Lately, I’ve had a pretty exaggerated sense of nostalgia. It could be kids barreling towards young adulthood, trying to manage the incredibly early pitch black or the news or social media or the news about social media, but either way, I have a real hankering for what feels cozy. Whether it be familiarity or simplicity, enough fleece to keep feeling my fingers, or trying to (sort of) keep Christmas out of Thanksgiving while still feeling festive, I am mostly into the elements of Hallmark/Lifetime movies right now.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO