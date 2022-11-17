ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Good works: Boys collect trash for service project

Challenged by a church leader to complete a community service project, a group of boys from several local schools decided to spend a few hours Saturday, Nov. 19 picking up trash and litter in the Lynnwood area. The seven boys, ages 12-17 and from three different families, attend Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation announces five new board members

The Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sno-Isle Libraries, has appointed five new members from Snohomish and Island counties. Guided by a board of directors, the foundation helps extend the library district’s reach by supporting library programs, services and events, funding demonstration libraries in communities with limited library service, and investing in capital improvements throughout the library district.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Santa’s Workshop Dec. 10 at John L Scott Real Estate office in Lynnwood

The John L Scott Real Estate office – Lynnwood is hosting a free Santa’s Workshop event for the community on Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon-3 p.m. At Santa’s Workshop, you can get a photo with Santa, decorate cookies, make an ornament, spin the wheel for a prize giveaway, win a basket giveaway, listen to live music, and enjoy catered food, hot cocoa and cider.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Playtime: Holiday activities for families, plus junior hockey and Move 60! options

Lately, I’ve had a pretty exaggerated sense of nostalgia. It could be kids barreling towards young adulthood, trying to manage the incredibly early pitch black or the news or social media or the news about social media, but either way, I have a real hankering for what feels cozy. Whether it be familiarity or simplicity, enough fleece to keep feeling my fingers, or trying to (sort of) keep Christmas out of Thanksgiving while still feeling festive, I am mostly into the elements of Hallmark/Lifetime movies right now.
EDMONDS, WA
Community Transit to operate Sunday bus schedule on Thanksgiving holiday

Community Transit will operate on Sunday bus schedule on Thanksgiving Day and return to a regular schedule the following day, Friday, Nov. 26. Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day) Snohomish County local bus and DART service: Sunday schedule. No Community Transit bus service to Seattle or Northgate. Sound Transit service from...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Scene in Lynnwood: Harris Ford construction coming along

Construction is coming along at the Harris Ford dealership in Lynnwood. Since last August, what was once a road cutting through the dealership (64th Avenue West) has been permanently closed to bridge the gap between Harris Ford’s main building and a new lot, Harris Lincoln. Harris Ford is located...
LYNNWOOD, WA

