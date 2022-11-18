ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallulah, LA

Comments / 0

Related
impact601.com

Mississippi 72, UT Martin 68

UT MARTIN (2-3) Curry 5-7 2-2 12, Nix 5-8 0-2 10, Sears 3-4 1-2 7, Simon 3-11 0-0 7, Stewart 4-16 3-3 13, Williams 3-8 1-2 10, Jeffries 0-1 1-2 1, Miguel 2-2 1-2 6, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Endicott 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-58 9-15 68. MISSISSIPPI (4-0) Akwuba...
MARTIN, TN
impact601.com

Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (five, six, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty)
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy