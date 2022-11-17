Read full article on original website
San Juan Regional Medical Center gets helicopter pad upgrade
SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan Regional Medical Center has a new landing pad for medical helicopters, allowing for quicker medical transport. It’s located in Blanco about 23 miles east of Farmington. The hospital has seen an increase in medical calls in that area with the helicopter being deployed there 62 times this year. […]
Homeless camp clean-up near Durango shuts down country road
DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Crews are cleaning up an area near Durango that’s been overrun by the homeless. La Plata County is shutting down Country Road 213 on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as workers clear away needles, trash, and other harmful debris. The clean-up has been happening at Purple Cliffs, which has been […]
Man sentenced after arrested more than 30 times in San Juan County
A sheriff's department asked the sentencing judge to give the man a max sentence on his latest case.
Farmington Museum Displays a Rare Nest of Dinosaur Eggs
A restoration of an Oviraptor brooding over its eggsWikimedia Commons. Dinosaur enthusiasts have something reasons to cheer as the Sherman Dugan Museum of Geology, Farmington, NM, has put up a nest of fossilized Oviraptor eggs for display.
Bloomfield, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
