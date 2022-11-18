ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC women’s volleyball breezes through the Beavers in three sets

After a challenge from the USC coaching staff, sophomore setter Mia Tuaniga’s serve was declared an ace after referees reviewed the play and overturned their initial call. Tuaniga’s only ace of the game put the nail in the coffin, closing the third and last set of the game to give the Trojans a road win against Oregon State.
Trojans silence Bruins in top-20 rivalry showdown

For UCLA redshirt senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, it started with a promise of 60 points, sideline taunts and post-play shoulder checks. Then came the turnovers — four of them — the last of which ensured the Victory Bell will be receiving a new, cardinal coat of paint. No....
USC improves to 3-1 after 2nd-half offense comes alive to take down Mount St. Mary’s

Headline: USC improves to 3-1 after 2nd-half offense comes alive to take down Mount St. Mary’s. Subheadline: The Trojans still look to improve three-point shooting after going 7-for-22. Two days after Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 recruit in the nation, committed to USC, the Trojans were tested against a...
USC faces UCLA in another installment of the Crosstown Showdown

Last season, UCLA beat USC 62-33 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and dropped the Trojans’ record to 4-6. Fast forward to a little less than a year later and the Trojans are in a completely different position heading into this year’s matchup with the Bruins. USC enters Saturday’s contest with a 9-1 record, with one of the brightest offensive minds in college football in head coach Lincoln Riley and a Heisman Trophy candidate in sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams.
Meet Thursday’s USC Editor!

I was MJ last year for Annenberg Media, and I really enjoyed being in the Media Center and liked having that experience of being a writer and of a professional newsroom. I am somebody who wants to be a journalist as a career. So getting experience in the official newsroom like what Annenberg has was something I really want to do, and the fact I could do it here for Annenberg Media, like a publication I already worked for and kind of know what it is, I was interested in it.
Thanksgiving travel raises concerns for COVID-19 and influenza

With many students traveling to visit home or going on vacation for Thanksgiving break, health care professionals are raising concerns about potential spikes in COVID-19 and influenza. Considering that the past two holiday seasons, most students were required to be masked, the risk of spreading infections is much higher this...
