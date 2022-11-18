Read full article on original website
cryptogazette.com
Visa Addresses What Can Bring Back Trust In The Crypto Space Following FTX Disaster
It’s been just revealed that Visa is addressing the issues that are required for the trust to come back to the crypto space. Check out the latest reports below. The CEO of payments giant Visa says that more regulation is needed for the crypto space to regain user confidence after the FTX collapse.
bankautomationnews.com
Scaling with purpose: 4 ways to future-proof banking
The importance of customer experience has increased exponentially over the past few years as people bring more aspects of their lives online. This year, more than 65% of Americans are using digital banking as their preferred banking method, according to a May 2022 survey published by Statista. So, what does this mean? Financial institutions must adapt and follow suit by prioritizing a digital customer experience in order to thrive.
Speedy Payments Keep Gig Workers Loyal to Online Platforms
With inflation near multi-decade highs, a growing number of individuals are clocking in and logging onto platforms to take advantage of the on-demand work environment. Most gig economy platforms surveyed in a recent PYMNTS study see double-digit growth in the number of 1099 workers they will have to pay in 2023.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: Temenos Reaches Milestone of 850 Clients on its Virtual Bank Platform
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) announced that it has passed 850 customers with Temenos Infinity digital banking platform, successfully “delivering implementations across client tiers and multiple geographies.”. A raft of banks have gone live with Temenos Infinity “from banks in Europe, Middle East and Africa such as Credem, Suez Canal Bank...
Finzly Launches Treasury Management Platform for Global Banking
FinTech Finzly has released an advanced version of its treasury management platform that enables banks to offer their business, commercial and corporate clients global transaction banking features. The new Experience Hub can be added to existing digital banking platforms or offered as the primary digital banking tool, Finzly said Thursday...
CNBC
10 remote jobs that pay more than $100,000 per year—and where to find them
While the prospects of finding a new job might seem grim right now given the recent headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes sweeping through the tech sector, there are reasons to be optimistic. Hiring remains strong despite recession fears, according to the Labor Department's latest jobs report — and employers...
crowdfundinsider.com
PCI Security Standards Council Releases Standard for Mobile Payment Solutions
The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) published a new standard designed “to support the evolution of mobile payment acceptance solutions.”. PCI Mobile Payments on COTS (MPoC) “builds on the existing PCI Software-based PIN Entry on COTS (SPoC) and PCI Contactless Payments on COTS (CPoC) Standards, which individually address security requirements for solutions that enable merchants to accept cardholder PINs or contactless payments using a smartphone or other commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) mobile device.”
fintechmagazine.com
Swedish fintech Dreams creates new B2B entity aimed at banks
Swedish fintech Dreams will create a new B2B entity to focus on white-labelling and embedding its financial wellbeing platform for banks. Swedish fintech Dreams has established a new B2B entity to drive uptake of its ‘engagement banking solutions’ within the B2B space. Having helped over 500,000 B2C users...
financefeeds.com
B2BinPay Now Supports Merchant Limits, Expanding Payment Capabilities
B2BinPay keeps giving its customers additional options, a better payment experience, and more control over their purchases. The B2Broker crypto payment processor, B2BinPay, which represents one of the company’s most remarkable solutions, has officially confirmed that they now offer Merchant Invoice Limits. With this upgrade, users with “Merchant” type accounts will have the ability to create invoices for a specified amount. Also, Cardano is now supported by B2BinPay for its Enterprise clients. The site currently states that customers may also utilize this new service and that it is easily accessible. Thanks to this upgrade, B2BinPay keeps giving its customers additional options, a better payment experience, and more control over their purchases.
Chipper Cash to Buy Zoona to Expand Cross-Border Payments in Africa
Pan-African cross-border payment app Chipper Cash reportedly intends to acquire Zambian FinTech Zoona Transactions International. The deal, subject to authorities’ approval, would bring to Chipper Cash new online services, a new agent network and entry to Zambia, TechCabal reported Friday (Nov. 18). In a Friday post on LinkedIn, Chipper...
NASDAQ
Best Banks and Credit Unions for Seniors of 2022-2023
Managing your finances is important at any age. But for those nearing or in the retirement years, finding a bank that helps you keep your money secure is even more critical. The best banks for seniors offer perks like waived fees and discounts on products and services, which are all designed to make life easier and help those life savings last longer.
ceoworld.biz
How Financial Institutions Leverage AI to Stay Ahead of the Competition
Worldwide spending on artificial intelligence is expected to increase dramatically by 2024. Leaders in every industry — including banking and financial services — are quickly discovering the incredible value of AI. By leveraging this technology, financial institutions can better manage privacy and fraud, increase cost savings, and improve the overall customer experience.
freightwaves.com
22 logistics firms among fastest-growing companies
Nearly two dozen logistics firms have been named among North America’s fastest-growing companies. Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list, which was announced Wednesday, is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America. Four of the logistics companies that made...
How Customer Persona is Becoming a Core Element of Businesses’ Digital Marketing Approach
What are you going to ask someone when they walk into your store? Most probably their preferences, like what would they like to have from your collection, right? And how will you approach a person to target them to become your customer? By researching about and assessing whether they like to use what you sell.
hackernoon.com
Ongoing Challenges With Artificial Intelligence in Growth Marketing
Artificial intelligence is starting to hit its stride, and many obstacles along the way have been addressed—the availability of computing power, data management systems, and so on. However, there are still many challenges ahead for the top industry trends for AI marketing to be successful. Here are some of...
JPMorgan Chase Says B2B Payments Consumerization Is Driving a Better Experience
Sam Yen, chief innovation officer for Commercial Banking at JPMorgan Chase, said a simple mindset should guide financial intuitions and other providers striving to innovate B2B payments for their business clients. “What we think is core, banking services, is actually somebody else’s chore,” Yen told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, recalling a...
hstoday.us
DoD Completes Department-Wide Financial Statement Audit; Essential Catalyst for Business Transformation and Modernization
The fifth annual Department-wide financial statement audit resulted in a disclaimer of opinion, however significant progress was achieved. Seven Components have received unmodified opinions and one received a qualified opinion. Opinions for the Office of Inspector General and the Defense Information Systems Agency Working Capital Fund are pending. The U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) two-year audit cycle will be completed in November 2023 and will not be reporting this year. The remaining Components received disclaimers of opinion.
bankautomationnews.com
Europe Fintech Funding: WeGift raises $30.9M in series B
Digital payouts firm WeGift on Tuesday closed a $30.9 million series B funding round led by Element Ventures. The London-based platform automates the manual ordering and fulfillment process to allow businesses including Amazon and Apple to offer rewards with access via APIs to more than 1,300 digital gift cards, according to the WeGift website. “Innovations […]
SMBs Hungry for New Sources of Credit to Help Fund Their Dreams and Needs
Working capital remains elusive for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The risks taken by entrepreneurs with a product and a dream can be staggering, and they often don’t end happily. It’s a reality that makes financing those dreams both a challenge and a catalyst for alternatives. In a...
Rising Deposit Fraud Disrupts FinTechs’ Customer Experience and Vibe
Fraud is top of mind in tech — especially in payments — and not just because of the collapse of crypto trading firm FTX. FinTechs promise to disrupt traditional financial services and through digital conduits at scale, also seek to speed up money movement, in real time, across a range of seamless, streamlined customer experiences.
