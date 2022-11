The Kougars traveled to Griffith on Friday night for a scrimmage night against the panthers consisting of 5 total periods. The JV was ahead on the scoreboard at the end of their period 18-8. The Kats showed some good things on the floor with some physical defense, ball movement, and shooting. The Kougs officially start their season on Tuesday as they host county rivals, the Rensselaer Central Bombers.

GRIFFITH, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO