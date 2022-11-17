ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How it feels to be a Taylor Swift fan right now

It was a queue to ticket sales hell. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Taylor Swift fans waited with bated breath as early ticket sales for the singer’s upcoming Eras Tour launched on Ticketmaster, with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. local time for each of the stadiums on the tour's North American branch.
Taylor Swift says she warned Ticketmaster of presale demand

Taylor Swift is speaking out about the chaos surrounding her concert ticket sales, expressing her displeasure and telling fans she hopes to rectify it. Ticketmaster blames record-breaking demand and bot attacks for the hours long waits and website crashes. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for Saturday TODAY.Nov. 19, 2022.

