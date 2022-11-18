ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nord Stream blast was sabotage with remains of explosives found, Sweden says

By Zoe Tidman
 3 days ago

Explosions that damaged Nord Stream natural gas pipelines were a result of sabotage, investigators in Sweden have said.

Remains of explosives were found on objects recovered from the site which confirm the blasts were deliberate, a prosecutor said on Friday morning.

Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis.

Undersea blasts damaged the pipelines in September and led to huge methane leaks.

Russia has been suspected of being behind the explosions . In turn, the Kremlin has sought to accuse the West - including the British navy - without any evidence.

Both the Nord Stream I and 2 pipelines suffered damage in the Baltic Sea.

The Swedish Security Service previously said undersea “detonations” caused extensive damage to the pipelines in international waters off Sweden and Denmark, which strengthened suspicions of “gross sabotage”.

On Friday, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said: “Analysis that has now been carried out shows traces of explosives on several of the objects that were recovered.”

It comes as the Ukraine war continues to shine a light on the supply of Russian fossil fuels to Europe, as countries strive for greater energy independence.

