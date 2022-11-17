Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
How it feels to be a Taylor Swift fan right now
It was a queue to ticket sales hell. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Taylor Swift fans waited with bated breath as early ticket sales for the singer’s upcoming Eras Tour launched on Ticketmaster, with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. local time for each of the stadiums on the tour's North American branch.
TODAY.com
Taylor Swift says she warned Ticketmaster of presale demand
Taylor Swift is speaking out about the chaos surrounding her concert ticket sales, expressing her displeasure and telling fans she hopes to rectify it. Ticketmaster blames record-breaking demand and bot attacks for the hours long waits and website crashes. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for Saturday TODAY.Nov. 19, 2022.
TODAY.com
Carrie Underwood spins and soars in acrobatic performance at 2022 AMAs
Carrie Underwood really knows how to make an entrance!. When it came time for the country hit-maker to take the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards for a performance of her hit “Crazy Angels,” she did so by soaring over the audience in a spherical cage. On...
Comments / 1