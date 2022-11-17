ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

boldandfaith
3d ago

Josh Hawley IS A Terrorist Criminal. Hawley’s been working on attacking the worker and the Americans Values. He should be removed from office! Under the rules of law and the oath to the constitution! UNDER ARTICLE 3&14 Hawley’s actions along with the others traitors, maga dictator wannabes. Should have been removed along ago.

Ronald Moore
2d ago

He is an opportunist who is testing which way the wind blows. He hss no character or loyalty towards anything but himself.

Joanne Still
3d ago

Could not agree more ! He is a American terrorist deport him to Putin ! Let him join Putin army giveing the Russian salute!! At Jan 6 . Outside then the coward run in to the bld hiding .from the rest of the terrorist!!!

NBC News

House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win

The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
RadarOnline

Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020

Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
CBS News

Democrats and Republicans preparing for a new Congress

Republicans did not experience the "red wave" they were hoping for election night, and now both parties are rethinking their strategy for the next two years. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne and former RNC spokesperson Kevin Sheridan joins CBS News to discuss both parties' reaction to election night and how political leaders are starting to prepare for the new congressional make-up.
CoinDesk

Polymarket Predicts Republicans Winning Both House and Senate

Cryptocurrency predictions site Polymarket has started its 2022 Midterms Live Forecast and is predicting Republicans will comfortably control both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan discusses the accuracy of prediction markets. Plus, insights on former President Trump's possible presidential run in 2024.

