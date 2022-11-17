Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
lynnwoodtoday.com
Martha Lake Elementary presentation, public works contract on Nov. 22 school board agenda
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Nov. 22, meeting is set to receive a student presentation and school improvement plan from Martha Lake Elementary School as well as the district’s August and September budget reports. In addition, the board is scheduled to approve Resolution #22-22,...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Good works: Boys collect trash for service project
Challenged by a church leader to complete a community service project, a group of boys from several local schools decided to spend a few hours Saturday, Nov. 19 picking up trash and litter in the Lynnwood area. The seven boys, ages 12-17 and from three different families, attend Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation announces five new board members
The Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sno-Isle Libraries, has appointed five new members from Snohomish and Island counties. Guided by a board of directors, the foundation helps extend the library district’s reach by supporting library programs, services and events, funding demonstration libraries in communities with limited library service, and investing in capital improvements throughout the library district.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Santa’s Workshop Dec. 10 at John L Scott Real Estate office in Lynnwood
The John L Scott Real Estate office – Lynnwood is hosting a free Santa’s Workshop event for the community on Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon-3 p.m. At Santa’s Workshop, you can get a photo with Santa, decorate cookies, make an ornament, spin the wheel for a prize giveaway, win a basket giveaway, listen to live music, and enjoy catered food, hot cocoa and cider.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Playtime: Holiday activities for families, plus junior hockey and Move 60! options
Lately, I’ve had a pretty exaggerated sense of nostalgia. It could be kids barreling towards young adulthood, trying to manage the incredibly early pitch black or the news or social media or the news about social media, but either way, I have a real hankering for what feels cozy. Whether it be familiarity or simplicity, enough fleece to keep feeling my fingers, or trying to (sort of) keep Christmas out of Thanksgiving while still feeling festive, I am mostly into the elements of Hallmark/Lifetime movies right now.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Help a senior in need this holiday season by donating to Homage Senior Services
Social isolation, despair and unfit living conditions affect many seniors living in the City of Lynnwood. Homage, the largest provider of services for older adults and people with disabilities in Snohomish County, has created a gift guide to spread hope this holiday season for area seniors in need. “The majority...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Community Transit to operate Sunday bus schedule on Thanksgiving holiday
Community Transit will operate on Sunday bus schedule on Thanksgiving Day and return to a regular schedule the following day, Friday, Nov. 26. Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day) Snohomish County local bus and DART service: Sunday schedule. No Community Transit bus service to Seattle or Northgate. Sound Transit service from...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Harris Ford construction coming along
Construction is coming along at the Harris Ford dealership in Lynnwood. Since last August, what was once a road cutting through the dealership (64th Avenue West) has been permanently closed to bridge the gap between Harris Ford’s main building and a new lot, Harris Lincoln. Harris Ford is located...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Prep volleyball state tournament: Lynnwood keeps trophy hopes alive, Meadowdale’s season ends
Day one of the two-day state high school volleyball tournament concluded at the Yakima Dome with the Lynnwood Royals winning two of their three matches while the Meadowdale Mavericks were eliminated in consecutive matches. Lynnwood entered the 20-team tournament as the No. 14 seed, which meant they had to play...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Intersection of 44th and 196th to close Nov. 21-23 for traffic signal installation
From 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 to noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, the intersection of 44th Avenue West and 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood will be closed to all northbound and southbound thru traffic for a traffic signal installation. Left turns also won’t be permitted while the work is taking place.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood detectives arrest woman suspected of stealing $165K from Nordstrom via fradulent returns
A Nordstrom employee has been charged with first-degree theft in connection with a case in which approximately $165,000 was stolen from Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila and Scottsdale, Arizona. According to Lynnwood police, an investigation by detectives — concluded Nov. 2 — uncovered that over the course of about...
