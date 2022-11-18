ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Community mourns loss of longtime Magoffin County schools employee

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one school announced the loss of one of their own earlier this week. Herald Whitaker Middle School in Magoffin County posted the news on its Facebook Monday. Officials say Patchell Salyer first started working with the school system at Salyer Elementary and moved...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

High school quarterback helps elderly couple during house fire

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Heading into Thanksgiving, Don Ratliff is grateful he and his wife escaped unharmed after a fire destroyed the home they’d lived in 43 years. “It’s very heartbreaking,” Ratliff said. A little after 11 a.m. Friday, his wife’s caregiver alerted him a fire had...
RUSSELL, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky’s First Family launches toy drive for Eastern Ky. children impacted by historic floods

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear said they are launching a toy drive for children impacted by flooding in late July. “I want to make sure these kids know that even if Christmas looks a little different this year, Santa will still be coming to visit them,” the First Lady said. “So just like last year in Western Kentucky, I am announcing a toy drive where people from around our commonwealth – and country – can donate gifts.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Lawrence County man charged with child exploitation following investigation

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Lawrence County was arrested Monday and charged with a child sexual exploitation offense. 45-year-old Saul E. Carcamo was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The investigation was opened after detectives with Kentucky State Police discovered him uploading pictures of child exploitation online.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. murder suspect to get new trial date

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wolfe County murder suspect is set to get a new trial date. State troopers said Troy Dunkelberger shot and killed Jarron Slayback in 2020. Dunkelberger is charged with first-degree murder. Police said the men were on vacation with other friends in the Red River...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said help will remain available. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Bailey Jo Dials

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Bailey Jo Dials in an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Bailey is a senior at Martin County High School where she has a 4.16 GPA. She won first place in promotional video during the Jobs for America’s Graduates Kentucky state competition. She served at the Martin County High School chapter’s Executive Vice President and Vice President of Social Media.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

DQ Roundball Preview: Martin County Cardinals

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Hot off a district title and a Mr. Basketball finalist, the Martin County Cardinals are ready for another successful season. ”We’re excited about this team,” said head coach Jason James. “This is the most athletic team we’ve probably had in a long time.”
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Prestonsburg merchants spotlight shopping small this season

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After filling their plates for Thanksgiving, many people will be preparing to fill their carts and marking items off of their holiday shopping lists. So, the merchants with Shop Prestonsburg are hoping to see business in their downtown stores. Many shops are opening Thursday night, some...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

AppHarvest concerned about cash flow

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - AppHarvest says it is concerned about cash flow. The Rowan County company made that announcement to investors this month. The company also recently removed two top executives. In its report, AppHarvest revised its projected net sales for 2022 by about $10 to $20 million less...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy