Washington, DC

The Spun

2-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lands New Job

Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has landed a new gig, but it's not on an NBA roster. Marcus Spears announced that Thomas will join the broadcast team for Overtime Elite this season. He'll apparently make his broadcasting debut tonight. Thomas, 33, should bring plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth....
NESN

Ex-NBA Star Dwight Howard Had Insane Taiwanese Basketball Debut

Making his T1 Taiwanese Basketball League debut on Saturday, former NBA star Dwight Howard absolutely dominated, putting together a video game-like statline for the Taoyuan Leopards. Howard, 36, scored 38 points on 14-of-32 shooting while also knocking down two 3-point attempts. He also collected an unreal 25 rebounds with nine...
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly interested in controversial free agent

The Los Angeles Lakers may be pulling out all the stops as they desperately try to upgrade their roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Lakers are among several NBA teams who are monitoring the situation of Charlotte Hornets restricted agent forward Miles Bridges. Charania also names the Detroit Pistons as being in the mix.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Montrezl Harrell gives his side of incident with Giannis Antetokounmpo

There are always two sides to every story, and Montrezl Harrell is giving his. The Philadelphia 76ers big man Harrell was involved in an odd incident with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after Friday’s game in Philly (which the 76ers won 110-102). Antetokounmpo was trying to get in extra work on his free throws when Harrell approached him and took away the ball that Antetokounmpo was using to shoot, refusing to give it back.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to Heat fans taking over Washington’s arena

Friday night’s game between the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards took place at Capitol One Arena, Washington’s home venue. But if you were just listening to the crowds at the game, we wouldn’t blame you for thinking otherwise. The Heat entered the game against their Southeast Division rivals undermanned. Miami had only seven available players. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Heat fans taking over Washington’s arena appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Discussing Major NBA Trade

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly opened up preliminary trade discussions involving sixth-year forward John Collins, per NBA insider Shams Charania. The Suns have been named as a possible frontrunner given their draft capital and need for depth at the forward position. Collins is off to the slowest start of his...
ATLANTA, GA
WFRV Local 5

Joel Embiid, short-handed 76ers rally to beat Bucks 110-102

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday night. Embiid, who averaged 40 points and 11 rebounds in his previous four games, had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the second […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
WJLA

SEE IT: Wizards star Bradley Beal hands out Thanksgiving meals in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal and Monumental Basketball hosted their Thankful Meals Thanksgiving outreach event Saturday afternoon at the R.I.S.E Center in Southeast D.C., handing out holiday meals to families in the community. Athletes and team representatives from the Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics, Capital City...
WASHINGTON, DC

