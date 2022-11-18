The Calvary Cavaliers boys swim team captured a Division IV state runner-up in the Ochsner LHSAA State Championship Meet at SPAR Aquatic Center in Sulphur on Thursday Afternoon. Calvary boys scored 245 points while state champion Pope John Paul II High School scored 375. Calvary boys won 5 races in individual competitions and relays. Zachary Ponder, Sam Ponder, Eli Haase, and Joshua Roper were state champs in the 200 Yard Free Relay in 1:33.16 and state runner-up in the 200 Yard Medley Relay. Junior Zachary Ponder became state champion in the 200 Yard IM and 100 Yard Backstroke. Joshua Roper took the state title in the 50 and 100 Yard Freestyle races. Sam Ponder took home silver in the 200-yard IM and 100-yard Backstroke.

SULPHUR, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO