One of my favourite restaurants is Villa Spiza, which is on an alleyway a few minutes’ walk from Unesco-listed Diocletian’s Palace in the old town. It’s small and busy – locals love it! The menu is handwritten every morning to reflect whatever is in season. Depending on the day, you might find traditional Croatian dishes including pašticada (slow-cooked beef in red wine with gnocchi) or brujet (fish stew) – the grilled fish and shellfish dishes are always delicious.
Of the New Reign
An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. OF THE NEW REIGN. The bunting and the crimson vanish from the streets. Already the vast army of improvised carpenters that the Coronation has created set themselves to the work of demolition, and soon every road that converges upon Central London will be choked again with great loads of timber—but this time going outward—as our capital emerges from this unprecedented inundation of loyalty. The most elaborately conceived, the most stately of all recorded British Coronations is past.
