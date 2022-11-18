Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
2-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lands New Job
Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has landed a new gig, but it's not on an NBA roster. Marcus Spears announced that Thomas will join the broadcast team for Overtime Elite this season. He'll apparently make his broadcasting debut tonight. Thomas, 33, should bring plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth....
Former NBA Star Vince Carter Says No One Is Afraid Of The Golden State Warriors Right Now
All-time NBA great Vince Carter thinks there is currently no one afraid of the Warriors in the league.
Ex-NBA Star Dwight Howard Had Insane Taiwanese Basketball Debut
Making his T1 Taiwanese Basketball League debut on Saturday, former NBA star Dwight Howard absolutely dominated, putting together a video game-like statline for the Taoyuan Leopards. Howard, 36, scored 38 points on 14-of-32 shooting while also knocking down two 3-point attempts. He also collected an unreal 25 rebounds with nine...
Have the Knicks Found Their Best Lineup?
A mini-winning streak out west has come as the New York Knicks play around with fresh lineups and rotations.
Ja Morant responds to Charles Barkley's claim that he doesn't make his teammates better
When someone criticizes Ja Morant, it’s not uncommon to see him take a jab back on Twitter or when reporters ask him about those critiques. “I’m cool with that,” Morant said. “Everybody knows I’m going to fire back at anybody. I don’t care, honestly.”
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns have shown interest in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
Lakers reportedly interested in controversial free agent
The Los Angeles Lakers may be pulling out all the stops as they desperately try to upgrade their roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Lakers are among several NBA teams who are monitoring the situation of Charlotte Hornets restricted agent forward Miles Bridges. Charania also names the Detroit Pistons as being in the mix.
Ja Morant goes after Charles Barkley again over criticism
Ja Morant is back for another swing at the Charles Barkley piñata. The Memphis Grizzlies star Morant took time at his media session on Friday to take aim at the Basketball Hall of Famer Barkley, who recently criticized Morant on TNT for supposedly not making his teammates better. “Nobody...
Knicks 'Willing' To Trade Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose
With a growing logjam at guard, would the New York Knicks be willing to part ways with two contributors to their nine-man rotation.
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Final Injury Status For Celtics-Pelicans Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans.
Knicks Player Calls Steph Curry Greatest Player Ever
Cam Reddish had the highest praise ever for Steph Curry.
Montrezl Harrell gives his side of incident with Giannis Antetokounmpo
There are always two sides to every story, and Montrezl Harrell is giving his. The Philadelphia 76ers big man Harrell was involved in an odd incident with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after Friday’s game in Philly (which the 76ers won 110-102). Antetokounmpo was trying to get in extra work on his free throws when Harrell approached him and took away the ball that Antetokounmpo was using to shoot, refusing to give it back.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Believes Anthony Davis Can Play At This Recent Level Every Night
The Lakers veteran players have contributed to the team's recent victories
NBA world reacts to Heat fans taking over Washington’s arena
Friday night’s game between the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards took place at Capitol One Arena, Washington’s home venue. But if you were just listening to the crowds at the game, we wouldn’t blame you for thinking otherwise. The Heat entered the game against their Southeast Division rivals undermanned. Miami had only seven available players. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Heat fans taking over Washington’s arena appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Greg Anthony identifies Warriors’ biggest problem
The Golden State Warriors are the defending champions, but they are struggling to start the year and enter play on Friday with a 6-9 record. NBA analyst Greg Anthony thinks one situation regarding the team is being overlooked. The Warriors lost 130-119 to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. Speaking...
Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Discussing Major NBA Trade
The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly opened up preliminary trade discussions involving sixth-year forward John Collins, per NBA insider Shams Charania. The Suns have been named as a possible frontrunner given their draft capital and need for depth at the forward position. Collins is off to the slowest start of his...
Joel Embiid, short-handed 76ers rally to beat Bucks 110-102
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday night. Embiid, who averaged 40 points and 11 rebounds in his previous four games, had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the second […]
WJLA
SEE IT: Wizards star Bradley Beal hands out Thanksgiving meals in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal and Monumental Basketball hosted their Thankful Meals Thanksgiving outreach event Saturday afternoon at the R.I.S.E Center in Southeast D.C., handing out holiday meals to families in the community. Athletes and team representatives from the Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics, Capital City...
Is It Pure Coincidence That The Opposing Teams “Rest” Their Starters vs. The Wizards?
Is It Pure Coincidence That The Opposing Teams “Rest” Their Starters vs. The Wizards?
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Washington Wizards
A look at who is out for today's game.
Comments / 0