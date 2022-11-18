From its start, the new Netflix film “The Wonder” evokes confusion and excitement when it opens on a plywood house in a barren soundstage — decidedly removed from the breathtaking, 19th-century hills of Ireland where it supposedly takes place in. The camera slowly pans to an open warehouse filled with setpieces before an unknown woman informs us: “This is the beginning of a film called ‘The Wonder.’ ”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO