San Juan County, NM

San Juan Regional Medical Center gets helicopter pad upgrade

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan Regional Medical Center has a new landing pad for medical helicopters, allowing for quicker medical transport. It’s located in Blanco about 23 miles east of Farmington. The hospital has seen an increase in medical calls in that area with the helicopter being deployed there 62 times this year. […]
FARMINGTON, NM
Homeless camp clean-up near Durango shuts down country road

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Crews are cleaning up an area near Durango that’s been overrun by the homeless. La Plata County is shutting down Country Road 213 on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as workers clear away needles, trash, and other harmful debris. The clean-up has been happening at Purple Cliffs, which has been […]
DURANGO, CO
Bloomfield, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Taos High School football team will have a game with Bloomfield High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
BLOOMFIELD, NM

