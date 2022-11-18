Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Washington Examiner
Pelosi's daughter in running for quiet race to replace House speaker: Report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has represented San Francisco in the House of Representatives since 1987, but with dim prospects for a Democratic majority, her tenure may be up after the midterm elections. While Pelosi has had no serious challengers for her congressional seat, a behind-the-scenes battle is playing out...
Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
Rep. Jim Costa leads race in newly drawn Fresno-area congressional district
Rep. Jim Costa is well on his way to a 10th term in the U.S. House of Representatives, as he leads his Republican challenger by almost 10 percentage points in Fresno’s newly drawn district. A moderate “Blue Dog” Democrat, Costa, 70, has represented the Fresno area in Congress since...
GOP Rep. Michelle Steel wins re-election in California, with Republicans on cusp of House majority
California Republican Rep. Michelle Steel has won re-election, defeating Democratic challenger Jay Chen in the state's 45th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race at 11 p.m. ET on Monday. Steel, a first generation Korean American, prevailed in a redrawn district comprising Orange County and areas southeast of Los...
Congressman Josh Harder wins California midterm in key clinch for House Democrats
Rep. Josh Harder will return to the U.S. House of Representatives after prevailing in a must-win district for Democrats in their bid to reduce a Republican majority. Harder, D-Tracy, beat San Joaquin County supervisor Tom Patti, a Republican, in California’s new 9th Congressional District. The congressman had earned more than 56% of the votes when the Associated Press declared his win. More than 79% of the votes had been counted.
Rep. Mike Levin expands lead to 5 points in 49th Congressional District
Rep. Mike Levin held a five-point lead over challenger Brian Maryott in the race for the 49th Congressional District after election officials in both San Diego and Orange counties released more results Monday evening. The district is one of a handful that could help decide control of Congress and shape...
WCVB
Massachusetts Democrats could lose powerful chairmanships if GOP wins U.S. House
BOSTON — While Massachusetts' all-Democratic delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives swept into another term in office without significant opposition on Tuesday, they're faced with returning to a Capitol building where they may be in the minority party. Several House and Senate races remain too close to call,...
Chronicle
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House
Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
Washington Examiner
Why Oregon residents may elect the first non-Democratic governor in 40 years
The Oregon governor’s race usually garners little attention from outside the state. The election of a liberal Democrat is normally so predictable. The Republican nominee, Christine Drazan, appears to be in a dead heat with the Democrat , Tina Kotek. Polls indicate both drawing about 39% of the electorate, with Betsy Johnson, a former Democratic state senator running as an independent, capturing about 14%. The last time a Republican won the Oregon governor’s race was 1982, when incumbent Vic Atiyeh was elected to a second term with 62% of the vote. Since then, the demographics of the state have changed. Virtually all statewide races are now won by Democrats, and the party has had a lock on both chambers of the state legislature since 2012.
Is Democratic Rep. Katie Porter’s Reelection in Trouble?
Two Democrat congressional incumbents including prominent star Rep. Katie Porter find themselves in tight races to hold onto their seats after early election results poured in last night. The mixture of results reaffirms Orange County’s growing reputation as a “purple,” county, with a near even split between Republicans and Democrats...
Gerrymandering Makes the Majority the Minority in the NH State House
The voting is over although the final outcome for control of the House will not be official until the 16 recounts are finished at the end of next week. The Senate and Executive Council remain firmly in Republican control although the results would have been different had they not been gerrymandering more than they already were 10 years ago.
Kamlager bests Perry in race to succeed Karen Bass in Congress
State Sen. Sydney Kamlager appeared to be heading for Washington, D.C., Tuesday evening, handily defeating former Los Angeles City Councilwoman Jan Perry in the race to replace Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass representing the 37th Congressional District. Kamlager topped a field of seven candidates in the June primary to...
Returning for a third term, Rep. Mike Levin aims for bipartisan bills in a GOP-controlled House
'This is the sort of seat and sort of incumbent that it would take a red wave to dislodge,' one expert said.
KIMA TV
AP: Democrat Murray wins sixth term to US Senate
WASHINGTON — Sen. Patty Murray won reelection Tuesday as the Democratic stalwart prevailed in a campaign in which she repeatedly said her Republican challenger was too extreme for Washington state. Murray bested defeated Tiffany Smiley in her quest for a sixth term. Murray’s 30 years in the Senate place...
House majority near for Republicans; here's how remaining 10 races stand
(The Center Square) – At noon on Wednesday, a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives remained unresolved but was nearing a decision. By consensus, Republicans have been called victorious for 217 of the 435 seats and needed just one more to flip control of the chamber with 10 remaining. Races in California, where seven are uncalled, could be decided today and have a mix of the GOP and Democrats leading. ...
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: Republican Mike Garcia beats Democrat Christy Smith in California's 27th District
Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) has won reelection to a second full term, defeating a challenge from Democratic former state Assemblywoman Christy Smith in California's 27th Congressional District. The race was called Wednesday night as Republicans earned 218 seats to retake the House majority. The contest was a rematch after the...
Republicans likely to control House after wins in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles,...
House Republicans unanimously back Steve Scalise for majority leader
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
Several Republican candidates contending for a spot in Congress this November were at the Capitol on January 6
A number of Republican congressional candidates who are running in the upcoming election were at the capitol building on January 6. All those seven candidates vying for a spot in Congress but alleged to have links to the January 6 events at the Capitol.All headshots from Ballotpedia.
Candidates for Chicago mayor to file Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is another step closer to the next mayoral election. Monday is the first day candidates can file to enter the race for that City Hall fifth floor office. The field of hopefuls is pretty full. Fourteen poeple are running so far, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Canddiates for mayor, as well as city clerk and treasurer, need at least 12,500 signatures to get on the ballot. Petitions must be filed by November 28. The election is February 28.
