ratings: Lionel Messi struggles in stunning loss

Argentina suffered one of the greatest World Cup 2022 shocks of all time as they went down 2-1 to underdogs Saudi Arabia in Qatar.The South American side were one of the pre-tournament favourites but endured the worst possible start to Lionel Messi’s quest to finally get a World Cup winners medal with a stunning loss.Messi scored from the penalty spot early on but Saleh Al-Shehri squeezed in a low shot in the 48th minute while Salem Al-Dawsari curled in a scorching strike from the edge of the penalty area in the 53rd minute to leave Argentina looking utterly shell-shockedDespite plenty...
The Independent

The Independent

929K+
Followers
304K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy