Read full article on original website
Related
Brown Daily Herald
‘The Wonder’ makes for compelling surprise, despite narrative missteps
From its start, the new Netflix film “The Wonder” evokes confusion and excitement when it opens on a plywood house in a barren soundstage — decidedly removed from the breathtaking, 19th-century hills of Ireland where it supposedly takes place in. The camera slowly pans to an open warehouse filled with setpieces before an unknown woman informs us: “This is the beginning of a film called ‘The Wonder.’ ”
‘Strange World’ boasts a weird, vibrant place where fathers learn important lessons
One of “Strange World’s” triumphs is the vibrant, weird, visually stunning subterranean world that the film’s heroes stumble upon during their quest to save their way of life.
Comments / 0