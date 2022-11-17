Obviously very disappointed not being able to close this game out. We got outplayed in the second half. You can point to any aspect of the team – offense, defense, special teams – where we had opportunities to execute, and didn't do them for 60 minutes. We had the opportunity to win the game and weren't able to get it done, so, very, very disappointed, especially for our seniors' last game in the Woodshed. We appreciate our fans coming out on a day where it was pretty chilly. We had a really good crowd, and we appreciate that. We have one game left, and I know our guys are going to show up to practice ready and prepared for the last opportunity. But, certainly a very disappointed locker room. We're sick about it.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO