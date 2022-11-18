Read full article on original website
West Central wins 8-Man Championship
MONMOUTH, Ill. — West Central wins their first State Championship in Football, beating Amboy 44-36. The Heat finish a perfect 13-0. Kaiden Droste would lead the charge scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter. He also had an interception for a score.
Kimberly football wins WIAA D1 state championship
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Kimberly football claimed the WIAA Division 1 state championship 34-30 Friday night in an epic back and forth tussle against Mukwonago. The game featured 2 ties early and 5 lead changes in the final 16 minutes. Papermakers RB Blake Barry scored 4 touchdowns in the triumph, including the game winner with 26 seconds left.
So far this season, Iowa has done what it typically does, which is score a bunch of points. Through three
Kansas State will look to remain undefeated when it faces Rhode Island in the first round of the Cayman Islands
The Cavaliers got wins from Justin McCoy, Neil Antrassian, Michael Battista, and Jack Gioffre against the Wildcats
The Calvary Cavaliers boys swim team captured a Division IV state runner-up in the Ochsner LHSAA State Championship Meet at SPAR Aquatic Center in Sulphur on Thursday Afternoon. Calvary boys scored 245 points while state champion Pope John Paul II High School scored 375. Calvary boys won 5 races in individual competitions and relays. Zachary Ponder, Sam Ponder, Eli Haase, and Joshua Roper were state champs in the 200 Yard Free Relay in 1:33.16 and state runner-up in the 200 Yard Medley Relay. Junior Zachary Ponder became state champion in the 200 Yard IM and 100 Yard Backstroke. Joshua Roper took the state title in the 50 and 100 Yard Freestyle races. Sam Ponder took home silver in the 200-yard IM and 100-yard Backstroke.
After more than four decades coaching high school tennis, Hawley shared why he wants to retire now.
Dedrick Crocklem (Tacoma, Wash.) picked up his third win of these championships to advance to the quarterfinals. He took a 3-2 victory over Ukraine’s Oleksandr Yarovyi in a tightly fought bout. The light welterweight fell behind, 4-1, after the first round against Yarovyi, but came back to closely pick...
