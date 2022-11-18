B2BinPay keeps giving its customers additional options, a better payment experience, and more control over their purchases. The B2Broker crypto payment processor, B2BinPay, which represents one of the company’s most remarkable solutions, has officially confirmed that they now offer Merchant Invoice Limits. With this upgrade, users with “Merchant” type accounts will have the ability to create invoices for a specified amount. Also, Cardano is now supported by B2BinPay for its Enterprise clients. The site currently states that customers may also utilize this new service and that it is easily accessible. Thanks to this upgrade, B2BinPay keeps giving its customers additional options, a better payment experience, and more control over their purchases.

2 DAYS AGO